Feb 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 15, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acropetal Technologies Ltd Packing Credit A4 250 Revised From D Haldiram Manufacturing Company Non-FBL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 160 Reaffirmed Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt Non - FB Fac - ST A4 97 Reaffirmed Ltd Inca Hammock Manufacturing & FB Fac A4 206 Reaffirmed Export Pvt Ltd Inca Hammock Manufacturing & Non-FB Fac A4 70 Reaffirmed Export Pvt Ltd Indicon Logistics Ltd NFBL - LOC A3 70* Reaffirmed *Rs. 7.00 crore of letter of credit is fully interchangeable with cash credit Indicon Logistics Ltd NFBL - BG A3 30 Reaffirmed Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4+ 76 Assigned Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB\ 80 Assigned A4+ Mats Minerals & Logistics Pvt FBL-Export Packing A4 240 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Mats Minerals & Logistics Pvt Non-FBL-LOC A4 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Mats Minerals & Logistics Pvt Non-FBL-Derivative A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Multimelt Steels Pvt Ltd BG A4 8 Assigned Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FB Fac - ST A4 165 Reaffirmed Poona Dal & Besan Mills Pvt Ltd NFBL (BG/LC) A3+ 2180 Revised from A2+ Enhanced From Rs. 141.92 Cr Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd FBL (ST) D 10.5 Revised From A4+ Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd NFBL (ST) D 50 Revised From A4+ Shiva Utensils Industries Pvt FBL A4 140 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acropetal Technologies Ltd TL B 733 Revised From D Acropetal Technologies Ltd CC B 100 Revised From D Bajaj Allianz General CPA iAAA Reaffirmed Insurance Co. Ltd Haldiram Manufacturing Company FBL A+ 592 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 1504 Reaffirmed Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt FB Fac- TL BB- 85.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Reduced from 9.05 Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt FB Fac- LT BB- 126.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Inca Hammock Manufacturing & TL Fac BB 0.5 Withdrawn Export Pvt Ltd Inca Hammock Manufacturing & TL Fac BB- 39.8 Downgraded Export Pvt Ltd from BB Indicon Logistics Ltd TL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Indicon Logistics Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 320* Reaffirmed *Rs. 7.00 crore of letter of credit is fully interchangeable with cash credit Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB 24 Assigned Lotus Shopping Centres Pvt Ltd FB Fac- TL (Proposed) BB+ 1600 Assigned Mats Minerals & Logistics Pvt FBL-CC B- 70 Downgraded Ltd From B- Multimelt Steels Pvt Ltd CC B 35 Assigned Multimelt Steels Pvt Ltd LOC B 16 Assigned Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 15 Reaffirmed Poona Dal & Besan Mills Pvt Ltd CC BBB 163.5 Revised From BBB+ Enhanced Rrom Rs. 13.73 Cr Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd TL D 72.1 Revised From BB+ Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd FBL (LT) D 60 Revised From BB+ Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd NFBL (LT) D 100 Revised From BB+ Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd Unallocated D 27.4 Revised From BB+ Super Lifestyle Diamonds Pvt FB, LT Fac B+ 100 Assigned Ltd Super Lifestyle Diamonds Pvt TL B+ 10 Assigned Ltd Vinayak Cottex Pvt Ltd FBL B 113.6 Assigned Vinayak Cottex Pvt Ltd Untied Limits B 1.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.