Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acpl Products Pvt Ltd FBL A4 317.4 Assigned Arkay Glenrock Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 95 Reaffirmed Arkay Glenrock Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed Ashoka Foam Multiplast Ltd FB Fac A4 40 Assigned C.Mahendra Exports Ltd FB Fac A4+ 7500 Suspended C.Mahendra Exports Ltd non-FB Fac A4+ 1000 Suspended Craftex India FB Fac A4 31 Reaffirmed Dekson Castings Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 25 Assigned E.K.S Spinners Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed Gmr Power Corporation Ltd NFBL A2+ 3287 Revised from A1 (enhanced from Rs. 278.74 crore) Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt Ltd CP/ ST Debt A2 250 Assigned Hindusthan Vidyut Products Ltd NFBL A1 2745.5 Assigned Indus League Clothing Ltd non-FB Fac A3 310 Suspended Jindal Power Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Jindal Power Ltd FBL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Jindal Power Ltd Short-TL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Kotak Commodity Services Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 500 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 15 crore) Kotak Commodity Services Ltd ST Bk lines A1+ 1500 Assigned Motherson Sumi Infotech & Standby Line of Credit A1 8 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd Motherson Sumi Infotech & Non-FB Fac A1 10 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 550 Assigned Nuetech Solar Systems Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned projects Oilco Services (India) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Oripol Industries Ltd ST- FBL A4 85.5 Reaffirmed Oripol Industries Ltd ST- NFBL A4 29.5 Reaffirmed Rishab Polychem Pvt Ltd ST, proposed non FB A4 50 Suspended Fac Siporex India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 200 Revised from A3+ Revised from Rs. 20.00 crore Smile Microfinance Ltd ST NCDs A3 500 Assigned Sri Raju Cotton Mills Non-FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Siva Parvathi FB Fac A4 27 Reaffirmed Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 2.25 crore) Sri Venkata Siva Parvathi Non-FB Fac A4 52.4 Reaffirmed Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore) Vitarag Export Industries BG facility A4 2.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acpl Products Pvt Ltd TL BB 12.6 Assigned Arkay Glenrock Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 20.9 Reaffirmed Ashoka Foam Multiplast Ltd FB Fac B+ 260 Assigned Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO) Reaffirmed Fund - Series 3 C.Mahendra Exports Ltd TL BB+ 351 Suspended C.Mahendra Exports Ltd CC Fac BB+ 1140 Suspended Craftex India FB Fac BB- 21.1 Reaffirmed Craftex India Proposed Bk Fac BB- 4 Reaffirmed Dekson Castings Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 17.5 Assigned Dekson Castings Pvt Ltd CC Fac B 50 Assigned Dsf Grand Plazas Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 68 Suspended E.K.S Spinners Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 44 Reaffirmed E.K.S Spinners Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 30 Reaffirmed E.K.S Spinners Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac B 0.5 Reaffirmed Geetha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd FBL B 70 Reaffirmed Gmr Power Corporation Ltd FBL A- 730 Revised from A (enhanced from Rs. 23 crore) Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt Ltd TL BBB 6528 Assigned Hindusthan Vidyut Products Ltd Bk TL A- 742.9 Assigned (enhanced from 31.50 cr) Hindusthan Vidyut Products Ltd FBL A- 525 Assigned (enhanced from 248.79 cr) Indus League Clothing Ltd TL BBB- 110 Suspended Indus League Clothing Ltd FB Fac BBB- 720 Suspended Jindal Power Ltd Non-FBL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Jindal Power Ltd NCDs AA 3500 Reaffirmed Jindal Power Ltd NCDs AA 3750 Reaffirmed Motherson Sumi Infotech & TL A- 2.5 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd Motherson Sumi Infotech & Export Packing A- 70 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd Credit/CC Fac Motherson Sumi Infotech & Proposed Fund Based A-/ 24.5 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd and Non-FB Fac A1 Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD AA- 6000 Assigned Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 50 Assigned Oilco Services (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 90 Reaffirmed Oripol Industries Ltd LT-FBL BB- 30 Downgraded from BB Rishab Polychem Pvt Ltd LT working capital Fac BB- 20 Suspended Rishab Polychem Pvt Ltd LT proposed working BB- 10 Suspended capital Fac Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 600 Reassigned Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 500 Reassigned Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd FB Limits BBB+ 11300 Reassigned Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB+ 1000 Reassigned Sequence Properties Pvt Ltd FB Fac- TL BBB- 169.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.19.18 crore) Sical Multimodal And Rail Bk limits BB/ Transport Ltd A4 # Siporex India Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 878.4 Revised from BBB Revised from Rs. 140.00 crore Siporex India Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 275 Revised from BBB Enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore Siporex India Pvt Ltd Proposed* BBB- 656.6 Revised from BBB * The company has freed up it's bank limits to the extent of Rs. 65.66 crore which has been shown as proposed limits Smile Microfinance Ltd LT NCDs BBB- 1000 Assigned Sri Raju Cotton Mills TL Fac B+ 25.5 Reaffirmed Sri Raju Cotton Mills FB Fac B+ 32 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Siva Parvathi TL BB- 197.7 Revised from Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BB (reduced from Rs. 23.4 crore) Sri Venkata Siva Parvathi FB Fac BB- 180 Revised from Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BB (enhanced from Rs. 12.75 crore) Sri Venkata Siva Parvathi Non-FB Fac BB- 8.2 Assigned Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home LT Bk Limits AA 3000 Assigned Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Subordinated Bonds AA 500 Withdrawn Finance Ltd Venkatesh Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd FB Fac- TL BB+ 70.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.8.36 crore) Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd LT loans and working BBB- 92.1 Suspended capital Fac Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd ST, FB and non-FB Fac 37.5 Suspended Vitarag Export Industries CC Facility B+ 75 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore Vitarag Export Industries TL B+ 20 Assigned Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B+ 45 Assigned Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.