Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beml Ltd Non-FB Fac - LOC A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Beria Commercial Impex Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 150 Reaffirmed Dhanshree Textile Industries ST FB Fac A4 27.1 Suspended Ex-Servicemen'S Multipurpose Short- term, non-fund A3 25 Assigned Services (India) Pvt Ltd based Bk Fac G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd FBL - PC/PCFC/PS/ A3 195* Assigned FOBP/ FOUBP/ EBRD *The short term fund based facilities and the cash credit facilities are fully interchangeable. The total utilization of short term fund based facilities and cash credit facilities should not exceed Rs. 19.50 crore at any point of usage. The combined fund based and non fund based utilisation should not exceed RS.59.00 cr at any point of usage. G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A3 12.5 Assigned G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A3 10 Assigned Indofil Industries Ltd (Iil) CP A1 500 @ Indofil Industries Ltd (Iil) ST FBL A1 2830 @ Indofil Industries Ltd (Iil) ST NFBL A1 2420 @ Indofil Industries Ltd (Iil) ST Loans A1 100 @ M R Shah Logistics Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4+ 10 Suspended Master Capital Services Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA]A2 699 Upgraded facility from A3+ Namco Corp Ltd ST, non fund based A4+ 1850 Suspended Shri Sidhdata Steel Tubes NFBL A4 15 Reaffirmed Shri Sidhdata Ispat Pvt Ltd TL D 52 Revised from A4 Shri Sidhdata Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL D 116 Revised from A4 Sunrise Enterprises non fund based Bk A4 16 Suspended limits Tata Metaliks Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A2+ 6500 Revised from A1 Tata Metaliks Ltd CP programme A2+ 1000 Revised from A1 Tata Sons Ltd ST rating ICRA]A1+ 26250 Withdrawn Uttam Resources Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 150 Reaffirmed Ve Commercial Vehicles Ltd Fund based working A1+ 150 Reaffirmed capital Fac Ve Commercial Vehicles Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Ve Commercial Vehicles Ltd CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bafna Earth Movers Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 60 Assigned Bafna Earth Movers Ltd Non-fund based BB 400 Assigned Beml Ltd FB Fac AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Beml Ltd Non-FB Fac - BG AA+ 12000 Reaffirmed Beml Ltd NCDs AA+ 3000 Assigned Designarch Infrastructure Pvt LT fund based Bk BB 400 Assigned Ltd limits Dhanshree Textile Industries LT FB Fac C+ 55 Suspended Dhanshree Textile Industries TL C+ 29.2 Suspended Ex-Servicemen'S Multipurpose LT, TL BBB- 165 Assigned Services (India) Pvt Ltd Ex-Servicemen'S Multipurpose Long- term, FB Bk Fac BBB- 150 Assigned Services (India) Pvt Ltd G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 372.5 Assigned G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 195* Assigned *The short term fund based facilities and the cash credit facilities are fully interchangeable. The total utilization of short term fund based facilities and cash credit facilities should not exceed Rs. 19.50 crore at any point of usage. The combined fund based and non fund based utilisation should not exceed RS.59.00 cr at any point of usage. Indofil Industries Ltd (Iil) TL A- 1060 @ Indofil Industries Ltd (Iil) LT FBL A- 820 @ M R Shah Logistics Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 135 Suspended Namco Corp Ltd Working capital Fac BB+ 650 Suspended Rodas Impex Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Assigned Shri Sidhdata Ispat Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits D 432 Revised from B- Shri Sidhdata Steel Tubes Working Capital Limits B+ 130.8 Reaffirmed Shri Sudershan Tubes Working Capital Limits B+ 61 Reaffirmed Sunrise Enterprises Fund based Bk limits BB 111.5 Suspended Sunrise Enterprises TL BB 22.5 Suspended Supertrans Logistics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 57.5 Assigned Tata Capital Housing Finance Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 750 Assigned Ltd Tata Metaliks Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A- 1500 Revised from A Tata Metaliks Ltd TL A- 1660 Revised from A Tata Metaliks Ltd NCD programme A- 1000 Revised from A Tata Metaliks Ltd Issuer Rating IrA- Revised from IRA Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 3330 Withdrawn Tata Sons Ltd LT rating AAA 109690 Withdrawn Ve Commercial Vehicles Ltd Fund based working AA 975 Reaffirmed capital Fac revised from AA-/ Ve Commercial Vehicles Ltd Non-FB Fac AA 790 Revised from AA- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 