* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Feb 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 15, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acropetal Technologies Ltd Packing Credit A4 250 Revised From D Haldiram Manufacturing Company Non-FBL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 160 Reaffirmed Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt Non - FB Fac - ST A4 97 Reaffirmed Ltd Inca Hammock Manufacturing & FB Fac A4 206 Reaffirmed Export Pvt Ltd Inca Hammock Manufacturing & Non-FB Fac A4 70 Reaffirmed Export Pvt Ltd Indicon Logistics Ltd NFBL - LOC A3 70* Reaffirmed *Rs. 7.00 crore of letter of credit is fully interchangeable with cash credit Indicon Logistics Ltd NFBL - BG A3 30 Reaffirmed Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4+ 76 Assigned Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB\ 80 Assigned A4+ Mats Minerals & Logistics Pvt FBL-Export Packing A4 240 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Mats Minerals & Logistics Pvt Non-FBL-LOC A4 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Mats Minerals & Logistics Pvt Non-FBL-Derivative A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Multimelt Steels Pvt Ltd BG A4 8 Assigned Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FB Fac - ST A4 165 Reaffirmed Poona Dal & Besan Mills Pvt Ltd NFBL (BG/LC) A3+ 2180 Revised from A2+ Enhanced From Rs. 141.92 Cr Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd FBL (ST) D 10.5 Revised From A4+ Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd NFBL (ST) D 50 Revised From A4+ Shiva Utensils Industries Pvt FBL A4 140 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acropetal Technologies Ltd TL B 733 Revised From D Acropetal Technologies Ltd CC B 100 Revised From D Bajaj Allianz General CPA iAAA Reaffirmed Insurance Co. Ltd Haldiram Manufacturing Company FBL A+ 592 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 1504 Reaffirmed Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt FB Fac- TL BB- 85.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Reduced from 9.05 Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt FB Fac- LT BB- 126.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Inca Hammock Manufacturing & TL Fac BB 0.5 Withdrawn Export Pvt Ltd Inca Hammock Manufacturing & TL Fac BB- 39.8 Downgraded Export Pvt Ltd from BB Indicon Logistics Ltd TL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Indicon Logistics Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 320* Reaffirmed *Rs. 7.00 crore of letter of credit is fully interchangeable with cash credit Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB 24 Assigned Lotus Shopping Centres Pvt Ltd FB Fac- TL (Proposed) BB+ 1600 Assigned Mats Minerals & Logistics Pvt FBL-CC B- 70 Downgraded Ltd From B- Multimelt Steels Pvt Ltd CC B 35 Assigned Multimelt Steels Pvt Ltd LOC B 16 Assigned Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 15 Reaffirmed Poona Dal & Besan Mills Pvt Ltd CC BBB 163.5 Revised From BBB+ Enhanced Rrom Rs. 13.73 Cr Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd TL D 72.1 Revised From BB+ Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd FBL (LT) D 60 Revised From BB+ Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd NFBL (LT) D 100 Revised From BB+ Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd Unallocated D 27.4 Revised From BB+ Super Lifestyle Diamonds Pvt FB, LT Fac B+ 100 Assigned Ltd Super Lifestyle Diamonds Pvt TL B+ 10 Assigned Ltd Vinayak Cottex Pvt Ltd FBL B 113.6 Assigned Vinayak Cottex Pvt Ltd Untied Limits B 1.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
