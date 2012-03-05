Mar 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abt Industries Ltd Non-FBL A3 7.5 Assigned Bata India Ltd CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Bata India Ltd CP (CP) Programme A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Choice Solutions Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 114.5 Assigned Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 60 Assigned Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac (inter A4 2.7 Assigned changeable limits) Kamal Auto Industries Coach unallocated Fac/ST A4 14.6 Suspended Works Pvt Ltd rating Kamal Auto Industries Coach non-FB Fac A4 20.4 Suspended Works Pvt Ltd Mehta & Associates Fire ST FBL A4 10 Revised from Protection System Pvt Ltd A4+ Mehta & Associates Fire ST NFBL A4 22 Revised from Protection System Pvt Ltd A4+ Meshco Steels ST non fund based A4+ 260 Assigned facility Ongc Videsh Ltd (Ovl) ST Debt/CP ICRA]A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed Ongc Videsh Ltd (Ovl) FBL ICRA]A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ongc Videsh Ltd (Ovl) NFBL ICRA]A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed R. Jaykumar & Company ST FBL A4 65 Assigned Saraf Electricals Pvt Ltd BG ICRA]A4 90 Assigned Saraf Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA]A4 70 Assigned Saraf Electricals Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit ICRA]A4 70 Assigned Snam Abrasives Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 10 Revised Snam Abrasives Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3+ 30 Revised Tejas Networks Ltd FBL A3+ 1020 Revised from A2+ Tejas Networks Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 1640 Revised from A2+ Enhanced from Rs 98.5 crore Tirumala Seven Hills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 320 Reaffirmed Tirumala Seven Hills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 100 Reaffirmed United Concepts & Solutions ST non fund based A4 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 15 Suspended Fac Venus Texspin Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 112.5 Assigned Enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- LOC A4 75 Reaffirmed Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- BG A4 35* Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Letter of Credit facilities LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abt Industries Ltd TL BBB- 500 Assigned Abt Industries Ltd FB limits BBB- 480 Assigned Abt Industries Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 6.5 Assigned Agrawal Infrabuild Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Bk BBB/ 275 Reaffirmed A3 Bata India Ltd Bk lines AA 560 Reaffirmed Bata India Ltd fund based / non-FBL AA 560 Reaffirmed Choice Solutions Ltd FB Fac BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Choice Solutions Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd TL BB 7 Assigned Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd FBL BB 22.5 Assigned Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt TL BBB- 58.5 revised from Ltd BB+ Enhanced from Rs. 3.60 crore Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt Overdraft BBB- 200 revised from Ltd BB+ Enhanced from Rs. 12.40 crore Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt Unassigned BBB- 1.5 Assigned Ltd Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd TL BB 15 Assigned Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd FBL BB 45 Assigned J S Auto Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 132.3 Suspended Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd TL BB 527.3 Reaffirmed Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac BB 420 Reaffirmed Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac (inter BB 2.7 Assigned changeable limits) Kamal Auto Industries Bk Fac BB- 180 Suspended / A4 Kamal Auto Industries Coach LT FB Fac B+ 165 Suspended Works Pvt Ltd Krishna Poly Packs Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA]BB+ 77.9 Reaffirmed Lakshya Dairy Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 75 Assigned M. Pallonji & Company Pvt Ltd TL A+ 130 Reaffirmed M. Pallonji & Company Pvt Ltd FBL (CC/optionally A+ 150 Reaffirmed convertible debenture) M. Pallonji & Company Pvt Ltd Unallocated A+ 570 Reaffirmed M. Pallonji & Company Pvt Ltd FBL (WCDL) A+ 150 Reaffirmed Magna Infotech Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 230 Assigned Mehta & Associates Fire LT FBL BB 20 Revised from Protection System Pvt Ltd BB+ Mehta & Associates Fire LT NFBL BB 82.5 Revised from Protection System Pvt Ltd BB+ Meshco Steels LT fund based facility BB+ 10 Assigned Ongc Videsh Ltd (Ovl) LT Bond Programme AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Piccadily Holiday Resorts Ltd FBL (TL) BBB 210 Assigned Instrument Saraf Electricals Pvt Ltd CC B 125 Assigned Snam Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 50 Revised Tejas Networks Ltd FBL BBB 1765 Revised from A- Enhanced from Rs 58 crore Tirumala Seven Hills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 40 Reaffirmed United Concepts & Solutions LT fund based BB 165 Assigned Pvt Ltd V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd TL (proposed) ICRA]AA- 200 Reaffirmed V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd FB Fac ICRA]AA- 240 Reaffirmed Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd LT loans & working BB- 200 Suspended capital Fac Venus Texspin Ltd LT FBL BB+ 262.5 Assigned Enhanced from Rs.13.00 crore Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BB- 751.8 Downgraded from BB Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL- TL BB- 493.2 Downgraded from BB Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- BG BB- 5* Assigned *Sublimit of Letter of Credit facilities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)