Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cheslind Textiles Ltd Non-FB Fac D 180 Revised from A3 Deepak Cables (India) Ltd NFBL A3 13000 Reaffirmed Jinvik Export Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 70 Assigned Facility Mysore Mercantile Co Ltd PC/FC A4 106 Reaffirmed Peerless Funds Management Co. Peerless Liquid Fund mfA1 Notice for Ltd withdrawal Peerless Funds Management Co. Peerless Ultra ST Fund mfA1 Notice for Ltd withdrawal Rane Holdings Ltd CP/ST debt A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Sikova Embroideries Pvt Ltd ST non fund based- BG A4 1 Assigned Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac D 50 Downgraded from A4 Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning NFBL A4 20.1 Reaffirmed Mills (P) Ltd (reduced from Rs.2.31 crore) Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd FBL A4 102.5 Reaffirmed Tata Steel Processing And Non-FBL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Distribution Ltd Tata Steel Processing And CP/ST Debt A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Distribution Ltd Verona Granito Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned Verona Granito Pvt Ltd LC A4 15 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Binyas Contech Pvt Ltd TL D 111.5 Assigned Binyas Contech Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 150 Assigned Centaur Mercantile Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 300 Reaffirmed Cheslind Textiles Ltd TL BBB 104.8 Suspended (SO) Cheslind Textiles Ltd TL D 515.1 Revised from BBB- Cheslind Textiles Ltd FB Fac D 394.5 Revised from BBB- Deepak Cables (India) Ltd FBL BBB- 4500 Reaffirmed Harish Chand Maina Devi Overdraft Limits B+ 17.5 upgraded from Memorial Trust Society B Harish Chand Maina Devi TL B+ 148 upgraded from Memorial Trust Society B Kalyan Jewellers India Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 2862.5 Assigned Kalyan Jewellers Kollam And TL BBB 5.7 upgraded Erode from BBB- Kalyan Jewellers Kollam And FB Fac BBB 280 upgraded Erode from BBB- Kalyan Jewellers Madurai TL BBB 3.3 upgraded from BBB- Kalyan Jewellers Madurai FB Fac BBB 120 upgraded from BBB- Kalyan Jewellers Salem TL BBB 9.8 upgraded from BBB- Kalyan Jewellers Salem FB Fac BBB 220 upgraded from BBB- Kalyan Jewellers Salem Pvt Ltd TL BBB 12.6 upgraded from BBB- Kalyan Jewellers Salem Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 2540 upgraded from BBB- Kalyan Jewellers Tuticorin FB Fac BBB 100 upgraded from BBB- Karnataka Plastoo Industries TL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Karnataka Plastoo Industries FBL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Krishna Cotton LT Fund Based - CC B 70 Assigned facility Krishna Cotton TL B 18.5 Assigned Mysore Mercantile Co Ltd TL BB 196 Reaffirmed Phoenix Datatech Services Pvt FB Fac B 36.5 Assigned Ltd Phoenix Datatech Services Pvt Non-FBL B 113.2 Assigned Ltd Phoenix Datatech Services Pvt Unallocated B 0.3 Assigned Ltd Phoenix Datatech Services Pvt FB Fac B 36.5 Assigned Ltd Phoenix Datatech Services Pvt Non-FBL B 113.2 Assigned Ltd Phoenix Datatech Services Pvt Unallocated B 0.3 Assigned Ltd Prime It Solutions Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 164 Assigned Prime It Solutions Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 134 Assigned Prime It Solutions Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 2 Assigned Rane Holdings Ltd FB Fac AA- 50 Reaffirmed Rane Holdings Ltd TL AA- 450 Reaffirmed Sheetal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC BB 270 Assigned Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd TL D 47.7 Downgraded from B+ Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 100 Downgraded from B+ Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd Unallocated amount D 2.3 Downgraded from B+ Sikova Embroideries Pvt Ltd LT fund based B- 450 Assigned facility- CC Sikova Embroideries Pvt Ltd LT fund based B- 12.5 Assigned facility- Packing Credit* Sikova Embroideries Pvt Ltd LT fund based B- 43 Assigned facility- TL Sikova Embroideries Pvt Ltd Proposed limits B-/ 11 Assigned A4 Sreeven Infocom Ltd FBL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 10.00 cr Sreeven Infocom Ltd NFBL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 5.00 cr Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning FB limits B+ 473.1 Revised from Mills (P) Ltd BB (enhanced from Rs.32.01 crore) Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd TL D 307.3 Assigned Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac D 160 Assigned Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT - Non-FB Fac D 7.5 Assigned Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac D 60 Assigned Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac D 70 Assigned Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac D 30 Assigned (Sub-limit) Supreme Real Estate Developers TL Programme BB- 1070 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Supreme Real Estate Developers TL Programme BB- 1070 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd TL B 84.8 Reaffirmed Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd NFBL B 10 Reaffirmed Tata Steel Processing And TL AA 1700 Reaffirmed Distribution Ltd Tata Steel Processing And FBL AA 1700 Reaffirmed Distribution Ltd Verona Granito Pvt Ltd CC (stocks) BB 60 Assigned Verona Granito Pvt Ltd CC (book debts)* BB 40 Assigned Verona Granito Pvt Ltd TL BB 25.3 Assigned Village Financial Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk Lines BB 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Yogi Foils Pvt Ltd TL B+ 100 Suspended Yogi Foils Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 100 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.