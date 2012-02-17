UPDATE 2-Cooling food prices send India's retail inflation to lowest since 2012
Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Biocon Ltd FB Fac A1+ 2030 Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 10 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Deejay Distilleries FBL - Packing Credit A4 40 Assigned Ericsson India Pvt Ltd CP/STD A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Jayesh Electricals Ltd LOC A4 60 Assigned Jayesh Electricals Ltd BG A4 152.5 Assigned Liberty Shoes Ltd CP/STD A2 300 Revised From A2+ Millennium Structural (I) sub limits of FBL A4 50 Assigned Ltd Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd BGs A4+ 28.5 Assigned Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd PSR (Hedging foreign A4+ 2 Assigned exchange rates) West Bengal State CP/STD A2+ 600 Downgraded Electricity Transmission from A1 Co. Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aether Ifmr Capital 2011 PTC Series A1 A+ (SO)203.6 Revised from A-(SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of the transaction documents Aether Ifmr Capital 2011 PTC Series A2 BBB- 35.9 Revised from (SO)! BB+(SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of the transaction documents Avadh Cotton Industries TL B 95 Assigned Axis Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 10000 Assigned Programme Biocon Ltd FB Fac AA+ 200 Revised from Rs.47 crore Biocon Ltd Non-FB Fac AA+ 270 Revised from Nil Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 124 Reaffirmed Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 40 Reaffirmed Deejay Distilleries FBL - CC B- 110 Assigned Delas Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 183.4 Assigned Delas Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A2 BBB- (S10.7 Assigned Ericsson India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non-FBL AA 11990 Reaffirmed Globetrotters Educational Bk TL BB- 145 Reaffirmed Innoventions Pvt Ltd Hbs Realtors Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BB 660 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 60 crore) Homera Tanners Pvt Ltd Bk lines C/ 90.1 Suspended A4 Jayesh Electricals Ltd CC BB 30 Assigned Jayesh Electricals Ltd TL BB 16.2 Assigned Megha Marketing CC BB 50 Assigned Millennium Structural (I) LT fund based Bk BB- 150 Suspended Ltd limits Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB 240.2 Reaffirmed Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Shanthi Hospital & Research TL BB 102 Revised From Centre Pvt Ltd BB+ Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limits* BB+ 40 Assigned *Cash Credit limits have sub limits of Rs. 0.75 Cr for letter of credit. Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 101.8 Assigned West Bengal State LT Bond Programme BBB+ 10000 Downgraded Electricity Distribution from A- Co. Ltd West Bengal State Issuer Rating IrBBB+ Downgraded Electricity Distribution from IrA- Co. Ltd West Bengal State LT Bond Programme BBB+ 8000 Downgraded Electricity Transmission from A Co. Ltd West Bengal State Bk Lines BBB+ 3000 Downgraded Electricity Transmission from A Co. Ltd West Bengal State Issuer Rating IrBBB+ Downgraded Electricity Transmission from IrA Co. Ltd Zensar Technologies Ltd FBL AA 400 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
