Feb 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amiantit Fiberglass Industries Non-FBL A4+ 670 Revised from
India Pvt Ltd A3
Enhanced from Rs. 63.00 crore
Arohan Financial Services Pvt PTC A1 Withdrawn
Ltd (SO)
Bhatia & Company LOC A4+ 100 Assigned
Bhavesh Oil Industries Warehouse loan A4 70 Suspended
facility
Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd FBL A1 162 Reaffirmed
Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd Non FBL A1 55 Reaffirmed
Dixon Technologies India Pvt ST fund based A3 400 Revised from
Ltd A2+
Dixon Technologies India Pvt ST non fund based A3 600 Revised from
Ltd A2+
Dixon Technologies India Pvt Unallocated A3 116 Revised from
Ltd A2+
Eastern Copper Manufacturing Fund Based - FCDL* A4 50 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd
* FCDL and PCL are sub limits of cash credit facility
Eastern Copper Manufacturing Fund Based - PCL* A4 50 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd
* FCDL and PCL are sub limits of cash credit facility
Eastern Copper Manufacturing Non Fund Based - LOC A4 80 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd
Eastern Copper Manufacturing Non Fund Based - Bill A4 30 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd Discounting**
**Bill discounting limits are sub limits of LC
Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd ST, fund based A4+ 126 Assigned
working capital Fac
Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4+ 20 Assigned
working capital Fac
Gvmfl Microfinance Loan Pool Purchaser Payouts A1(SO) Withdrawn
D.A. Mar-11
Gvmfl Microfinance Loan Pool Purchaser Payouts A1(SO) Withdrawn
D.A. Mar-11-II
Gvmfl Microfinance Loan Pool Purchaser Payouts A1(SO) Withdrawn
D.A. Mar-11-III
Interplex India Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC for Capex/ A4 8.8^ Assigned
Buyer's Credit
(Sublimit within Term loan) ^ Sublimit of Rs. 11.08 Crore term loan facility
Interplex India Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit A4 10* Assigned
(Sublimit within CC limits) * Packing Credit & FDBP/FUDBP/AFUBC are sublimits of LT FB CC
limits)
Interplex India Pvt Ltd FBL - FDBP/FUDBP/AFUBC A4 5* Assigned
(Sublimit within CC limits) * Packing Credit & FDBP/FUDBP/AFUBC are sublimits of LT FB CC
limits)
Interplex India Pvt Ltd NFBL - Import A4 85 Assigned
LOC/Buyer's Credit
Makwell Plastisizers Pvt Ltd ST scale-Fund Based A3 95 Assigned
and Non-FBL
Motherson Techno Tools Ltd TL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Mulberry Silks Ltd FB Fac* A3+ 216 Reaffirmed
*the fund based facilities were earlier rated on long-term scale
Mulberry Silks Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 115 Reaffirmed
Polynova Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3+ 20 Assigned
Polynova Industries Ltd ST-FB Fac A3+ 120 Assigned
(Sub-limit of long-term exposure)
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd TL Fac A3 200 Reaffirmed
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd FB Fac A3 780 Reaffirmed
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Fund based A3 430 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit) Fac
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 57 Reaffirmed
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Non-fund based A3 70 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit) Fac
Rajapalayam Spinners Ltd Fund based A4+ 75 Revised from
(sub-limit) Fac A3
Rajapalayam Spinners Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 22.5 Revised from
A3
Rajapalayam Spinners Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 50 Revised from
(sub-limit) Fac A3
Rajapalayam Spinners Ltd Fund based A4+ 60 Assigned
(sub-limit)Fac
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd FB Fac A4+ 20 Revised from
A3
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd Fund based A4+ 215 Revised from
(sub-limit) Fac A3
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 50 Revised from
A3
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 10 Revised from
(sub-limit) Fac A3
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 25 Assigned
Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd FB Fac A4+ 50 Revised from
A3
Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Fund based A4+ 200 Revised from
(sub-limit) Fac A3
Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 123 Revised from
A3
Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 40 Revised from
(sub-limit) Fac A3
Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Assigned
Star Wire (India) Ltd Non-FBL A2 320 Assigned /
Reaffirmed
(earlier amount Rs. 22 Crores)
Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd Fund based A4+ 110 Revised from
(sub-limit) Fac A3
Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 120 Revised from
A3
Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 110 Revised from
(sub-limit) Fac A3
Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd FB Fac A4+ 40 Assigned
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Fund based A4+ 100 Revised from
Mills Ltd (sub-limit) Fac A3
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Non-FB Fac A4+ 160 Revised from
Mills Ltd A3
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Non-fund based A4+ 100 Revised from
Mills Ltd (sub-limit) Fac A3
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Non-FB Fac A4+ 80 Assigned
Mills Ltd
United Spirits Ltd ST FBL A2 1000 Revised from
A-
United Spirits Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 250 Revised from
A-
V-Guard Industries Ltd FB Limits A1 340 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
The Delhi Safe Deposit Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- Reaffirmed
Programme
United Spirits Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- 5000 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd TL D 8676.8 Revised from
