Feb 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd Fund Based A2 1457 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 127.44 crore Aarti Drugs Ltd Non-Fund Based A2 1080 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 90.00 crore Akshay Insulated Conductors FB Fac A4 2.5 Assigned Akshay Insulated Conductors non FB Fac A4 45 Assigned Balmer Lawrie-Van Leer Ltd ST FBL* A2+ 208 Reaffirmed *The fund based limit includes Rs. 8.5 Crore which can be used as Cash Credit/ Export PC/ PSFC. There is 100% interchangeability amongst the facilities and the total utilisation should not exceed Rs. 8.5 Crore Balmer Lawrie-Van Leer Ltd ST non-FBL A2+ 210 Reaffirmed Bharat Fritz Werner NFBL A2 200 Reaffirmed Bharat Fritz Werner Forward Contract A2 8.7 Reaffirmed limits Colorlines Clothing (India) FB Fac A4 24 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Deegee Orchards Pvt Ltd FBL - EPC/FBP/FBD/FBN A4 60* Assigned * EPC/FBP/FBD/FBN of Rs 6 Cr. is a sublimit within CC limits; EPC/FBP/FBD/FBN of Rs 6 Cr. is interchangeable to the extent of 100% within each other The combined utilization of the total fund based and non fund limits should not exceed Rs.72.00 crore at any point of time. Deegee Orchards Pvt Ltd FBL - EPC/FBP/FBD/FBN A4 15 Assigned Inter Gold Gems Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based and A2 655 Reaffirmed Non-FBL* (SO) Enhanced from Rs 40.0 crore N.G. Projects Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 650 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 33 crores) Narendra Solvex Pvt Ltd FBL - EPC A4 90* Assigned *EPC is a sublimit of CC limits Narendra Solvex Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 5 Assigned Ncl Wintech India Ltd LOC/BG* A4 30 Assigned *Letter of credit and bank guarantee facilities are inter changeable Oscar Investments Ltd ST Debt/CP Programme A1+ 5000 Withdrawn Rukmini Polytubes Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+s 100 Reaffirmed Thai Summit Neel Auto Pvt Ltd Bills Discounting Fac A3 349.8 Reaffirmed Thai Summit Neel Auto Pvt Ltd LOC Fac A3 80 Reaffirmed Viom Networks Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A2+ 26852.4 Assigned (including money market instruments) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd TL BBB+ 984 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 140.03 crore Aarti Drugs Ltd CC BBB+ 101 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 4.74 crore Akasaki Technology Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 60 Assigned Akasaki Technology Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 10 Assigned Akshay Insulated Conductors CC facility BB 27.5 Withdrawn Balmer Lawrie-Van Leer Ltd TL A- 46.5 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie-Van Leer Ltd LT FBL* A- 95 Reaffirmed *The fund based limit includes Rs. 8.5 Crore which can be used as Cash Credit/ Export PC/ PSFC. There is 100% interchangeability amongst the facilities and the total utilisation should not exceed Rs. 8.5 Crore Balmer Lawrie-Van Leer Ltd LT non-FBL A- 10 Reaffirmed Bharat Fritz Werner FBL BBB+ 410.1 Reaffirmed (revised from 41.88) Bharat Fritz Werner NFBL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Shetkari LT Scale-FBL-TL B- 170.2 Assigned Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Shetkari LT Scale-FBL-CC B- 42 Assigned Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 5000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Colorlines Clothing (India) FB Fac BB- 160 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BB+ Enhanced from Rs. 14.4 crore Colorlines Clothing (India) TL BB- 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Deegee Orchards Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 105 Assigned Deegee Orchards Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 600 Assigned Desh Bhagat Memorial Bk TL BB- 160 Upgraded from Educational Trust B Desh Bhagat Memorial FBL BB- 300 Upgraded from Educational Trust B Gee Square Exports LT FB Fac BB 112 Suspended God Gift Properties Pvt Ltd TL - LRD BB+ 210 Upgraded from BB LRD - Lease Rent Discounting God Gift Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BB+ 340 Upgraded from BB Inter Gold Gems Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed (SO) Reduced from Rs 15.0 crore Kalyan Nav Nirman Ltd FBL BB- 125 Assigned Katyayini Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB 85 Assigned Katyayini Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB 125 Assigned Kirti Agrotech Ltd LT FB Fac BB 55.5 Suspended Kirti Agrovet Ltd LT FB Fac BB 174.8 Suspended Kirti Foods Ltd LT FB Fac BB 70 Suspended Kirti Solvex Ltd LT FB Fac BB 100 Suspended M Kantilal Exports ST FB Fac D 2100 Suspended Modern Vidya Niketan Society TL BBB 346.4 Reaffirmed Modern Vidya Niketan Society Unallocated Limits BBB 3.6 Reaffirmed N.G. Projects Ltd TL BB+ 49.8 Assigned N.G. Projects Ltd FBL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 10 crores) N.G. Projects Ltd Unallocated BB+ 0.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 7 crores) Narendra Solvex Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 360# Assigned # CC limits are interchangeable with EPC/EBD Ncl Wintech India Ltd CC B+ 45 Assigned Ncl Wintech India Ltd TL B+ 28 Assigned Ncl Wintech India Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 17 Assigned Pandit Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan BB+ 626 Reaffirmed Pandit Automotive Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Paschim Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd TL B 340 Assigned Rukmini Polytubes Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB 43.78 Reaffirmed Rukmini Polytubes Pvt Ltd TL BB 3.72 Reaffirmed Shankar Rice & General Mills FB Fac D 95.5 Assigned Shankar Rice & General Mills Proposed limits D 2.1 Assigned Thai Summit Neel Auto Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 727.8 Reaffirmed Thai Summit Neel Auto Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Thai Summit Neel Auto Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 314.1 Reaffirmed / A3 Viom Networks Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac A- 62516.5 Assigned (including money market instruments) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 