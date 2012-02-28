Feb 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amiantit Fiberglass Industries Non-FBL A4+ 670 Revised from India Pvt Ltd A3 Enhanced from Rs. 63.00 crore Arohan Financial Services Pvt PTC A1 Withdrawn Ltd (SO) Bhatia & Company LOC A4+ 100 Assigned Bhavesh Oil Industries Warehouse loan A4 70 Suspended facility Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd FBL A1 162 Reaffirmed Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd Non FBL A1 55 Reaffirmed Dixon Technologies India Pvt ST fund based A3 400 Revised from Ltd A2+ Dixon Technologies India Pvt ST non fund based A3 600 Revised from Ltd A2+ Dixon Technologies India Pvt Unallocated A3 116 Revised from Ltd A2+ Eastern Copper Manufacturing Fund Based - FCDL* A4 50 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd * FCDL and PCL are sub limits of cash credit facility Eastern Copper Manufacturing Fund Based - PCL* A4 50 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd * FCDL and PCL are sub limits of cash credit facility Eastern Copper Manufacturing Non Fund Based - LOC A4 80 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Eastern Copper Manufacturing Non Fund Based - Bill A4 30 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Discounting** **Bill discounting limits are sub limits of LC Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd ST, fund based A4+ 126 Assigned working capital Fac Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4+ 20 Assigned working capital Fac Gvmfl Microfinance Loan Pool Purchaser Payouts A1(SO) Withdrawn D.A. Mar-11 Gvmfl Microfinance Loan Pool Purchaser Payouts A1(SO) Withdrawn D.A. Mar-11-II Gvmfl Microfinance Loan Pool Purchaser Payouts A1(SO) Withdrawn D.A. Mar-11-III Interplex India Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC for Capex/ A4 8.8^ Assigned Buyer's Credit (Sublimit within Term loan) ^ Sublimit of Rs. 11.08 Crore term loan facility Interplex India Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit A4 10* Assigned (Sublimit within CC limits) * Packing Credit & FDBP/FUDBP/AFUBC are sublimits of LT FB CC limits) Interplex India Pvt Ltd FBL - FDBP/FUDBP/AFUBC A4 5* Assigned (Sublimit within CC limits) * Packing Credit & FDBP/FUDBP/AFUBC are sublimits of LT FB CC limits) Interplex India Pvt Ltd NFBL - Import A4 85 Assigned LOC/Buyer's Credit Makwell Plastisizers Pvt Ltd ST scale-Fund Based A3 95 Assigned and Non-FBL Motherson Techno Tools Ltd TL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Mulberry Silks Ltd FB Fac* A3+ 216 Reaffirmed *the fund based facilities were earlier rated on long-term scale Mulberry Silks Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 115 Reaffirmed Polynova Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3+ 20 Assigned Polynova Industries Ltd ST-FB Fac A3+ 120 Assigned (Sub-limit of long-term exposure) Rajapalayam Mills Ltd TL Fac A3 200 Reaffirmed Rajapalayam Mills Ltd FB Fac A3 780 Reaffirmed Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Fund based A3 430 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 57 Reaffirmed Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Non-fund based A3 70 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Rajapalayam Spinners Ltd Fund based A4+ 75 Revised from (sub-limit) Fac A3 Rajapalayam Spinners Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 22.5 Revised from A3 Rajapalayam Spinners Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 50 Revised from (sub-limit) Fac A3 Rajapalayam Spinners Ltd Fund based A4+ 60 Assigned (sub-limit)Fac Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd FB Fac A4+ 20 Revised from A3 Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd Fund based A4+ 215 Revised from (sub-limit) Fac A3 Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 50 Revised from A3 Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 10 Revised from (sub-limit) Fac A3 Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 25 Assigned Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd FB Fac A4+ 50 Revised from A3 Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Fund based A4+ 200 Revised from (sub-limit) Fac A3 Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 123 Revised from A3 Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 40 Revised from (sub-limit) Fac A3 Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Assigned Star Wire (India) Ltd Non-FBL A2 320 Assigned / Reaffirmed (earlier amount Rs. 22 Crores) Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd Fund based A4+ 110 Revised from (sub-limit) Fac A3 Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 120 Revised from A3 Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 110 Revised from (sub-limit) Fac A3 Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd FB Fac A4+ 40 Assigned The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Fund based A4+ 100 Revised from Mills Ltd (sub-limit) Fac A3 The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Non-FB Fac A4+ 160 Revised from Mills Ltd A3 The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Non-fund based A4+ 100 Revised from Mills Ltd (sub-limit) Fac A3 The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Non-FB Fac A4+ 80 Assigned Mills Ltd United Spirits Ltd ST FBL A2 1000 Revised from A- United Spirits Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 250 Revised from A- V-Guard Industries Ltd FB Limits A1 340 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The Delhi Safe Deposit Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- Reaffirmed Programme United Spirits Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- 5000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd TL D 8676.8 Revised from D Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd FBL D 900 Revised from D Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 208.4 Revised from D Ajnara India Ltd FBL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed (earlier 0) Ajnara India Ltd TL BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed (earlier 141.5) Amiantit Fiberglass Industries FBL BB+ 280 Revised from India Pvt Ltd BBB- Amiantit Fiberglass Industries TL BB+ 514.5 Revised from India Pvt Ltd BBB- Enhanced from Rs. 9.26 crore Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme A(SO)! 