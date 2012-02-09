Feb 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd LOC / BG A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Endurance Magneti Marelli Non FBL A4 45 Assigned Shock Absorbers (India) Pvt Ltd Metroworld Tiles Pvt Ltd non fund based A4 9.9 Suspended facility Rai Metal Works Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 400 Assigned * LC limits have sub limits of Rs. 0.90 Cr for Credit Exposure Limit and have been assigned A4 rating Reliance Commodities Ltd ST Non Fund based Bk A1+ 2000 Assigned lines Reliance Securities Ltd ST Non Fund based Bk A1+ 2000 Assigned lines The Liberty Marine Syndicate FBL-EPC/ PCFC A4 350 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The Liberty Marine Syndicate Non Fund A4 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Based-Forward Contract Universal Power Products LC A3+ 80 Assigned Vedant International Garments ST NFBL A4 100 Assigned Manufacturing Ltd Wilbur Smith Associates Pvt Ltd Non FB Limits A4+ 90 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alard Charitable Trust TL Fac B 120 Assigned Bholasingh Jaiprakash FBL D 170 Suspended Construction Ltd Bholasingh Jaiprakash Non FB Limits D 850 Suspended Construction Ltd Coral Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BB- 50 Suspended Coral Granito Pvt Ltd TL BB 330 Suspended Coral Granito Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BB 131.6 Suspended Coral Granito Pvt Ltd Non fund based BB 28.4 Suspended facility Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd TL BB+ 123.3 Reaffirmed Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd CC BB+ 261.7 Reaffirmed Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd Export Packing Credit# BB+ 120 Reaffirmed # - Rs. 12 crore EPC limit is a sublimit of CC limit of Rs. 26.17 crore Delas Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 187.6 Assigned Delas Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A2 BBB - 10.9 Assigned (SO) Delas Ifmr Capital 2012 Originator's Residual Unrated 20.2 Assigned Share Endurance Magneti Marelli LT Loan BB 225 Reaffirmed Shock Absorbers (India) Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs 18.0 Crore Endurance Magneti Marelli FBL BB 75 Reaffirmed Shock Absorbers (India) Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs 4.0 Crore Jupiter Trading Company FBL B+ 90 Assigned Maa Tarini Industries Ltd FBL - TL D 53.1 Downgraded from BB Maa Tarini Industries Ltd FBL - CC D 60 Downgraded from BB Metroworld Tiles Pvt Ltd TL facility BB- 80 Suspended Metroworld Tiles Pvt Ltd fund based facility BB- 40 Suspended Mormugao Port Trust TL A 1000 Withdrawn Namdhari Rice & General Mills FBL B- 267.5 Assigned Narmada Clean Tech Ltd TL BBB- 270 Assigned Nusun Genetic Research Ltd TL BBB 133.4 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 21.16 crore Nusun Genetic Research Ltd CC BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 128.84 crore Nusun Genetic Research Ltd Proposed TL BBB 200 Assigned Oswal Lumbers Pvt Ltd fund based facility BB 10 Suspended Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 182.2 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 13.72 crore) Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 135 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 7.00 crore) Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 15 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 0.75 crore) Paramounta Liberty Shipping FBL-TL BB- 240.5 Reaffirmed (Hk) Ltd Rai Metal Works Pvt Ltd CC BB 50 Assigned Seed Innovations Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Seed Innovations Pvt Ltd Proposed CC BBB- 50 Reaffirmed /Assigned Sree Vidyanikethan Educational FBL BB 407.9 Assigned Trust Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Unallocated BB 92.1 Assigned Trust Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain TL D 643 Revised from Educational & Cultural Trust BB The Liberty Marine Syndicate FBL-TL BB 11.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The Liberty Marine Syndicate FBL-CC BB 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The Liberty Marine Syndicate NFBL-BG BB 160 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The Liberty Marine Syndicate NFBL- Limits-LOC A4 200** Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd **Rs 20 crore letters of credit Limit is a sublimit of the Rs. 41 crore Fund based working capital limits Universal Power Products Working Capital Limits BBB 120 Assigned Vedant International Garments TL BB- 17 Assigned Manufacturing Ltd Vedant International Garments LT FBL BB- 100 Assigned Manufacturing Ltd Wilbur Smith Associates Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.