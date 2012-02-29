Feb 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd FB Fac (sub limit - A4 100 Assigned Metal Gold Loan) Eveready Industries India Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 62.5 crore Flawless Diamond (India) Ltd ST Funds Based Post D 440 Downgraded Shipment Limits from A4 Flawless Diamond (India) Ltd ST NFBL D 36 Downgraded from A4 Mittal Sections Ltd ST, non fund based BG A4 35 Suspended Fac Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd Non-FB Fac D 40 Revised from A4 Raj Rajendra Textile Exports ST FBL A4+ 80 Suspended Ltd Rishab Apparels Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 20 Suspended Rishab Apparels Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 50 Suspended Subh Labh Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LOC A4 140 Reaffirmed Tirumala Cotton & Agro NFBL A4 25 Downgraded Products Pvt Ltd from A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd FB Fac (CC) BB 150 Assigned Eveready Industries India Ltd TL BBB 185 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 80.6 crore Eveready Industries India Ltd FBL ICRA]BBB 1200 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 106.0 Crore Flawless Diamond (India) Ltd LT Funds Based CC D 200 Downgraded Limits from B+ Gian Sagar Educational & TL BB 1210 Assigned Charitable Trust Gian Sagar Educational & BG BB 90 Assigned Charitable Trust Gian Sagar Educational & Overdraf BB 50 Assigned Charitable Trust Global Techpark Pvt Ltd TL LRD BBB- 1923 Assigned (SO) LRD stands for Lease rental discounting Gmr Jadcherla Expressways Pvt FBL A 3290 Upgraded from Ltd A- Ifmr Capital Mosec Xii PTC Series A1 BBB+ 401.3 assigned (SO) Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd TL Fac D 34.9 Revised from B Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd FB Fac D 35 Revised from B Mfar Developers Pvt Ltd TL BB 1500 Assigned Mittal Sections Ltd LT loans BB- 48.6 Suspended Mittal Sections Ltd working capital Fac BB- 75 Suspended Raj Rajendra Textile Exports LT Fund Based and NFBL BB+ 209.9 Suspended Ltd Rishab Apparels Pvt Ltd working capital Fac B+ 80 Suspended Rural Electrification LT Borrowing AAA 280000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Programme FY 2012 Increased from Rs. 25,500 crore Siri Educational Society TL B 77 Assigned Siri Educational Society CC B 60 Assigned Siri Educational Society Proposed Limits B/ 20 Assigned A4 Sterling & Wilson Ltd FBL (proposed) AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Sterling & Wilson Ltd Non -FBL (proposed) AA-/ 8000 Reaffirmed A1+ Stfc Cv & Tractor Loan Pool STFC CV & Tractor AAA 4639.2 Reaffirmed D.A. Dec-10 Loan Pool D.A. Dec-10 (SO) Stfc Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. STFC CV & Tractor AAA 1978.5 Reaffirmed 41223 Loan Pool D.A. Dec-10 (SO) Stfc Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB 126.1 Reaffirmed 41223 (SO) Stfc Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 1978.8 Reaffirmed Sep-10 I (SO) Stfc Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB 89 Reaffirmed Sep-10 I (SO) Stfc Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AA 2095.9 Reaffirmed Sep-10 Iii (SO) Stfc Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB 62.9 Reaffirmed Sep-10 Iii (SO) Stfc Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AA 1272.5 Reaffirmed Sep-10 Iv (SO) Stfc Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB 38.2 Reaffirmed Sep-10 Iv (SO) Stfc Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 2948.3 Reaffirmed Sep-10 Ix (SO) Stfc Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB 147.4 Reaffirmed Sep-10 Ix (SO) Stfc Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 2427.7 Reaffirmed Sep-10 V (SO) Stfc Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB 118.3 Reaffirmed Sep-10 V (SO) Stfc Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Sep-10 Vi (SO) Stfc Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB 215 Reaffirmed Sep-10 Vi (SO) Stfc Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 1999.8 Reaffirmed Sep-10 Viii (SO) Stfc Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB 87.5 Reaffirmed Sep-10 Viii (SO) Subh Labh Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC BB 100 Reaffirmed Tirumala Cotton & Agro FBL BB 1046.7 Downgraded Products Pvt Ltd from ICRA]BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)