9000 Assigned Corporation Ltd ! Conditional Rating Arraycom India Ltd FB Fac BB- 55 Assigned Arraycom India Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac BB- 240 Assigned Bhatia & Company TL BB+ 45 Assigned Bhatia & Company Working Capital Limits BB+ 160 Assigned Bhatia & Company Unallocated BB+ / 5 Assigned A4+ Bhavesh Oil Industries CC facility B+ 40 Suspended Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt TL D 207.2 Revised from Ltd BB- Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt FB Fac D 165 Revised from Ltd BB- Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt Non-FB Fac D 77.8 Revised from Ltd A4 Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan A- 145.6 Reaffirmed Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd FBL A- 168 Reaffirmed Dixon Technologies India Pvt TL BBB- 194 Revised from Ltd BBB+ Dixon Technologies India Pvt LT non fund based BBB- 190 Revised from Ltd BBB+ Eastern Copper Manufacturing FBL - TL BB- 10 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Eastern Copper Manufacturing Fund Based - CC BB- 140 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Eastern Copper Manufacturing Non Fund Based - BG BB- / 20 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd A4 Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd TL D 60 Revised from B Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 40 Revised from B Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB+ 47.5 Assigned Interplex India Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 110.8 Assigned Interplex India Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 50# Assigned # Includes a CC sublimt of Rs. 0.50 Crore JV Steel Traders Bk lines BB- 95 Suspended JV Steel Tubes Bk lines BB- 80 Suspended Magna Infotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based Overdraft BB 110 Downgraded from BB Makwell Plastisizers Pvt Ltd LT Scale-FBL BBB- 95 Assigned Motherson Techno Tools Ltd CC Fac* A+ 50 Reaffirmed *sub limit of FCNR to the extent of Rs. 5.0 crore & LC to the extent of Rs. 2.0 crore Mulberry Silks Ltd TL Fac BBB 239 Withdrawn Parker Builders Pvt Ltd TL BB 199.9 Suspended Polynova Industries Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 15 Assigned Rajapalayam Mills Ltd TL Fac BBB- 2866.5 Reaffirmed / Assigned Enhanced from Rs.241.65 crore Rajapalayam Mills Ltd FB Fac BBB- 1420 Reaffirmed / Assigned Enhanced from Rs.89.00 crore Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Non-fund based BBB- 30 Reaffirmed / (sub-limit) Fac Assigned Rajapalayam Spinners Ltd TL Fac BB+ 259.6 Revised from BBB- Rajapalayam Spinners Ltd FB Fac BB+ 75 Revised from BBB- Rajapalayam Spinners Ltd TL Fac BB+ 350 Assigned Rajapalayam Spinners Ltd FB Fac BB+ 60 Assigned Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd TL Fac BB+ 1421.1 Revised from BBB- Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd FB Fac BB+ 307.5 Revised from BBB- Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd TL Fac BB+ 236.7 Assigned Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd FB Fac BB+ 622.5 Assigned Shri Giri Spinning Mills TL D 100 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd B Shri Giri Spinning Mills FB Fac D 40 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd B Shri Giri Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac D 20 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd B Singla Forging Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BB- 80 Assigned Singla Forging Pvt Ltd TL BB- 85 Assigned Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd TL Fac BB+ 1516.8 Revised from BBB- Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd FB Fac BB+ 460 Revised from BBB- Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd TL Fac BB+ 616.2 Assigned Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd FB Fac BB+ 300 Assigned Star Wire (India) Ltd TL BBB 2003 Assigned / Downgraded from BBB+ (earlier amount Rs. 82.3 Crores) Star Wire (India) Ltd FBL BBB 850 Assigned / Downgraded from BBB+ (earlier amount Rs. 60 Crores) Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd TL Fac BB+ 400 Assigned Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd FB Fac BB+ 310 Assigned Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd TL Fac BB+ 862.9 Revised from BBB- Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd FB Fac BB+ 210 Revised from BBB- The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton TL Fac BB+ 1589.5 Revised from Mills Ltd BBB- The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton FB Fac BB+ 555 Revised from Mills Ltd BBB- The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Non-FB Fac BB+ 50 Revised from Mills Ltd BBB- The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton TL Fac BB+ 328 Assigned Mills Ltd The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton FB Fac BB+ 450 Assigned Mills Ltd United Spirits Ltd TL BBB+ 18000 Revised from A- United Spirits Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 13000 Revised from A- Universal Comfort Products Ltd Bk Fac AA- / 420 Assigned A1+ V-Guard Industries Ltd TL A+ 27 Reaffirmed V-Guard Industries Ltd FB Limits A+ 1200 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.