Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Wilmar Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 28400 Revised from A2+ Apl Engineering Services Pvt Non-FBL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Aroma Organics Ltd FB Fac A4 50 Suspended Aroma Organics Ltd non-FB Fac A4 107 Suspended Bansal Extraction & Exports BG A4 10 Suspended Pvt Ltd Bansal Extraction & Exports Forward Contract Limit A4 16.8 Suspended Pvt Ltd Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Dhanuka Agritech Ltd LC/BG Limits A1 400 Reaffirmed Glow Pharma Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4 36 Assigned Glow Pharma Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 30 Assigned Rajasthan Cables & Conductors Non Fund Based A4 70 Suspended Pvt Ltd Rajasthan Transmission Wires Non Fund Based A4 80 Suspended Pvt Ltd Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based BG A4 35 Suspended facility Voltas Ltd CP A1+ 600 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A H Memorial Educational Trust FB Fac- TL BBB 116 Upgraded from BBB- (reduced from Rs.15.00 crore) Adani Wilmar Ltd LT FBL BBB 20752 Revised from BBB+ Agarwal Company Bk Fac BB- 106 Suspended Altair Electronics Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Assigned Altair Electronics Pvt Ltd TL B+ 40 Assigned Apl Engineering Services Pvt TL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Apl Engineering Services Pvt FB limits BB- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Aroma Organics Ltd FB Fac BB 85 Suspended Bansal Extraction & Exports CC B- 500 Suspended Pvt Ltd Bansal Extraction & Exports TL B- 103.2 Suspended Pvt Ltd Chamundi Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 120 Revised from B Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 40.5 Reaffirmed Dhanuka Agritech Ltd Working Capital Limits A- 500 Reaffirmed Hind Agro Industries Ltd FBL, B+ 1189 Suspended Hind Agro Industries Ltd non-FBL B+ 105 Suspended Hind Agro Industries Ltd TL B+ 271 Suspended Hind Industries Ltd FBL B+ 217.5 Suspended Karnataka Education Society FB Fac- TL BBB 51.1 Upgraded from BBB- (reduced from Rs.6.50 crore) Krishna Cotton LT Fund Based - CC B 70 Assigned facility Krishna Cotton TL B 18.5 Assigned Oriental Technocraft Pvt Ltd Long -TL B 62.5 Assigned Oriental Technocraft Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC B 37.5 Assigned Raj Rajeshwari Techno Fab (P) LT: FBL D 68 Downgraded Ltd from B+ Raj Rajeshwari Techno Fab (P) LT: Non-FBL D 20 Downgraded Ltd from B+ Rajasthan Cables & Conductors FBL BB- 80 Suspended Pvt Ltd Rajasthan Transmission Wires FBL ICRA]B+ 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd export packing credit B- 160 Suspended facility Seven India Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL D 120 Revised from BB- Shipra Hotels Ltd LT rating TL B+ 514.1 Revised from LBB Spr Group Holdings Pvt Ltd TL ICRA] D 82.9 Reaffirmed Spr Group Holdings Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA] D 555 Reaffirmed Spr Group Holdings Pvt Ltd ST NFBL ICRA] D 25 Reaffirmed Tata Housing Development Co. NCD AA 1000 Assigned Ltd Voltas Ltd FBL AA 1200 Reaffirmed Voltas Ltd TL AA 300 Reaffirmed Voltas Ltd Non-FBL* ICRA]AA 15000 Reaffirmed / A1+ *Non Fund Based facilities also rated on short term scale and (long term and short term) should not exceed Rs 1500 Crore at any point of usage -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)