Feb 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarel Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 900 Assigned Advance Valves Global Non-FBL (Advance A3+ 13.8 Reaffirmed Valves Global - SEZ unit) Advance Valves Global Non- FBL (Advance A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Valve Company - Gagret unit) Bhagwati Power & Steel Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Big Tiles BG A4 6.4 Assigned Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd Non FBL- LOC A4 50 Assigned Nestor Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 160 Assigned New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4+ 250 Suspended Fac Prestress Wire Industries Non-FB Fac A3 295 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 24.50 crore Satya Power & Ispat Ltd NFBL (LOC) A4 30 Assigned Satya Power & Ispat Ltd NFBL (BG)* A4 30 Assigned * Sub limit of the Letter of Credit Limit. Sfo Technologies Digital Pvt ST FB Fac A2 240 Assigned Ltd Sfo Technologies Digital Pvt ST non FB Fac A2 50 Assigned Ltd Sfo Technologies Digital Pvt ST proposed Fac A2 163.8 Assigned Ltd Sfo Technologies Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A2 1200 Assigned Sfo Technologies Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac (sub limit) A2 350 Assigned Sfo Technologies Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A2 651 Assigned Sfo Technologies Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac (sub A2 90 Assigned limit) Sfo Technologies Pvt Ltd ST proposed Fac A2 232.8 Assigned Silver Crest Clothing Pvt Ltd FB Fac A1 400 Reaffirmed Sriram Compounds Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 100 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dcm Financial Services Ltd Fixed Deposit MD - Suspended Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarel Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB- 200 Assigned Advance Valves Global FBL (Advance Valves BBB 55.2 Reaffirmed Global - SEZ unit) Advance Valves Global Non-FBL (Advance BBB 69 Reaffirmed Valves Global - SEZ unit) Advance Valves Global FBL (Advance Valve BBB 30 Reaffirmed Company - Gagret unit) Advance Valves Global Unallocated BBB 29.5 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Power & Steel Ltd TL BB+ 361.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 39.25 crore) Bhagwati Power & Steel Ltd CC BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Big Tiles CC B+ 45 Assigned Big Tiles TL B+ 46.9 Assigned Charoen Pokphand (India) Pvt TL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Charoen Pokphand (India) Pvt FB Fac A+ 700 Reaffirmed Ltd Charoen Pokphand (India) Pvt Non-fund based A+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd sub-limit Fac Dev Fun Point Reality Pvt Ltd TL D 150 Suspended Divine Infracon Pvt Ltd working capital Fac C 2800 Assigned Ibd Space Infrastructure Pvt Fund Based- TL B+ 275 Assigned Ltd Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 80 Assigned Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL B+ 70 Assigned International Loha Bhandar Pvt working capital Fac BB 20 Suspended Ltd Nagammal Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 55 Assigned Nagammal Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 30 Assigned Nestor Pharmaceuticals Ltd FBL B+ 550 Assigned Nestor Pharmaceuticals Ltd Unallocated B+ / 40 Assigned A4 New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 185 Suspended Nezone Pipes & Structures FBL -TL BB 162.5 Assigned Nishant Construction Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 340 Assigned Nsl Textiles Ltd FBL BB 6481.6 Reaffirmed Nsl Textiles Ltd FBL BB 3178 Assigned Nsl Textiles Ltd NFBL BB 1630.6 Assigned Ovis Equipments Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 56 Reaffirmed Ovis Equipments Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Prestress Wire Industries TL BBB- 128.1 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 8.51 crore Prestress Wire Industries FB Fac BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 21.10 crore Radheshyam Fibers Pvt Ltd Fund Based LT Limits BB- 250 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 16 crore Rhodia Specialty Chemicals TL A+ 250 Upgraded from India Ltd (Erstwhile Albright (SO) / & Wilson Chemicals India Ltd) A1 (SO) BBB-(SO)/ A3(SO) Richlook Garments Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 335 Reaffirmed Richlook Garments Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Satya Power & Ispat Ltd FBL (TL) B+ 13.2 Assigned Satya Power & Ispat Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 80 Assigned Scope E-Knowledge Center Pvt FBL BBB 20 Assigned Ltd Sfo Technologies Digital Pvt TL Fac BBB 96.2 Assigned Ltd Sfo Technologies Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB 566.2 Assigned Sfo Technologies Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 250 Assigned Shree Engineering Industries FBL D 136.8 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shree Engineering Industries non-FBL D 10 Suspended Pvt Ltd Silver Crest Clothing Pvt Ltd FB Fac A 10 Reaffirmed Sriram Compounds Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB- 160 Assigned / A3 Sriram Compounds Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 90 Assigned St. Sirdi Sai Education TL BB 150 Assigned Society Ltd Tata Power Delhi Distribution TL AA- 45000 Assigned Ltd (Erstwhile North Delhi Power Ltd) Enhanced from Rs. 3075 crore Tata Power Delhi Distribution NFBL AA- 6000 Assigned Ltd (Erstwhile North Delhi Power Ltd) Enhanced from Rs. 500 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)