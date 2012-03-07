Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Beml Ltd Non-FB Fac - LOC A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed
Beria Commercial Impex Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 150 Reaffirmed
Dhanshree Textile Industries ST FB Fac A4 27.1 Suspended
Ex-Servicemen'S Multipurpose Short- term, non-fund A3 25 Assigned
Services (India) Pvt Ltd based Bk Fac
G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd FBL - PC/PCFC/PS/ A3 195* Assigned
FOBP/ FOUBP/ EBRD
*The short term fund based facilities and the cash credit facilities are fully interchangeable.
The total utilization of short term fund based facilities and cash credit facilities should not
exceed Rs. 19.50 crore at any point of usage. The combined fund based and non fund based
utilisation should not exceed RS.59.00 cr at any point of usage.
G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A3 12.5 Assigned
G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A3 10 Assigned
Indofil Industries Ltd (Iil) CP A1 500 @
Indofil Industries Ltd (Iil) ST FBL A1 2830 @
Indofil Industries Ltd (Iil) ST NFBL A1 2420 @
Indofil Industries Ltd (Iil) ST Loans A1 100 @
M R Shah Logistics Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4+ 10 Suspended
Master Capital Services Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA]A2 699 Upgraded
facility from
A3+
Namco Corp Ltd ST, non fund based A4+ 1850 Suspended
Shri Sidhdata Steel Tubes NFBL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Shri Sidhdata Ispat Pvt Ltd TL D 52 Revised from
A4
Shri Sidhdata Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL D 116 Revised from
A4
Sunrise Enterprises non fund based Bk A4 16 Suspended
limits
Tata Metaliks Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A2+ 6500 Revised from
A1
Tata Metaliks Ltd CP programme A2+ 1000 Revised from
A1
Tata Sons Ltd ST rating ICRA]A1+ 26250 Withdrawn
Uttam Resources Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 150 Reaffirmed
Ve Commercial Vehicles Ltd Fund based working A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
capital Fac
Ve Commercial Vehicles Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ve Commercial Vehicles Ltd CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bafna Earth Movers Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 60 Assigned
Bafna Earth Movers Ltd Non-fund based BB 400 Assigned
Beml Ltd FB Fac AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed
Beml Ltd Non-FB Fac - BG AA+ 12000 Reaffirmed
Beml Ltd NCDs AA+ 3000 Assigned
Designarch Infrastructure Pvt LT fund based Bk BB 400 Assigned
Ltd limits
Dhanshree Textile Industries LT FB Fac C+ 55 Suspended
Dhanshree Textile Industries TL C+ 29.2 Suspended
Ex-Servicemen'S Multipurpose LT, TL BBB- 165 Assigned
Services (India) Pvt Ltd
Ex-Servicemen'S Multipurpose Long- term, FB Bk Fac BBB- 150 Assigned
Services (India) Pvt Ltd
G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 372.5 Assigned
G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 195* Assigned
*The short term fund based facilities and the cash credit facilities are fully interchangeable.
The total utilization of short term fund based facilities and cash credit facilities should not
exceed Rs. 19.50 crore at any point of usage. The combined fund based and non fund based
utilisation should not exceed RS.59.00 cr at any point of usage.
Indofil Industries Ltd (Iil) TL A- 1060 @
Indofil Industries Ltd (Iil) LT FBL A- 820 @
M R Shah Logistics Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 135 Suspended
Namco Corp Ltd Working capital Fac BB+ 650 Suspended
Rodas Impex Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Assigned
Shri Sidhdata Ispat Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits D 432 Revised from
B-
Shri Sidhdata Steel Tubes Working Capital Limits B+ 130.8 Reaffirmed
Shri Sudershan Tubes Working Capital Limits B+ 61 Reaffirmed
Sunrise Enterprises Fund based Bk limits BB 111.5 Suspended
Sunrise Enterprises TL BB 22.5 Suspended
Supertrans Logistics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 57.5 Assigned
Tata Capital Housing Finance Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 750 Assigned
Ltd
Tata Metaliks Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A- 1500 Revised from
A
Tata Metaliks Ltd TL A- 1660 Revised from
A
Tata Metaliks Ltd NCD programme A- 1000 Revised from
A
Tata Metaliks Ltd Issuer Rating IrA- Revised from
IRA
Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 3330 Withdrawn
Tata Sons Ltd LT rating AAA 109690 Withdrawn
Ve Commercial Vehicles Ltd Fund based working AA 975 Reaffirmed
capital Fac
revised from AA-/
Ve Commercial Vehicles Ltd Non-FB Fac AA 790 Revised from
AA-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
