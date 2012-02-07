Feb 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atul Auto Ltd ST, fund based A2+ 150 Upgraded from sub-limits* A2 * Sub-limits of the long term, fund based limits; total limits rated are Rs. 15.0 crore Atul Auto Ltd ST, non-fund based A2+ 42.5 Upgraded from sub-limits* A2 * Sub-limits of the long term, fund based limits; total limits rated are Rs. 15.0 crore Auroglobal Comtrade Pvt Ltd FBL - Export Packing A4+ 110 Assigned Credit (EPC)/ PCFC Dugar Polymers Ltd BG A4 20 Assigned Grameen Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 A1 Withdrawn Ltd (SO)! ! Conditional rating Grameen Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 A2 Withdrawn Ltd (SO)! ! Conditional rating JPM Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (Export Packing A4 50 Assigned Credit) JPM Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (Foreign Bill A4 70 Assigned Negotiation) JPM Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (Foreign Bill A4 10 Assigned Purchase) Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd Non Fund Based A2+ 600 Assigned Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd Non Fund Based A2+ 1000 Assigned Maharashtra Power Transmission ST non FB Fac A4 590 Suspended Structures Pvt Ltd Maharashtra Steel Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 350 Suspended Maharashtra Steel Rolling ST non FB Fac A4 217 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd MFC Transport Pvt Ltd ST fund based and non A3+ 70.4 Suspended FB Fac Panchavati Polyfibres Ltd LOC A4 25 Reaffirmed Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac A4 150 Assigned Piramal Healthcare Ltd CP/ST debt A1+ 21500 Assigned PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt NFBL A3+ 100 Upgraded from Ltd A3 PSTS Heavy Lift And Shift Ltd Bk Fac A4 15 Assigned Real Conergy India Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 50 Suspended Sheikh Bhullan And Sons FBL A4 130 Reaffirmed Sigma Vibracoustic (India) Pvt Non-FB Fac A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd SKS Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Non- Fund Based - A4+ 15 Suspended LOC Sri Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha FB Fac A4 13.5 Assigned Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Non-FB Fac A4 20 Assigned Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Supertron Electronics Ltd FBL-Buyer's Credit** A2 Assigned **Sublimit of LC facility Supertron Electronics Ltd NFBL- LOC** A2 960 Reaffirmed **Sublimit of LC facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atul Auto Ltd LT, fund based Bk BBB+ 150 Upgraded from limits BBB Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Issuer rating IrB Revised from Palike IrBBB+ Corporation Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Programme Corporation Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Programme Dugar Polymers Ltd FBL B+ 100 Assigned Harish Chandra Ramkali TL B+ 209.9 Assigned Charitable Trust Harish Chandra Ramkali FBL B+ 35 Assigned Charitable Trust Hdfc Ergo General Insurance CPA iAAA Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Hira Power & Steels Ltd Bk lines BBB / 1240 Suspended A2 J. A. Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 100 Assigned Jpm Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B+ 3647 Assigned Jpm Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) B+ 20 Assigned Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd TL BBB+ 2250 Assigned Kanakia Spaces Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB- 3500 Upgraded from B+ Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd FBL from Bks A(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Series VII Bonds A+(SO) Withdrawn Programme Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Series VI Bonds A+(SO) Withdrawn Programme Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Proposed Bond A+(SO) 3050 Reaffirmed Programme Maharashtra Power Transmission LT FB Fac BB 150 Suspended Structures Pvt Ltd Maharashtra Steel Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 100 Suspended Maharashtra Steel Rolling LT FB Fac BB 243 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Mfc Transport Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 150 Suspended Mfc Transport Pvt Ltd fund based/non fund BBB / 29.6 Suspended based proposed Fac A3+ Mukesh Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB 65 Suspended Mukesh Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB 90 Suspended Panchavati Polyfibres Ltd FBL B+ 153 Downgraded from BB Panchavati Polyfibres Ltd BG B+ 53.5 Downgraded from BB Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 38.5 Suspended Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk Fac BB+ 150 Suspended Pmc Rubber Chemicals India Pvt FBL BBB 200 Revised from Ltd BBB- Psts Heavy Lift And Shift Ltd fund based C 112.2 Suspended Psts Heavy Lift And Shift Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac C 15 Suspended Psts Logistics Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 107.3 Revised from C Psts Logistics Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 10 Revised from C Psts Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac D 110 Revised from C Psts Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB Fac D 2.5 Revised from C Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return Bonds BBB(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Development Board Punjab Infrastructure DDBs BBB(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Development Board Punjab Infrastructure DDBs BBB(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Development Board Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return Bonds BBB(SO) 7500 Reaffirmed Development Board Real Conergy India Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 49 Suspended Saman Lal Sher Singh Papers FBL BB 144 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sheikh Bhullan And Sons FBL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Sheikh Bhullan And Sons TL B+ 240 Reaffirmed Shree Narmada Architectural LT -FBL BB- 375 Downgraded Systems Ltd from BB+ Shree Narmada Architectural LT -NFBL BB- 25 Downgraded Systems Ltd from BB+ Shriram Transport Finance Second Loss Credit A+(SO) Withdrawn Company Ltd. Cv Loan Pool Facility FEB-08 Shriram Transport Finance Purchaser Payouts AAA Withdrawn Company Ltd. Cv Loan Pool (SO) FEB-08 Sigma Vibracoustic (India) Pvt Fund based working A+ / 170 Reaffirmed Ltd capital Fac A1+ Sks Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB+ 125 Suspended Sks Textiles Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 63.5 Suspended Sri Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha TL BB- 73 Reaffirmed Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha FB Fac BB- 70 Reaffirmed Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Non-FB Fac BB- 4.7 Assigned Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Standard Chartered Bank - Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Mortgage Loan Pool 2007- III Standard Chartered Bank - PTC Series A AAA Reaffirmed Mortgage Loan Pool Trust 2006 Series II Standard Chartered Bank - Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Mortgage Loan Pool Trust August 2008 Standard Chartered Bank - Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Mortgage Loan Pool Trust June 2008 Standard Chartered Bank - Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Mortgage Loan Pool Trust March 2008 Standard Chartered Bank (2005) Series A Contributions AAA Reaffirmed Mbs 1 (Mortgage Loan Pool Trust 2005 Series I) Supertron Electronics Ltd FBL-CC^^ BBB 750 Reaffirmed ^^one way interchangeability from CC to LC upto Rs. 5 crore Supertron Electronics Ltd NFBL-BG BBB 290 Reaffirmed Supertron Electronics Ltd NFBL- BG** BBB Assigned **Sublimit of LC facility Vulcan Industrial Engineering CC facility BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Vulcan Industrial Engineering TL BBB- 425.4 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)