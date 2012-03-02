Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aparant Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A4 2200 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 75.64 crore Aparant Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd FBL (Buyer's Credit)* A4 2200 Reaffirmed *sub limit of Rs 220.00 crore letter of credit facility & Enhanced from Rs 75.64 crore Aparant Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A4 302.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 0.25 crore Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd Non- FBL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Bhavin Steel Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 50 Reaffirmed * Sub-limit of cash credit limit of Rs. 8.00 crore Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of A4 10 Assigned Credit Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 20 Assigned Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of A4 12 Assigned Credit Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 20 Assigned Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2 1000 Reaffirmed Dirk India Pvt Ltd Fund Based A1 40 Upgraded from A3+ Dirk India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A1 15 Upgraded from A3+ Khetan Sponge And Non-FBL D 30 Revised Infrastructure Pvt Ltd downwards from ICRA]A4+ Mahindra Conveyors Systems Pvt Non-FBL A1+ 230 Assigned Ltd Muktar Minerals Pvt Ltd ST, FB based Limits A3 20 Reaffirmed Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- Foreign LOC* A4 127.4* Assigned * Sublimit of term loan Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL- ILG A4 25 Assigned Tata Capital Ltd ST Loans A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd ST: Non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aparant Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd CC limits B 76.5 Revised downwards frm B- Aparant Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd TL Limits B 535 Revised downwards frm BB- Reduced from Rs 71.90 crore Ashta Lakshmi Rice Industry Long term Bk Fac B+ 110 Assigned Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd FBL BBB 574.2 Assigned Enhanced from Rs 50.42 crore Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd Non- FBL BBB 268.8 Reaffirmed Bansal Industries FBL B- 70 Suspended Bharat Containers (Nagpur) Pvt CC BBB- 45 Assigned Ltd Bharat Containers (Nagpur) Pvt TL ICRA]BBB- 55 Assigned Ltd Bhavin Steel Pvt Ltd CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 10.00 crore Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 69 Assigned Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG BB- 20 Assigned Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 85 Assigned Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG BB- 20 Assigned Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 9542 Reaffirmed Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Classic Auto Tubes Ltd TL A+ 414.2 Assigned Dirk India Pvt Ltd TL A+ 120 Upgraded from BBB Dirk India Pvt Ltd CC A+ 25 Upgraded from BBB Glaze Garments (India) Ltd LT: TL BB- 41.2 Reaffirmed Glaze Garments (India) Ltd LT: FBL BB- 215 Reaffirmed Karvy Financial Services Ltd Principal Protected A 450 Assigned NCD Programme Kavan Cotton Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 280 Assigned Khetan Sponge And CC limits D 80 Revised Infrastructure Pvt Ltd downwards From BB+ Khetan Sponge And TL Limits D 170 Revised Infrastructure Pvt Ltd downwards from ICRA]BB+ Mahindra Conveyors Systems Pvt FBL A+ 85 Assigned Ltd Muktar Minerals Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits BBB- 380 Reaffirmed Muktar Minerals Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 84.5 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk lines of credit AAA 25000 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 1,500 crore Shri Hiranyakeshi Sahakari TL BB- 1276.7 Reaffirmed Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT-FBL-CC B 100 Assigned Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT- FBL-TL B 181 Assigned Suryodaya Textiles Pvt Ltd TL D 280 Suspended Suryodaya Textiles Pvt Ltd fund based D 70 Suspended Suryodaya Textiles Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac D 95 Suspended Tata Capital Ltd NCD programme [ICRA}AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd NCD programme [ICRA}AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd NCD programme [ICRA}AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd LT Loans* [ICRA}AA+ 53330 Reaffirmed * includes limits amounting Rs. 1000 crore which are interchangeable between Long Term Loan and Cash Credit limits Tata Capital Ltd CC* [ICRA}AA+ 46100 Reaffirmed * includes limits amounting Rs. 1000 crore which are interchangeable between Long Term Loan and Cash Credit limits Tata Capital Ltd Subordinated Debt [ICRA}AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed programme Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 2450 Assigned Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd LT: FBL BB 279 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 26.50 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)