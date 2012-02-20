Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Analogics Tech India Ltd LOC A4 25 Assigned Deem Roll Tech Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 79.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced From Rs. 2.25 Cr Duke Fashions (India) Ltd ST: Non-FBL A2+ 20.5 Upgraded From A2 Kohinoor Planet Construction Bk Guarante A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kohinoor Planet Construction ST Non-Fund Based Bk A4+ 50 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Lines Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 40 Assigned Motherson Techno Tools Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd NFBL (BG/LC) A3+ 2005 Reaffirmed Enhanced From Rs. 90.90 Cr Poona Flour & Foods Non-FBL (BG/LC) A3 300 Reaffirmed Enhanced From Rs. 12 Cr Poona Roller Flour Mills Ltd NFBL (BG/LC) A3+ 645 Reaffirmed Enhanced From Rs. 46.00 Cr R. Rajesh Exports Bk Limits A4 250 Suspended Scg Contracts India Pvt Ltd LC/BG Limit A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd FBL A4 680 Reaffirmed Enhanced From Rs. 40 Cr Stci Primary Dealer Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abha Power & Steel Pvt Ltd TL B 36 Suspended Abha Power & Steel Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working B 54 Suspended Capital Fac Analogics Tech India Ltd TL B 3.5 Assigned Analogics Tech India Ltd CC B 100 Assigned Analogics Tech India Ltd (EPC/ FDBP/ FUBD - B 30 Assigned sub limit of CC) Analogics Tech India Ltd (DDP/ Chq Discounting B 20 Assigned - sub limit of CC) Analogics Tech India Ltd BG B / 100 Assigned A4 Deem Roll Tech Ltd LT FBL BBB- 165 Reaffirmed Enhanced From Rs. 8 Cr Deem Roll Tech Ltd TL BBB- 185.6 Reaffirmed Enhanced From Rs. 3.10 Cr Dodla Dairy Ltd TL BBB 300 Assigned Dodla Dairy Ltd CC BBB / 450 Assigned A3+ Duke Fashions (India) Ltd LT: FBL BBB+ 85.3 Upgraded From BBB Ivrcl Chandrapur Tollways Ltd TL BBB- 3139.9 Assigned Ivrcl Chandrapur Tollways Ltd Non-Fund Fac BBB- 51.9 Assigned Kohinoor Planet Construction TL BB+ 900 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kohinoor Planet Construction LT Fund Based Bk Lines BB+ 1950 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd Fund Based Facilitie BBB+ 100 Assigned Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd TL BBB+ 84.7 Assigned Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd Proposed Fac BBB+ 75.3 Assigned Motherson Techno Tools Ltd CC Fac A+ 30 Reaffirmed Motherson Techno Tools Ltd Unallocated A+ 150 Reaffirmed Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd CC BBB 196 Reaffirmed Enhanced From Rs. 13.52 Cr Poona Flour & Foods TL BB 18.5 Reaffirmed Poona Flour & Foods CC BB 40 Reaffirmed Enhanced From Rs. 2.30 Cr Poona Roller Flour Mills Ltd CC BBB 55 Reaffirmed Scg Contracts India Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 30 Reaffirmed Shreeram Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based And Non-FB BB 168.7 Suspended Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.