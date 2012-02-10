Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Valves Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 52.5 Assigned Aquafil Poymers Company Pvt Ltd BG Facility A4 150 Assigned Aquafil Poymers Company Pvt Ltd BG Facility (proposed) A4 150 Assigned Indo Furnace Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 5.5 Suspended International Steel Corporation LOC A4 400 Assigned International Steel Corporation Credit Exposure Limit A4 8.8 Assigned Kataria Automobiles Ltd BG A4+ 300 Assigned Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd BG A4 13 Assigned Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A4 10 Assigned Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 300 Downgraded From A4 Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 60 Downgraded From A4 Proseal Closures Ltd FB Fac - ST A3+ 211.6 Assigned Proseal Closures Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ 225 Assigned Sbi Global Factors Ltd ST Fund based Bk A1+ 17760 Assigned limits Sbi Global Factors Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 35500 Assigned Shiv Cotton Industries Warehouse Loan A4 50 Assigned Shiv Cotton Industries Credit Exposure Limit A4 0.2 Assigned Shiv Cotton Industries EPC/FBP/FUBP/EBR A4 10 Assigned Shiv Cotton Industries Over Draft A4 10 Assigned Shiv Cotton Industries LC A4 10 Assigned Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 107.3 Reaffirmed Tablets (India) Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A3 175 Reaffirmed Tablets (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 67.5 Reaffirmed Tablets (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A3 5 Reaffirmed limit Ukb Electronics Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 63.2 Assigned Venkateswara Wires Pvt Ltd FBL A4+ 49 Suspended Venkateswara Wires Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4+ 135 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Valves Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 25 Assigned Advance Valves Pvt Ltd Unallocated FBL BBB 42.5 Assigned Amko Exports FBL BB 100 Suspended Aquafil Poymers Company Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 65 Assigned Aquafil Poymers Company Pvt Ltd CC facility (proposed) BB- 35 Assigned Arvind Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 200 Suspended Bank Of Maharashtra Upper Tier II Bonds AA 1000 Reaffirmed Bank Of Maharashtra Upper Tier II Bonds AA 3000 Reaffirmed Bank Of Maharashtra Innovative Perpetual AA 700 Reaffirmed Debt Instruments Bank Of Maharashtra Lower Tier II Bonds AA+ 1300 Reaffirmed Bs Transcomm Ltd Bk Limits B/ 5517.8 Withdrawn A4 Castech Foundries Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 50 Assigned Castech Foundries Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 30 Assigned Gmr Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB+ 2000 Assigned (SO) God Granites Bk Fac BB+/ 220 Suspended A4+ Indo Furnace Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 94.5 Suspended International Steel Corporation CC BB 40 Assigned Kataria Automobiles Ltd CC BB+ 1350 Assigned Kataria Automobiles Ltd TL BB+ 200.8 Assigned Mahanagar Gas Ltd LT Debt Programme AAA 900 Reaffirmed Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd CC BB- 45 Assigned Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 350 Downgraded From B Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 700 Downgraded From B Proseal Closures Ltd TL BBB 51 Assigned Proseal Closures Ltd FB Fac - LT BBB 30 Assigned Rakindo Kovai Township Ltd LT: Proposed TL BB+ 1000 Assigned Sbi Global Factors Ltd LT Fund based Bk AAA 15000 Assigned limits Sbi Global Factors Ltd LT Tier II Bonds AAA 1000 Assigned Sbi Global Factors Ltd Subordinated Debt AAA 1900 Assigned Programme Shiv Cotton Industries CC Facility B+ 150 Assigned Shiv Cotton Industries TL Facility B+ 10.9 Assigned Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd TL programme BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Step By Step Shiksa Samiti Bk TL BBB- 74.9 Reaffirmed Step By Step Shiksa Samiti FBL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Tablets (India) Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Ukb Electronics Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 159.9 Assigned Universal Magnoflux Pvt Ltd fund based and non FB B+/ 52.5 Suspended Fac A4 Venkateswara Wires Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Suspended Venkateswara Wires Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 42.8 Suspended Venkateswara Wires Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 10.9 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.