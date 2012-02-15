Feb 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airports Authority Of India CP A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Baba Smelters Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Bommidala Brothers FBL A2+ 150 Upgraded From A2 Bommidala Brothers Non-FB Fac A2+ 20 Upgraded From A2 Js Fashions (Intl) Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 40 Suspended Netmatrix Ltd Non-FBL A3 30 Assigned Nevatia Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - Export A4 132.5 Assigned Packaging Credit /Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Nevatia Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - Unallocated A4 15.4 Assigned Nevatia Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC/ A4 87.1 Assigned BG/ Forward Contract Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd FB Fac (sub limits) A2+ 280 Upgraded From A2 Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 50 Upgraded From A2 Rajshree Sugars And Chemicals ST FBL A3 300 Assigned Ltd Religare Finvest Ltd ST Bk Limits A1+ 6000 Assigned Satyam Smelters Pvt Ltd NFBL - Revolving LOC* A4+ 20 Reaffirmed * The limits can be used either as Letter of Credit or Revolving Letter of Credit Satyam Smelters Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Non Fund Based - LOC/ A3+ 274 Assigned Ltd BG/ Buyers Credit/ Forward Contract Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Non Fund Based - LOC/ A3+ 274 Assigned Ltd BG/ Buyers Credit/ Forward Contract Sri Krishna Shelters Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Tadimety Aromatics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 5.4 Assigned Thanga Prataph Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac D 10 Revised From Pvt Ltd A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airports Authority Of India LT Debt / Bonds AAA 26500 Reaffirmed Ambalika Institute Of LT loans BB 96 Suspended Management And Technology Anurag Resort Pvt Ltd TL B+ 130 Assigned Baba Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL -TL BB+ 17.1 Reaffirmed Baba Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Baba Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL - Bill Discounting BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Bhadra Enterprises FBL (TL) B+ 150 Assigned Bommidala Brothers FB Fac (sub limits) BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Caddie Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 5000* Assigned *includes unallocated limits of Rs. 5.4 crore Js Fashions (Intl) Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 120 Suspended Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd TL BB+ 90240 Assigned Manjeera Constructions Ltd FB Fac B 280 Assigned Netmatrix Ltd FBL BBB- 340 Assigned Nevatia Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 5 Assigned Prabhu Sponge Pvt Ltd FBL -TL BB- 55.8 Assigned Prabhu Sponge Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 70 Assigned Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Rajshree Sugars And Chemicals LT FBL BBB- 5842.8 Assigned Ltd Religare Finvest Ltd Long- Term Bk Limits AA- 73500 Assigned Satyam Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL -TL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Satyam Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt FBL - CC BBB 300 Assigned Ltd Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt FBL - TL BBB 40.9 Assigned Ltd Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt FBL - Proposed BBB 75.1 Assigned Ltd Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt FBL -TL BBB 300 Assigned Ltd Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt FBL - CC BBB 40.9 Assigned Ltd Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt FBL - Proposed BBB 75.1 Assigned Ltd Shri Siddhi Industries LT fund based facility BB 85 Assigned Sri Krishna Shelters Pvt Ltd FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Cotton And Oil Mills Fund Based Working BB+ 155 Reaffirmed Ltd Capital Limits Srinivasa Cotton And Oil Mills TL BB+ 37 Reaffirmed Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA 4997.9 Assigned (SO) Tadimety Aromatics Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BB+ 40 Assigned Tadimety Aromatics Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 22 Assigned Thanga Prataph Spinning Mills TL D 72.5 Revised From Pvt Ltd B+ Thanga Prataph Spinning Mills FB Fac D 40 Revised From Pvt Ltd B+ Thanga Prataph Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac D 6.7 Revised From Pvt Ltd B+ The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory TL B 97.3 Downgraded Ltd From BB+ The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory FBL B 665 Downgraded Ltd From BB+ Trident Sugars Ltd LT FBL 419.5 Assigned BBB-(SO) Vestal Educational Services LT loans BB- 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Vks Projects Ltd FBL (CC) BB 180 Assigned Vks Projects Ltd Proposed BB 10 Assigned Welset Polypack Pvt Ltd FBL B 95.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 