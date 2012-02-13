Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd Non Fund Based A2+ 5400 Assigned (LC) Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd Non Fund Based ICRA]A2+ 13500 Assigned (BG) Annur Satya Textile Ltd Non-fund based A4 7.5 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Aplab Ltd off-grid solar SP 2B Assigned projects Cherian Varkey Construction Non-FB Fac A3 535 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 40 Reaffirmed Gmr Energy Trading Ltd NFBL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Jeevan Diesels And Electrical FBL - ST A4 130 Suspended Ltd Jeevan Diesels And Electrical Non-FBL A4 380 Suspended Ltd Jharsanya Logistics Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 200 Suspended Kalindee Rail Nirman Non Fund Based A2 1000 Assigned (Engineers) Ltd Manmatha Nath Kundu & Son'S Non FBL- BG A4 53 Reaffirmed Construction Company Pvt Ltd Redington (India) Ltd FB Fac - ST A1+ 6510 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd CP / STD A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Programme Soma Enterprise Ltd ST TL D 4000 Revised from from A3 Soma Enterprise Ltd ST Non FBL D 51247.5 Revised from from A3 Spacewood Furnishers Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 155 (revised from A3 Tata Power Co. Ltd Series A1 PTCs A1+(SO)1367.5 Reaffirmed The Industrial Development Non-FBL A4 500 Downgraded Corporation Of Orissa Ltd from A3 The Tata Power Co. Ltd ST Debt / CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd TL BBB+ 13500 Assigned Annur Satya Textile Ltd TL Fac B- 79.9 Revised from B+ Annur Satya Textile Ltd FB Fac B- 45 Revised from B+ Annur Satya Textile Ltd Non-FB Fac B- 25 Revised from B+ Anubhav Hydel Power Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB 249.8 Withdrawn Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd TL BB- 13 Suspended Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 47 Suspended Cherian Varkey Construction FB Fac BBB- 217.5 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Cherian Varkey Construction TL BBB- 30 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd FB Limits BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB-/ 105 Reaffirmed A3 Genovo Development Services Ltd TL BBB(SO) 56 Reaffirmed Gmr Energy Trading Ltd FBL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Jeevan Diesels And Electrical FBL BB 125 Suspended Ltd Jkm Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Bk lines BBB- 1250 Suspended Kalindee Rail Nirman Fund Based BBB 850 Assigned (Engineers) Ltd Kalindee Rail Nirman Non Fund Based BBB 1000 Assigned (Engineers) Ltd Kalyan Jewellers India Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 5262.5 assigned (enhanced from Rs 286.25 crore) Kalyan Jewellers Salem Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 4640 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 254.0 crore) Knk Ship Management LT Fund Based - BB+ 185 Suspended TL Manglam Education Society FBL-TL B+ 189 (revised from BB-) Manmatha Nath Kundu & Son'S FBL-CC BB- 35 Downgraded Construction Company Pvt Ltd from BB Redington (India) Ltd FB Fac - LT AA- 7274 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd FB Fac - LT AA- 2266 Reaffirmed Shivam Hi Tech Steels Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+/ 97.2 Suspended A4 Soma Enterprise Ltd LT TL D 5628 Revised from BBB- Soma Enterprise Ltd LT FBL D 8263 Revised from BBB- Spacewood Furnishers Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 113.2 (revised from BBB- Spacewood Furnishers Pvt Ltd LT, CC Fac BB+ 150 (revised from BBB- Sri Indra Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Reaffirmed The Industrial Development FBL BB 100 Downgraded Corporation Of Orissa Ltd from BBB- The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD Programme AA 26000 Reaffirmed Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd TL B+ 340 Assigned Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Assigned Vikram Logistic And Maritime TL D 2800 Revised from Services Pvt Ltd B+ Vikram Logistic And Maritime FB Fac D 300 Revised from Services Pvt Ltd B+ 