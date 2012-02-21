Feb 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sarda Agro Oils Ltd NFBL A3 350 Assigned Ascot Footwear ST scale Packing A4 65 Suspended Credit Ascot Footwear ST scale FUPB/FDBP A4 40 Suspended Ascot Footwear ST scale ILC/FLC A4 15 Suspended Limits Dilshad Trading Company Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4 1500 Suspended LOC Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd PCFC/FDBN/FDBP/FDBD A3 30 Assigned facility* * sublimit of cash credit facility of Rs. 4.60 crore Nuetech Solar Systems Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 20 Assigned Paramshakti Steels Ltd Non-FBL A3 950 Reaffirmed Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 10 Assigned Rossell India Ltd ST Non-FBL A1 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Tiles Pvt Ltd LT D 130 Suspended Aakash Tiles Pvt Ltd CC facility D 487.5 Suspended Aakash Tiles Pvt Ltd TL D 50 Suspended Aakash Tiles Pvt Ltd BG D 30 Suspended Aerens Goldsouk International TL BB+ 1205 Reaffirmed Ltd Aerens Goldsouk International FBL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Ltd Aerens Goldsouk International Unallocated BB+ 1180 Reaffirmed Ltd Ald Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Bk lines AAA 2750 Reaffirmed (SO) Bansal Iron & Steel Rolling Working Capital Limits BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Mills Dewan Housing Finance Purchaser Payouts AAA 4318.4 Assigned Corporation Ltd (SO) ! ! Indicates that the rating is conditional Dewan Housing Finance Purchaser Payouts AAA 1178 Assigned Corporation Ltd (SO) ! ! Indicates that the rating is conditional Hotel Airport Kohinoor Pvt Ltd TL BB 350 Revised from BB+ K.P.N. Textile Mills Ltd TL C 86.9 Reaffirmed K.P.N. Textile Mills Ltd FB Fac C 40 Reaffirmed K.P.N. Textile Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac C 18.2 Reaffirmed K.P.N. Textile Mills Ltd TL C 17 Withdrawn Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd CC facility BBB- 46 Assigned Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB- 42.7 Assigned Marpol Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 130 Assigned Nuetech Solar Systems Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 7.5 Assigned Nuetech Solar Systems Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 50 Assigned Paramshakti Steels Ltd TL BBB- 87.5 Assigned Paramshakti Steels Ltd FB Limits BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 12.4 Assigned Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd Vehicle Loan BB+ 1.6 Assigned Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 10 Assigned Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd PC/PFC BB+ 20 Assigned Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd FBD BB+ 25 Assigned Rossell India Ltd LT FBL A 320 Assigned S.R. Motel & Resort TL B- 80 Assigned Sarda Agro Oils Ltd FBL BBB- 100 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AA 3000 Assigned programme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)