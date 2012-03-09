Mar 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Nippon Ltd Non FB Fac A3 87 Assigned Best India Tobacco Suppliers FB Fac A4 86.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs 17.5 crore) Best India Tobacco Suppliers Non-FB Fac A4 24 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (increased from Rs 1.00 crore) Concorde Motors (India) Ltd ST FBL A1 570 Assigned Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Standby Line of Credit A3 10 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Non-FB Fac ICRA]A3 25 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Jyot Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Forward Credit A4+ 3 Suspended Limit Pioneer Syntex Pvt Ltd BG A4 3.5 Assigned Pioneer Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC A4 5 Assigned Seabird Marine Services Pvt non-FB, Bk Fac A1 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Shakti Insulated Wires Pvt Ltd Fund- Based Facility A4 74 Reaffirmed Tgs Investment & Trade Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA]A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Trapti Trading & Investment ST Debt Programme ICRA]A1+ 7000 Assigned Pvt Ltd (Packing Credit) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Nippon Ltd CC Fac BBB- 518 Assigned Allied Nippon Ltd TL Fac BBB- 110 Assigned Alva'S Education Foundation LT FBL B 492.7 Reaffirmed Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital ICRA]AAA - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 4 Best India Tobacco Suppliers TL B+ 68.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Best India Tobacco Suppliers FB Fac (Sub limits) B+ 10 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB Concorde Motors (India) Ltd TL A- 300 Assigned Concorde Motors (India) Ltd LT FBL A- 630 Assigned Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin TL BBB- 151.4 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin CC BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Proposed FB Fac BBB- 8.6 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Hariom Concast & Steels (Pvt.) TL BB- 80 Assigned Ltd Hariom Concast & Steels (Pvt.) CC BB- 80 Assigned Ltd Jyot Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB+ 4.3 Suspended Jyot Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB+ 115 Suspended Jyot Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - BB+ 21 Suspended Standby Limit Kushal Fibres Pvt Ltd CC C 45 Assigned Kushal Fibres Pvt Ltd TL C 12 Assigned Lexus Granito(India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 327.5 Suspended Pioneer Syntex Pvt Ltd TL BB 192.1 Assigned Pioneer Syntex Pvt Ltd CC BB 90 Assigned Seabird Marine Services Pvt TL Fac A 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Manakula Vinayaga LT: Non fund based B 95 Withdrawn Educational Trust Sri Manakula Vinayaga LT: TL D 1356 Revised from Educational Trust B Enhanced from Rs 39.0 crore Sri Manakula Vinayaga LT: Fund based D 30 Revised from Educational Trust B Stores Supply (India) Agency FBL B 42 Assigned Stores Supply (India) Agency Non-FBL B/ 100* Assigned A4 *100% inter-changeability allowed into fund based limits Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC A1 A (SO) - Withdrawn Ltd Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC A2 BBB- - Withdrawn Ltd (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)