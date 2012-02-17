Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Biocon Ltd FB Fac A1+ 2030 Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 10 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Deejay Distilleries FBL - Packing Credit A4 40 Assigned Ericsson India Pvt Ltd CP/STD A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Jayesh Electricals Ltd LOC A4 60 Assigned Jayesh Electricals Ltd BG A4 152.5 Assigned Liberty Shoes Ltd CP/STD A2 300 Revised From A2+ Millennium Structural (I) sub limits of FBL A4 50 Assigned Ltd Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd BGs A4+ 28.5 Assigned Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd PSR (Hedging foreign A4+ 2 Assigned exchange rates) West Bengal State CP/STD A2+ 600 Downgraded Electricity Transmission from A1 Co. Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aether Ifmr Capital 2011 PTC Series A1 A+ (SO)203.6 Revised from A-(SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of the transaction documents Aether Ifmr Capital 2011 PTC Series A2 BBB- 35.9 Revised from (SO)! BB+(SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of the transaction documents Avadh Cotton Industries TL B 95 Assigned Axis Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 10000 Assigned Programme Biocon Ltd FB Fac AA+ 200 Revised from Rs.47 crore Biocon Ltd Non-FB Fac AA+ 270 Revised from Nil Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 124 Reaffirmed Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 40 Reaffirmed Deejay Distilleries FBL - CC B- 110 Assigned Delas Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 183.4 Assigned Delas Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A2 BBB- (S10.7 Assigned Ericsson India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non-FBL AA 11990 Reaffirmed Globetrotters Educational Bk TL BB- 145 Reaffirmed Innoventions Pvt Ltd Hbs Realtors Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BB 660 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 60 crore) Homera Tanners Pvt Ltd Bk lines C/ 90.1 Suspended A4 Jayesh Electricals Ltd CC BB 30 Assigned Jayesh Electricals Ltd TL BB 16.2 Assigned Megha Marketing CC BB 50 Assigned Millennium Structural (I) LT fund based Bk BB- 150 Suspended Ltd limits Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB 240.2 Reaffirmed Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Shanthi Hospital & Research TL BB 102 Revised From Centre Pvt Ltd BB+ Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limits* BB+ 40 Assigned *Cash Credit limits have sub limits of Rs. 0.75 Cr for letter of credit. Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 101.8 Assigned West Bengal State LT Bond Programme BBB+ 10000 Downgraded Electricity Distribution from A- Co. Ltd West Bengal State Issuer Rating IrBBB+ Downgraded Electricity Distribution from IrA- Co. Ltd West Bengal State LT Bond Programme BBB+ 8000 Downgraded Electricity Transmission from A Co. Ltd West Bengal State Bk Lines BBB+ 3000 Downgraded Electricity Transmission from A Co. Ltd West Bengal State Issuer Rating IrBBB+ Downgraded Electricity Transmission from IrA Co. Ltd Zensar Technologies Ltd FBL AA 400 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)