Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Design Technologies Pvt NFBL A4 100 Assigned Ltd Axis Bank Ltd CDs programme A1+ Assigned Cenlub Industries Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4+ 40 Assigned Chetan Vyas & Associates BG A4 60 Assigned Economic Transport NFBL A4 15 Assigned Organization Ltd Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 135.3 revised from A4+ enhanced from Rs. 8.20 crore Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 53 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.52 crore) Harvel Agua India Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Harvel Agua India Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 20 Reaffirmed K. K. Cotex PCFC Limits A4 400 Assigned Megafine Pharma (P) Ltd Short- term, non-fund A3+ 70 Upgraded from based Bk Fac A3 Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore Megafine Pharma (P) Ltd Short- term, A3+ 140 Upgraded from fundbased Bk Fac A3 Enhanced from Rs. 6.50 crore Pgm Infrastructures Pvt Ltd ST FBL D 30 Revised from A4 Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Bk CD Fund A1+mfs Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Cash A1+mfs Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Management Fund Pristine Metal Form Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 13.5 Assigned Quality Profiles Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 10 Assigned Rittal India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange Fac A1 12.8 Reaffirmed Rittal India Pvt Ltd NFBL A1 107.5 Reaffirmed Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt Limits rated on ST A3 35 Assigned Ltd scale Sri Rajalakshmi Enterprises ST FB Fac A4 30 Assigned Sri Rajalakshmi Enterprises ST non FB Fac A4 40 Assigned Stanley Lifestyles Ltd BG/LC A4 170 Reaffirmed Thriarr Polymers Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 1 Reaffirmed facility Veejay International (India) FBL - FDBP/FUDBP* A4 70 Reaffirmed *FDBP: Foreign Discount Bill Purchase, FUDBP: Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase Veejay International (India) FBL - Packing Credit* A4 30 Reaffirmed *Packing Credit is a sublimit of FDBP/FUDBP Veejay International (India) NFBL - LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Design Technologies Pvt FBL B+ 272.5 Assigned Ltd Aum Cotton Company CC Limit B 60 Assigned Aum Cotton Company TL B 10 Assigned Axis Bank Ltd Upper Tier II bonds AA+ Assigned Axis Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 15000 Assigned Bangalore International TL Programme BBB+ 27150 Reaffirmed Airport Ltd (enhanced from 1615.00 earlier) Bvsr Constructions Pvt Ltd Fund Based Overdraft BBB 70 Assigned Bvsr Constructions Pvt Ltd Fund Based TL BBB 197.2 Assigned Bvsr Constructions Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based BG BBB 1600 Assigned Bvsr Constructions Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB 132.8 Assigned Cenlub Industries Ltd FB, LT Fac* BB+ 110 Assigned *includes unallocated limits of Rs. 2 crore, which are interchangeable with short-term limits Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt LT Bk Loans BB- 150 Assigned Ltd Chetan Vyas & Associates CC B+ 12.5 Assigned Continental Multimodal LT FBL D 673.8 Revised from Terminals Ltd BBB- Dewan Housing Finance Purchaser Payouts AAA 2390 Assigned Corporation Ltd (SO) Ecl Finance Ltd LT ELD AA- 1000 Reassigned Economic Transport FBL BB 300 Assigned Organization Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services LT debt programme AA- 4500 Reaffirmed Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services LT equity linked AA- 250 Reaffirmed Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss debentures (principal Capital Ltd) protected) Edelweiss Financial Services LT equity linked LAA- pn 800 Reaffirmed Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss debentures (principal Capital Ltd) protected) Feedback Infrastructure FBL A+ 260 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Enhancement from Rs. 23.0 crore Feedback Infrastructure Non-FBL A+ 290 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Enhancement from Rs. 26.0 crore Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA 950.1 Assigned (SO) Gruh Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA 2850 Assigned Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 150 revised from BB+ enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd CC BB- 30 Assigned Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd TL BB- 100 Assigned Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd TL BBB+ 886.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 103.69 crore) Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd FBL BBB+ 1700 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 120.00 crore) Harvel Agua India Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 110 Reaffirmed K. K. Cotex CC Limit B+ 280 Assigned Kamineni Steel And Power India TL B+ 5305.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd M.P. Agro Nutri Foods Ltd FBL ICRA]BB+ 170 Assigned Megafine Pharma (P) Ltd LT, TL BBB 113.3 Upgraded from BBB- (positive) Reduced from Rs. 11.50 crore Pgm Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 345 Revised from BB Pgm Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG D 200 Assigned Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Near Term AAAmfs Reassigned Company Pvt Ltd Fund -Corporate Bond Plan Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Income Fund AAAmfs Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd - LT Plan Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Near Term - AAAmfs Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Conservative Plan Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Income Fund AAAmfs Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd - ST Plan Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Suraksha AAAmfs(SO) Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Fund Pristine Metal Form Pvt Ltd TL B 40.2 Assigned Pristine Metal Form Pvt Ltd FBL B 36.5 Assigned Quality Profiles Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 56.4 Assigned Quality Profiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+/ 33.6 Assigned A4 Rank Silicon And Industries FBL BB 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rittal India Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Rittal India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange Fac A+ 256 Reaffirmed Salasar Balaji Industries FBL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt Limits rated on LT BBB- 115 Assigned Ltd scale Shikhar Housing Development FB Limits B+ 400 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shiwalya Spinning And Weaving FB Fac BB+ 368 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Shree Saibaba Sugars Ltd LT FB: TL B- 376.7 Assigned Shree Saibaba Sugars Ltd LT FB: CC B- 253.3 Assigned Sri Kalyana Chakravarthi Rice LT Bk Fac B+ 150 Assigned Mill Sri Rajalakshmi Enterprises LT FB Fac B+ 30 Assigned Stanley Lifestyles Ltd CC ICRA] BB- 210 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA 2500 Assigned (SO) Thriarr Polymers Pvt Ltd LT, fund based BB 65 Reaffirmed facility Veer Gems Pre-shipment Credit BB+ 200 Assigned Veer Gems FDDBP/RDBF/RUBF BB+ 300 Assigned Veer Gems Post-shipment Credit BB+ 750 Assigned York Print Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 157.3 Assigned York Print Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 60 Assigned York Print Pvt Ltd Proposed limits BB+ 32.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)