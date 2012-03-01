Mar 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhoomi Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd FC/CEL Limit A4 0.6 Reaffirmed Bosch Rexroth (India) Ltd ST FB Limits* A1+ 200 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of and fully interchangeable with cash credit facility. The total utilisation for cash credit/short-term facilities not to exceed Rs. 20.00 crore Duplex Industries Ltd Fund Based# A4+ 1000 Revised From A3+ #sub limits within CC limits with total utilization not to exceed Rs. 100.00 crore Duplex Industries Ltd Non-FB A4+ 1150 Revised From A3+ Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CP/ST Debt A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd FBL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd NFBL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Ethl Communication Holdings Ltd NCDs 20000 Withdrawn A1+(SO) Ethl Communication Holdings Ltd NCDs 7500 Withdrawn A1+(SO) Goan Fresh Marine Exports Pvt ST FBL A4 60 Assigned Ltd Kapil Plastic Industries ST non-FBL A4 42.5 assigned Kashi Jewellers NFBL A3 23.5 Suspended La Opala Rg Ltd Non FBL - LC/BG A2 30 Revised From A3+ La Opala Rg Ltd Non FBL - Forward A2 8 Revised From Contract A3+ Oriental Export Corporation FBL A3 90 Assigned Oriental Export Corporation NFBL A3 9 Assigned Raghav Steels NFBL A4 30 Suspended Ravindra Tubes Ltd NFBL A3 80 Reaffirmed Rohit Steels NFBL A4 195 Assigned Simplex Engineering & Foundary NFBL A2+ 1700 Revised From Works Pvt Ltd A1 Topland Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST non FBL A4 5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Minacs Ltd Novo VIII Trust - 2500 Assigned Archie AAA(SO) Bhoomi Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd CC Limit* B+ 95 Reaffirmed *includes fund based FCDC sublimit of Rs. 3.00 crore Bosch Rexroth (India) Ltd LT FB - CC AA- 1000 Revised From AA Bosch Rexroth (India) Ltd LT Non-Fund Based - AA- 400 Revised From BGs AA Bosch Rexroth (India) Ltd LT FB - Over Draft AA- 100 Reaffirmed Facility Brigade Enterprises Ltd FB Fac BBB 13670 Revised From BBB- Century 21 Town Planners Pvt TL B 580 Reaffirmed Ltd Conglome Technoconstructions TL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Duplex Industries Ltd TL BB+ 100 Revised From BBB Duplex Industries Ltd CC BB+ 1000 Revised From BBB Essel Mining & Industries Ltd TL AA- 2500 Withdrawn Essel Mining & Industries Ltd FBL AA- 1000 Withdrawn Essel Mining & Industries Ltd NFBL AA- 300 Withdrawn Girijashankar Cotton Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Goan Fresh Marine Exports Pvt TL B 85 Assigned Ltd Goan Fresh Marine Exports Pvt LT FBL B 20 Assigned Ltd Kapil Plastic Industries LT FBL B 30.5 Assigned Kashi Jewellers FBL BBB- 55 Suspended Khed Economic Infrastructure LT - TL BB+ 6110 Assigned Pvt Ltd La Opala Rg Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 333.2 Revised From A3+ La Opala Rg Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 180 Revised From A3+ National Capital Region LT Bonds Programme AAA 9000 Reaffirmed Planning Board Nepal Investment Bank Ltd Issuer Rating A Reaffirmed R.K. Steels FBL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Raghav Steels FBL BB 145 Suspended Raghav Steels Unallocated BB 9 Suspended Ravindra Tubes Ltd FBL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Rohit Steels Working Capital Limits BB- 40 Assigned Simplex Engineering & Foundary FBL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Works Pvt Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. Withdrawn 2007-5-Purchaser AAA(SO) Payout Topland Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 25 Suspended Topland Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL BB- 50 Suspended Venu Industries FBL B+ 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)