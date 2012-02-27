Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ---- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acknit Industries Ltd FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Acknit Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4 44.9 Reaffirmed Arohan Financial Services Pvt PTC A1 A2(SO) 125.1 Assigned Ltd Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 307.2 Assigned Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd FB Fac (sub limits) A4 Assigned Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac (sub A4 Assigned limits) Bhaskar Prakashan Pvt Ltd FBL A2 0.5 Reaffirmed Bhaskar Prakashan Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 1 Reaffirmed Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Stakeholder value SVG1 Reaffirmed Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Corporate Governance CGR2+ Reaffirmed Rating Grainotch Industries Ltd ST non FB: LOC A4 20 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Purchaser Payouts A1 800 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 27 Reaffirmed Jindal Power Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 7500 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd FBL A1+ 200 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd Short-TL A1+ 10000 Assigned Jyoti Cnc Automation Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 480 Revised from D Kanodia Technoplast Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4+ 108 Revised from A4 Lmj International Ltd FBL A3 146.88 Assigned Lmj International Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A3 228.72 Assigned Lmj International Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A3 320.3 Assigned S.A. Aanandan Spinning Mills Fund based A4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) Fac S.A. Aanandan Spinning Mills Fund based A4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) Fac S.A. Aanandan Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac A4 33.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd SLS Stainless Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 85 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acknit Industries Ltd TL BB 54 Reaffirmed Acknit Industries Ltd FBL BB 195 Reaffirmed Acknit Industries Ltd Non-FBL BB 5 Reaffirmed Acme Solar Technologies Bk TL BB- 1490 Assigned (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Akshar Ginning & Pressing CC facility B+ 55 Assigned Industries Akshar Ginning & Pressing TL facility B+ 2.9 Assigned Industries Aniket Metals Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB- 92.5 Suspended capital Fac Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL BB 14.8 Assigned Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac BB 117.5 Assigned Bhaskar Prakashan Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 79.5 Reaffirmed Bul Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd LT loan limit BB+ 1370 Suspended (SO) Cable Corporation Of India Ltd TL D 406.5 Downgraded from B+ / A4 Cable Corporation Of India Ltd FBL D 388.5 Downgraded from B+ / A4 Cable Corporation Of India Ltd Non-FBL D 1000 Downgraded from B+ / A4 Classic Industries LT FBL B+ 70 Suspended Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds BBB+ 470 Downgraded from A- Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd Long-TL D 115.9 Revised from BBB- Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) D 15 Revised from BBB- Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac D 55 Revised from BBB- Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FB Fac D 15 Revised from BBB- Grainotch Industries Ltd LT FB: TL B- 340 Assigned Grainotch Industries Ltd LT FB: CC B- 90 Assigned Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB 73.9 Reaffirmed Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB 65 Reaffirmed Jindal Power Ltd NCD - III AA 1500 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd NCD - IV AA 1250 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd Non-FBL AA 5000 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd NCD - I AA 3500 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd NCD - II AA 3750 Assigned Jyoti Cnc Automation Pvt Ltd TL BB- 1402.6 Revised from D Jyoti Cnc Automation Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 1150 Revised from D Kanodia Technoplast Ltd TL BB+ 114.3 Revised from BB Kanodia Technoplast Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 295 Revised from BB Lakshmi Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd CC B+ 150 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd TL B+ 6.6 Reaffirmed LMJ International Ltd FBL (TL) BBB- 98.39 Assigned LMJ International Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 376.2 Assigned Madhuram Industries Pvt Ltd CC B 55 Assigned P&R Agri Energy Pvt Ltd TL B 195 Reaffirmed P&R Gogaripur Hydro Power Pvt TL B- 144 Reaffirmed Ltd S.A. Aanandan Spinning Mills TL Fac B+ 17.1 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB- S.A. Aanandan Spinning Mills FB Fac B+ 150 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB- SBI Dfhi Ltd Issuer rating IrAAA Reaffirmed SLS Stainless Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 82 Assigned SLS Stainless Pvt Ltd Proposed limits BB+ 3 Assigned State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 5000 Assigned Programme Sungwoo Gestamp Hitech TL Fac A+ 286.3 Assigned (Chennai) Ltd Sungwoo Gestamp Hitech Proposed TL Fac A+ 13.7 Assigned (Chennai) Ltd Vamshi Rubber Ltd FBL BBB- 100 Upgraded from BB+ Vamshi Rubber Ltd TL BBB- 13.5 Upgraded from BB+ Vamshi Rubber Ltd Non-FBL (BG)* BBB- 10 Upgraded from / A3 A4+ *fully fungible with LC which is rated on short term -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.