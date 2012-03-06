Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpha Design Technologies Pvt NFBL A4 100 Assigned
Ltd
Axis Bank Ltd CDs programme A1+ Assigned
Cenlub Industries Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4+ 40 Assigned
Chetan Vyas & Associates BG A4 60 Assigned
Economic Transport NFBL A4 15 Assigned
Organization Ltd
Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 135.3 revised from
A4+
enhanced from Rs. 8.20 crore
Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 53 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 0.52 crore)
Harvel Agua India Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Harvel Agua India Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
K. K. Cotex PCFC Limits A4 400 Assigned
Megafine Pharma (P) Ltd Short- term, non-fund A3+ 70 Upgraded from
based Bk Fac A3
Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore
Megafine Pharma (P) Ltd Short- term, A3+ 140 Upgraded from
fundbased Bk Fac A3
Enhanced from Rs. 6.50 crore
Pgm Infrastructures Pvt Ltd ST FBL D 30 Revised from
A4
Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Bk CD Fund A1+mfs Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Cash A1+mfs Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd Management Fund
Pristine Metal Form Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 13.5 Assigned
Quality Profiles Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 10 Assigned
Rittal India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange Fac A1 12.8 Reaffirmed
Rittal India Pvt Ltd NFBL A1 107.5 Reaffirmed
Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt Limits rated on ST A3 35 Assigned
Ltd scale
Sri Rajalakshmi Enterprises ST FB Fac A4 30 Assigned
Sri Rajalakshmi Enterprises ST non FB Fac A4 40 Assigned
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd BG/LC A4 170 Reaffirmed
Thriarr Polymers Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 1 Reaffirmed
facility
Veejay International (India) FBL - FDBP/FUDBP* A4 70 Reaffirmed
*FDBP: Foreign Discount Bill Purchase, FUDBP: Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase
Veejay International (India) FBL - Packing Credit* A4 30 Reaffirmed
*Packing Credit is a sublimit of FDBP/FUDBP
Veejay International (India) NFBL - LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpha Design Technologies Pvt FBL B+ 272.5 Assigned
Ltd
Aum Cotton Company CC Limit B 60 Assigned
Aum Cotton Company TL B 10 Assigned
Axis Bank Ltd Upper Tier II bonds AA+ Assigned
Axis Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 15000 Assigned
Bangalore International TL Programme BBB+ 27150 Reaffirmed
Airport Ltd
(enhanced from 1615.00 earlier)
Bvsr Constructions Pvt Ltd Fund Based Overdraft BBB 70 Assigned
Bvsr Constructions Pvt Ltd Fund Based TL BBB 197.2 Assigned
Bvsr Constructions Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based BG BBB 1600 Assigned
Bvsr Constructions Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB 132.8 Assigned
Cenlub Industries Ltd FB, LT Fac* BB+ 110 Assigned
*includes unallocated limits of Rs. 2 crore, which are interchangeable with short-term limits
Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt LT Bk Loans BB- 150 Assigned
Ltd
Chetan Vyas & Associates CC B+ 12.5 Assigned
Continental Multimodal LT FBL D 673.8 Revised from
Terminals Ltd BBB-
Dewan Housing Finance Purchaser Payouts AAA 2390 Assigned
Corporation Ltd (SO)
Ecl Finance Ltd LT ELD AA- 1000 Reassigned
Economic Transport FBL BB 300 Assigned
Organization Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services LT debt programme AA- 4500 Reaffirmed
Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss
Capital Ltd)
Edelweiss Financial Services LT equity linked AA- 250 Reaffirmed
Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss debentures (principal
Capital Ltd) protected)
Edelweiss Financial Services LT equity linked LAA- pn 800 Reaffirmed
Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss debentures (principal
Capital Ltd) protected)
Feedback Infrastructure FBL A+ 260 Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Enhancement from Rs. 23.0 crore
Feedback Infrastructure Non-FBL A+ 290 Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Enhancement from Rs. 26.0 crore
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA 950.1 Assigned
(SO)
Gruh Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA 2850 Assigned
Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 150 revised from
BB+
enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore
Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd CC BB- 30 Assigned
Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd TL BB- 100 Assigned
Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd TL BBB+ 886.4 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 103.69 crore)
Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd FBL BBB+ 1700 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 120.00 crore)
Harvel Agua India Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
K. K. Cotex CC Limit B+ 280 Assigned
Kamineni Steel And Power India TL B+ 5305.2 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
M.P. Agro Nutri Foods Ltd FBL ICRA]BB+ 170 Assigned
Megafine Pharma (P) Ltd LT, TL BBB 113.3 Upgraded from
BBB-
(positive)
Reduced from Rs. 11.50 crore
Pgm Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 345 Revised from
BB
Pgm Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG D 200 Assigned
Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Near Term AAAmfs Reassigned
Company Pvt Ltd Fund -Corporate Bond
Plan
Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Income Fund AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd - LT Plan
Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Near Term - AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd Conservative Plan
Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Income Fund AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd - ST Plan
Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Suraksha AAAmfs(SO) Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd Fund
Pristine Metal Form Pvt Ltd TL B 40.2 Assigned
Pristine Metal Form Pvt Ltd FBL B 36.5 Assigned
Quality Profiles Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 56.4 Assigned
Quality Profiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+/ 33.6 Assigned
A4
Rank Silicon And Industries FBL BB 100 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Rittal India Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 150 Reaffirmed
Rittal India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange Fac A+ 256 Reaffirmed
Salasar Balaji Industries FBL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt Limits rated on LT BBB- 115 Assigned
Ltd scale
Shikhar Housing Development FB Limits B+ 400 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Shiwalya Spinning And Weaving FB Fac BB+ 368 Suspended
Mills Pvt Ltd
Shree Saibaba Sugars Ltd LT FB: TL B- 376.7 Assigned
Shree Saibaba Sugars Ltd LT FB: CC B- 253.3 Assigned
Sri Kalyana Chakravarthi Rice LT Bk Fac B+ 150 Assigned
Mill
Sri Rajalakshmi Enterprises LT FB Fac B+ 30 Assigned
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd CC ICRA] BB- 210 Reaffirmed
Sundaram Finance Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA 2500 Assigned
(SO)
Thriarr Polymers Pvt Ltd LT, fund based BB 65 Reaffirmed
facility
Veer Gems Pre-shipment Credit BB+ 200 Assigned
Veer Gems FDDBP/RDBF/RUBF BB+ 300 Assigned
Veer Gems Post-shipment Credit BB+ 750 Assigned
York Print Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 157.3 Assigned
York Print Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 60 Assigned
York Print Pvt Ltd Proposed limits BB+ 32.7 Assigned
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)