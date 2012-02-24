Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adyar Gate Hotels Ltd ST FBL A2+ 100 Assigned Adyar Gate Hotels Ltd ST NFBL (sub limits) A2+ 500 Assigned Adyar Gate Hotels Ltd ST NFBL A2+ 20 Assigned Azad Impex Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 150 Assigned Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 200 Assigned Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL A4 370 Reaffirmed L.H. Sugar Factories Ltd FBL A2+ 1090 Reaffirmed L.H. Sugar Factories Ltd NFBL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Mayfair Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL-Book Debts* A4 2 Assigned *Book Debt is sublimit of Cash Credit Mayfair Polymers Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL-LOC A4 60 Assigned Mayfair Polymers Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL-BG A4 4 Assigned Navbharat Explosives Co. Ltd LOC A4 15 Assigned Navbharat Explosives Co. Ltd BG A4 60 Assigned Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd LOC A4 155 Assigned Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd BG A4 220 Assigned Nbm Iron & Steel Trading Pvt LOC A4 685 Reaffirmed Nbm Iron & Steel Trading Pvt Credit Exposure Limit A4 13.7 Reaffirmed Rag Corporation FB limits A4+ 80 Assigned Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd NFBL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Tanfac Industries Ltd CP A4+ 150 Revised From A3 Tanfac Industries Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4+ 650 Revised From A3 Utv Global Broadcasting Ltd CP/ ST debt programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (SO) Utv Software Communications Ltd CP programme A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acn Infotech (India) Pvt Ltd FBL B 20 Assigned Acn Infotech (India) Pvt Ltd NFBL B 192 Assigned Azad Impex Pvt Ltd FBL [ICRA ]BB- 20 Assigned Classic Auto Tubes Ltd TL A+ 414.2 Assigned Euro Footwear Ltd LT FBL BBB 97.5 Reaffirmed Euro Footwear Ltd LT Non FBL BBB 7 Reaffirmed Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd FB limits [ICRA ]BB- 60 Assigned Green Infra Ltd NFBL BBB+ 1000 Assigned Indo Dutch Carpet Manufactuing FBL -TL B- 85 Assigned Pvt Ltd Indo Dutch Carpet Manufactuing FBL -Open CC B- 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 74.7 Reaffirmed L.H. Sugar Factories Ltd TL BBB+ 7.9 Reaffirmed L.H. Sugar Factories Ltd FBL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Mayfair Polymers Pvt Ltd LT-FBL-CC BB- 17.5 Assigned Mayfair Polymers Pvt Ltd LT- FBL-TL BB- 9 Assigned Navbharat Explosives Co. Ltd CC [ICRA ]BB- 50 Assigned Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd CC BB- 212.5 Assigned Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd Corporate Loan BB- 10 Assigned Nbm Iron & Steel Trading Pvt CC BB - Withdrawn Rana Polycot Ltd TL D 1376 Reaffirmed Rana Polycot Ltd FBL D 1694 Reaffirmed Rana Polycot Ltd Non-FBL D 630 Reaffirmed Saurat Auto Tech Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Saurat Auto Tech Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd TL BB 139.1 Assigned Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd FBL BB 50 Assigned Tanfac Industries Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 600 Revised From BBB- Unique Offset TL B+ 12.5 Assigned Unique Offset CC B+ 7 Assigned Unique Offset Non Fund Based B+ 37.5 Assigned (Import LC) Utv Global Broadcasting Ltd LT, TL A+ 500 Reaffirmed (SO) Utv Global Broadcasting Ltd LT/ ST, FB Fac A+ 500 Reaffirmed (SO)/ A1+(SO) Utv Software Communications Ltd LT, TL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Utv Software Communications Ltd LT, FB Fac A+ 8610 Reaffirmed Utv Software Communications Ltd LT, non-FB Fac A+ 965 Reaffirmed Utv Software Communications Ltd LT debt (including A+ 2000 Reaffirmed NCD) programme Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 375 Reaffirmed Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB+ 1100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)