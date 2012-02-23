Feb 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Buildcon (India) Pvt Ltd Non FBL- BG A4+ 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore earlier) Anmol Steel Processors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Harrisons Malayalam Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 # 43 Il& Fs Financial Services Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed India Exposition Mart Ltd Non-FBL ICRA]A4+ 130 Withdrawn Infrastructure Leasing & ST debt programme A1+ 3250 Reaffirmed Financial Services Ltd (including CP) Kohinoor Elite Hotels Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4+ 2* Reaffirmed *- Rs. 2.0 crore, short term, non-fund based facilities are sub-limit of long-term, fund based facilities. Prince Pipes And Fittings Pvt ST, non-FBL A3+ 920 Reaffirmed Ltd Radiant Solar Pvt Ltd solar projects SP 3B - Assigned Sri Dhanalakshmi Cotton And ST NFBL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Suwarna Buildcon Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 20 Assigned Sree Lalitha Parameswari FB Fac D 90 Revised from Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd A4 Sree Lalitha Parameswari Non-FB Fac D 50 Revised from Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Buildcon (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 13 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 1.00 crore earlier) Anil Buildcon (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Anmol Steel Processors Pvt Ltd FB limits BB+ 50 Reaffirmed G. M. Rao Cottons Pvt Ltd CC B+ 250 Assigned Gmr Solvents CC B 150 Assigned Harrisons Malayalam Ltd TL BBB- # 717 Harrisons Malayalam Ltd FB Fac BBB- # 370 Icici Lombard General CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Insurance Co. Ltd India Exposition Mart Ltd TL ICRA]BB+ 274 Reaffirmed Jamuna Jyoti Developers Pvt Ltd TL B+ 150 Assigned Jbm Ma Automotive Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 730 Reaffirmed Jbm Ma Automotive Pvt Ltd CC/WCDL BB+/ 300 Reaffirmed A4+ Jbm Ma Automotive Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+/ 269 Reaffirmed A4+ Jbm Ma Automotive Pvt Ltd LC/BG ICRA]BB+/ 140 Reaffirmed A4+ Kohinoor Elite Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB- 220 Revised from BB Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 242 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 240 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 10.0 crore Nagarjuna Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd TL B- 590 Assigned Prince Pipes And Fittings Pvt TL BBB 977 Reaffirmed Ltd Prince Pipes And Fittings Pvt LT, FB Fac BBB 850 Reaffirmed Ltd Religare Finvest Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA 1478.5 Assigned (SO) Sharp Industries Ltd FB, LT Fac^ BB- 750 Assigned ^ includes proposed limits of Rs. 30 crore Shyama Jewels Puttur Pvt Ltd CC BB 100 Assigned Shyama Jewels Puttur Pvt Ltd TL BB 15 Assigned Sree Lalitha Parameswari TL D 101.1 Revised from Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BB Sree Lalitha Parameswari FB Fac D 55 Revised from Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BB Sri Dhanalakshmi Cotton And FBL BBB+ 845.4 Reaffirmed Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Suwarna Buildcon Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 51.7 Assigned Suwarna Buildcon Pvt Ltd proposed limits B+/ 93.5 Assigned A4 Ujala Sales Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits B 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)