D
Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd FBL D 900 Revised from
D
Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 208.4 Revised from
D
Ajnara India Ltd FBL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
(earlier 0)
Ajnara India Ltd TL BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed
(earlier 141.5)
Amiantit Fiberglass Industries FBL BB+ 280 Revised from
India Pvt Ltd BBB-
Amiantit Fiberglass Industries TL BB+ 514.5 Revised from
India Pvt Ltd BBB-
Enhanced from Rs. 9.26 crore
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme A(SO)! 9000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
! Conditional Rating
Arraycom India Ltd FB Fac BB- 55 Assigned
Arraycom India Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac BB- 240 Assigned
Bhatia & Company TL BB+ 45 Assigned
Bhatia & Company Working Capital Limits BB+ 160 Assigned
Bhatia & Company Unallocated BB+ / 5 Assigned
A4+
Bhavesh Oil Industries CC facility B+ 40 Suspended
Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt TL D 207.2 Revised from
Ltd BB-
Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt FB Fac D 165 Revised from
Ltd BB-
Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt Non-FB Fac D 77.8 Revised from
Ltd A4
Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan A- 145.6 Reaffirmed
Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd FBL A- 168 Reaffirmed
Dixon Technologies India Pvt TL BBB- 194 Revised from
Ltd BBB+
Dixon Technologies India Pvt LT non fund based BBB- 190 Revised from
Ltd BBB+
Eastern Copper Manufacturing FBL - TL BB- 10 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd
Eastern Copper Manufacturing Fund Based - CC BB- 140 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd
Eastern Copper Manufacturing Non Fund Based - BG BB- / 20 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd A4
Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd TL D 60 Revised from
B
Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 40 Revised from
B
Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB+ 47.5 Assigned
Interplex India Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 110.8 Assigned
Interplex India Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 50# Assigned
# Includes a CC sublimt of Rs. 0.50 Crore
JV Steel Traders Bk lines BB- 95 Suspended
JV Steel Tubes Bk lines BB- 80 Suspended
Magna Infotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based Overdraft BB 110 Downgraded
from BB
Makwell Plastisizers Pvt Ltd LT Scale-FBL BBB- 95 Assigned
Motherson Techno Tools Ltd CC Fac* A+ 50 Reaffirmed
*sub limit of FCNR to the extent of Rs. 5.0 crore & LC to the extent of Rs. 2.0 crore
Mulberry Silks Ltd TL Fac BBB 239 Withdrawn
Parker Builders Pvt Ltd TL BB 199.9 Suspended
Polynova Industries Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 15 Assigned
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd TL Fac BBB- 2866.5 Reaffirmed /
Assigned
Enhanced from Rs.241.65 crore
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd FB Fac BBB- 1420 Reaffirmed /
Assigned
Enhanced from Rs.89.00 crore
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Non-fund based BBB- 30 Reaffirmed /
(sub-limit) Fac Assigned
Rajapalayam Spinners Ltd TL Fac BB+ 259.6 Revised from
BBB-
Rajapalayam Spinners Ltd FB Fac BB+ 75 Revised from
BBB-
Rajapalayam Spinners Ltd TL Fac BB+ 350 Assigned
Rajapalayam Spinners Ltd FB Fac BB+ 60 Assigned
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd TL Fac BB+ 1421.1 Revised from
BBB-
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd FB Fac BB+ 307.5 Revised from
BBB-
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd TL Fac BB+ 236.7 Assigned
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd FB Fac BB+ 622.5 Assigned
Shri Giri Spinning Mills TL D 100 Revised from
(India) Pvt Ltd B
Shri Giri Spinning Mills FB Fac D 40 Revised from
(India) Pvt Ltd B
Shri Giri Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac D 20 Revised from
(India) Pvt Ltd B
Singla Forging Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BB- 80 Assigned
Singla Forging Pvt Ltd TL BB- 85 Assigned
Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd TL Fac BB+ 1516.8 Revised from
BBB-
Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd FB Fac BB+ 460 Revised from
BBB-
Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd TL Fac BB+ 616.2 Assigned
Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd FB Fac BB+ 300 Assigned
Star Wire (India) Ltd TL BBB 2003 Assigned /
Downgraded
from
BBB+
(earlier amount Rs. 82.3 Crores)
Star Wire (India) Ltd FBL BBB 850 Assigned /
Downgraded
from
BBB+
(earlier amount Rs. 60 Crores)
Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd TL Fac BB+ 400 Assigned
Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd FB Fac BB+ 310 Assigned
Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd TL Fac BB+ 862.9 Revised from
BBB-
Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd FB Fac BB+ 210 Revised from
BBB-
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton TL Fac BB+ 1589.5 Revised from
Mills Ltd BBB-
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton FB Fac BB+ 555 Revised from
Mills Ltd BBB-
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Non-FB Fac BB+ 50 Revised from
Mills Ltd BBB-
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton TL Fac BB+ 328 Assigned
Mills Ltd
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton FB Fac BB+ 450 Assigned
Mills Ltd
United Spirits Ltd TL BBB+ 18000 Revised from
A-
United Spirits Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 13000 Revised from
A-
Universal Comfort Products Ltd Bk Fac AA- / 420 Assigned
A1+
V-Guard Industries Ltd TL A+ 27 Reaffirmed
V-Guard Industries Ltd FB Limits A+ 1200 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)