Feb 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atul Auto Ltd ST, fund based A2+ 150 Upgraded from
sub-limits* A2
* Sub-limits of the long term, fund based limits; total limits rated are Rs. 15.0 crore
Atul Auto Ltd ST, non-fund based A2+ 42.5 Upgraded from
sub-limits* A2
* Sub-limits of the long term, fund based limits; total limits rated are Rs. 15.0 crore
Auroglobal Comtrade Pvt Ltd FBL - Export Packing A4+ 110 Assigned
Credit (EPC)/ PCFC
Dugar Polymers Ltd BG A4 20 Assigned
Grameen Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 A1 Withdrawn
Ltd (SO)!
! Conditional rating
Grameen Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 A2 Withdrawn
Ltd (SO)!
! Conditional rating
JPM Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (Export Packing A4 50 Assigned
Credit)
JPM Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (Foreign Bill A4 70 Assigned
Negotiation)
JPM Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (Foreign Bill A4 10 Assigned
Purchase)
Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd Non Fund Based A2+ 600 Assigned
Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd Non Fund Based A2+ 1000 Assigned
Maharashtra Power Transmission ST non FB Fac A4 590 Suspended
Structures Pvt Ltd
Maharashtra Steel Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 350 Suspended
Maharashtra Steel Rolling ST non FB Fac A4 217 Suspended
Mills Pvt Ltd
MFC Transport Pvt Ltd ST fund based and non A3+ 70.4 Suspended
FB Fac
Panchavati Polyfibres Ltd LOC A4 25 Reaffirmed
Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac A4 150 Assigned
Piramal Healthcare Ltd CP/ST debt A1+ 21500 Assigned
PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt NFBL A3+ 100 Upgraded from
Ltd A3
PSTS Heavy Lift And Shift Ltd Bk Fac A4 15 Assigned
Real Conergy India Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 50 Suspended
Sheikh Bhullan And Sons FBL A4 130 Reaffirmed
Sigma Vibracoustic (India) Pvt Non-FB Fac A1+ 80 Reaffirmed
Ltd
SKS Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Non- Fund Based - A4+ 15 Suspended
LOC
Sri Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha FB Fac A4 13.5 Assigned
Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Non-FB Fac A4 20 Assigned
Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd
Supertron Electronics Ltd FBL-Buyer's Credit** A2 Assigned
**Sublimit of LC facility
Supertron Electronics Ltd NFBL- LOC** A2 960 Reaffirmed
**Sublimit of LC facility
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atul Auto Ltd LT, fund based Bk BBB+ 150 Upgraded from
limits BBB
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Issuer rating IrB Revised from
Palike IrBBB+
Corporation Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Corporation Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Dugar Polymers Ltd FBL B+ 100 Assigned
Harish Chandra Ramkali TL B+ 209.9 Assigned
Charitable Trust
Harish Chandra Ramkali FBL B+ 35 Assigned
Charitable Trust
Hdfc Ergo General Insurance CPA iAAA Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
Hira Power & Steels Ltd Bk lines BBB / 1240 Suspended
A2
J. A. Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 100 Assigned
Jpm Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B+ 3647 Assigned
Jpm Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) B+ 20 Assigned
Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd TL BBB+ 2250 Assigned
Kanakia Spaces Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB- 3500 Upgraded from
B+
Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd FBL from Bks A(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Series VII Bonds A+(SO) Withdrawn
Programme
Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Series VI Bonds A+(SO) Withdrawn
Programme
Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Proposed Bond A+(SO) 3050 Reaffirmed
Programme
Maharashtra Power Transmission LT FB Fac BB 150 Suspended
Structures Pvt Ltd
Maharashtra Steel Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 100 Suspended
Maharashtra Steel Rolling LT FB Fac BB 243 Suspended
Mills Pvt Ltd
Mfc Transport Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 150 Suspended
Mfc Transport Pvt Ltd fund based/non fund BBB / 29.6 Suspended
based proposed Fac A3+
Mukesh Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB 65 Suspended
Mukesh Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB 90 Suspended
Panchavati Polyfibres Ltd FBL B+ 153 Downgraded
from BB
Panchavati Polyfibres Ltd BG B+ 53.5 Downgraded
from BB
Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 38.5 Suspended
Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk Fac BB+ 150 Suspended
Pmc Rubber Chemicals India Pvt FBL BBB 200 Revised from
Ltd BBB-
Psts Heavy Lift And Shift Ltd fund based C 112.2 Suspended
Psts Heavy Lift And Shift Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac C 15 Suspended
Psts Logistics Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 107.3 Revised from
C
Psts Logistics Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 10 Revised from
C
Psts Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac D 110 Revised from
C
Psts Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB Fac D 2.5 Revised from
C
Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return Bonds BBB(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed
Development Board
Punjab Infrastructure DDBs BBB(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
Development Board
Punjab Infrastructure DDBs BBB(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed
Development Board
Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return Bonds BBB(SO) 7500 Reaffirmed
Development Board
Real Conergy India Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 49 Suspended
Saman Lal Sher Singh Papers FBL BB 144 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sheikh Bhullan And Sons FBL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Sheikh Bhullan And Sons TL B+ 240 Reaffirmed
Shree Narmada Architectural LT -FBL BB- 375 Downgraded
Systems Ltd from
BB+
Shree Narmada Architectural LT -NFBL BB- 25 Downgraded
Systems Ltd from
BB+
Shriram Transport Finance Second Loss Credit A+(SO) Withdrawn
Company Ltd. Cv Loan Pool Facility
FEB-08
Shriram Transport Finance Purchaser Payouts AAA Withdrawn
Company Ltd. Cv Loan Pool (SO)
FEB-08
Sigma Vibracoustic (India) Pvt Fund based working A+ / 170 Reaffirmed
Ltd capital Fac A1+
Sks Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB+ 125 Suspended
Sks Textiles Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 63.5 Suspended
Sri Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha TL BB- 73 Reaffirmed
Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha FB Fac BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Non-FB Fac BB- 4.7 Assigned
Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd
Standard Chartered Bank - Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed
Mortgage Loan Pool 2007- III
Standard Chartered Bank - PTC Series A AAA Reaffirmed
Mortgage Loan Pool Trust 2006
Series II
Standard Chartered Bank - Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed
Mortgage Loan Pool Trust
August 2008
Standard Chartered Bank - Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed
Mortgage Loan Pool Trust June
2008
Standard Chartered Bank - Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed
Mortgage Loan Pool Trust March
2008
Standard Chartered Bank (2005) Series A Contributions AAA Reaffirmed
Mbs 1 (Mortgage Loan Pool
Trust 2005 Series I)
Supertron Electronics Ltd FBL-CC^^ BBB 750 Reaffirmed
^^one way interchangeability from CC to LC upto Rs. 5 crore
Supertron Electronics Ltd NFBL-BG BBB 290 Reaffirmed
Supertron Electronics Ltd NFBL- BG** BBB Assigned
**Sublimit of LC facility
Vulcan Industrial Engineering CC facility BBB- 260 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
Vulcan Industrial Engineering TL BBB- 425.4 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
