Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ---- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acknit Industries Ltd FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Acknit Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4 44.9 Reaffirmed
Arohan Financial Services Pvt PTC A1 A2(SO) 125.1 Assigned
Ltd
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 307.2 Assigned
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd FB Fac (sub limits) A4 Assigned
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac (sub A4 Assigned
limits)
Bhaskar Prakashan Pvt Ltd FBL A2 0.5 Reaffirmed
Bhaskar Prakashan Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 1 Reaffirmed
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Stakeholder value SVG1 Reaffirmed
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Corporate Governance CGR2+ Reaffirmed
Rating
Grainotch Industries Ltd ST non FB: LOC A4 20 Assigned
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Purchaser Payouts A1 800 Assigned
(SO)!
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 27 Reaffirmed
Jindal Power Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 7500 Assigned
Jindal Power Ltd FBL A1+ 200 Assigned
Jindal Power Ltd Short-TL A1+ 10000 Assigned
Jyoti Cnc Automation Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 480 Revised from
D
Kanodia Technoplast Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4+ 108 Revised from
A4
Lmj International Ltd FBL A3 146.88 Assigned
Lmj International Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A3 228.72 Assigned
Lmj International Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A3 320.3 Assigned
S.A. Aanandan Spinning Mills Fund based A4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) Fac
S.A. Aanandan Spinning Mills Fund based A4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) Fac
S.A. Aanandan Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac A4 33.3 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
SLS Stainless Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 85 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acknit Industries Ltd TL BB 54 Reaffirmed
Acknit Industries Ltd FBL BB 195 Reaffirmed
Acknit Industries Ltd Non-FBL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Acme Solar Technologies Bk TL BB- 1490 Assigned
(Gujarat) Pvt Ltd
Akshar Ginning & Pressing CC facility B+ 55 Assigned
Industries
Akshar Ginning & Pressing TL facility B+ 2.9 Assigned
Industries
Aniket Metals Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB- 92.5 Suspended
capital Fac
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL BB 14.8 Assigned
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac BB 117.5 Assigned
Bhaskar Prakashan Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 79.5 Reaffirmed
Bul Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd LT loan limit BB+ 1370 Suspended
(SO)
Cable Corporation Of India Ltd TL D 406.5 Downgraded
from B+
/ A4
Cable Corporation Of India Ltd FBL D 388.5 Downgraded
from B+
/ A4
Cable Corporation Of India Ltd Non-FBL D 1000 Downgraded
from B+
/ A4
Classic Industries LT FBL B+ 70 Suspended
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds BBB+ 470 Downgraded
from A-
Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd Long-TL D 115.9 Revised from
BBB-
Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) D 15 Revised from
BBB-
Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac D 55 Revised from
BBB-
Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FB Fac D 15 Revised from
BBB-
Grainotch Industries Ltd LT FB: TL B- 340 Assigned
Grainotch Industries Ltd LT FB: CC B- 90 Assigned
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB 73.9 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB 65 Reaffirmed
Jindal Power Ltd NCD - III AA 1500 Assigned
Jindal Power Ltd NCD - IV AA 1250 Assigned
Jindal Power Ltd Non-FBL AA 5000 Assigned
Jindal Power Ltd NCD - I AA 3500 Assigned
Jindal Power Ltd NCD - II AA 3750 Assigned
Jyoti Cnc Automation Pvt Ltd TL BB- 1402.6 Revised from
D
Jyoti Cnc Automation Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 1150 Revised from
D
Kanodia Technoplast Ltd TL BB+ 114.3 Revised from
BB
Kanodia Technoplast Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 295 Revised from
BB
Lakshmi Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd CC B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd TL B+ 6.6 Reaffirmed
LMJ International Ltd FBL (TL) BBB- 98.39 Assigned
LMJ International Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 376.2 Assigned
Madhuram Industries Pvt Ltd CC B 55 Assigned
P&R Agri Energy Pvt Ltd TL B 195 Reaffirmed
P&R Gogaripur Hydro Power Pvt TL B- 144 Reaffirmed
Ltd
S.A. Aanandan Spinning Mills TL Fac B+ 17.1 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BB-
S.A. Aanandan Spinning Mills FB Fac B+ 150 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BB-
SBI Dfhi Ltd Issuer rating IrAAA Reaffirmed
SLS Stainless Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 82 Assigned
SLS Stainless Pvt Ltd Proposed limits BB+ 3 Assigned
State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 5000 Assigned
Programme
Sungwoo Gestamp Hitech TL Fac A+ 286.3 Assigned
(Chennai) Ltd
Sungwoo Gestamp Hitech Proposed TL Fac A+ 13.7 Assigned
(Chennai) Ltd
Vamshi Rubber Ltd FBL BBB- 100 Upgraded from
BB+
Vamshi Rubber Ltd TL BBB- 13.5 Upgraded from
BB+
Vamshi Rubber Ltd Non-FBL (BG)* BBB- 10 Upgraded from
/ A3 A4+
*fully fungible with LC which is rated on short term
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)