Mar 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 09, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A4 72.5 Revised from A4+ Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd BG/LOC A4 300 Revised from A4+ Anshul Impex Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4+ 300 Assigned Iifl Realty Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 200 Reassigned Iifl Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 200 Reassigned Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme for A1+ 10000 Assigned (Erstwhile India Infoline IPO Funding Investment Services Ltd) Inland Road Transportation Pvt ST, non fund based A4 100 Suspended Ltd facility Kavi Commercial Co. Ltd NFBL A2 880 Assigned Moneyline Credit Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Neva Garments Ltd ST: Non-FBL A3 53 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 5.80 crore Rifah Shoes Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 120 Assigned Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd BG (ST)* A4+ 60 Assigned *Rs 4.00 crore is one way convertible to short term Letter of Credit facility Specific Ceramics Ltd ST: Non-FBL A4+ 27 Downgraded from A3 Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt non-FB Fac A4 720 Suspended Ltd Swastik Coal International Pvt non FB Fac A4 210 Suspended Ltd Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - ST D 100 Downgraded from A4 Varia Engineering Works Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4+ 70 Suspended Vinayaga Marine Petro Ltd Non-FBL A2 980 Assigned Viraj Impex Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 2480 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Agro Foods LT Bk Fac B 100 Assigned Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd LT-TL A+ 1566.3 Reaffirmed Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based WC Fac A+ 400 Reaffirmed Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd TL B+ 55 Revised from BB Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd CC B+ 250 Revised from BB Anshul Impex Pvt Ltd CC ICRA]BB+ 100 Assigned Bharat Udyog Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 580 Suspended A4+ Dantara Jewellers LT/ST, FB Fac BB- / 100 Assigned A4 Embassy Property Developments NCD BBB- 1350 Revised from Ltd BBB Halcyon Life Sciences CC Fac BB+ 1050 Revised from (Erstwhile Kiran Flour Mill BBB+ Industries Pvt Ltd) (SO) Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt Ltd TL BBB 2300 Assigned India Infoline Housing Finance LT Bk Lines AA- 1600 Reassigned Ltd Infoline Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA- 3400 Reassigned (Erstwhile India Infoline Investment Services Ltd) Infoline Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA- 1000 Reassigned (Erstwhile India Infoline Investment Services Ltd) Inland Road Transportation Pvt CC facility BB 500 Suspended Ltd Kavi Commercial Co. Ltd FBL BBB 20 Assigned Mata Mohatadevi Milk & Milk LT FBL B 25 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Mata Mohatadevi Milk & Milk TL B 129 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Neva Garments Ltd LT: FBL BBB- 238.6 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 16.07 crore Pan Overseas FB Fac BBB- 90 Suspended Rimjhim Ispat Ltd FBL ICRA]B+ 1420 Upgraded from D Sbi Cards And Payment Services Lower Tier AAA 1000 Assigned Ltd II/Subordinated Debt Programme Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal FB Fac B+ 150 Suspended Agarwal & Company Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 40 Assigned Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB+ 125 Assigned Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd BG (LT) BB+ 70 Assigned Specific Ceramics Ltd LT: FBL BB+ 250.3 Downgraded from BBB- Enhanced from Rs. 21.87 crore Spm Power & Telecom Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 40 Downgraded Spm Power & Telecom Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 100 Downgraded Sri Ramalingeswara Rice Mil LT Bk Fac B+ 150 Assigned Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based -CC D 252.5 Downgraded from BB- Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL D 64 Downgraded from BB- Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based - LT D 133.5 Downgraded (Proposed) from BB- Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt FB Fac BB- 200 Suspended Ltd Swastik Coal International Pvt FB Fac B+ 80 Suspended Ltd Ubiquity Digital Card Systems Fund Based- Working BB- 325 Assigned Ltd Capital Loan Ubiquity Digital Card Systems Unallocated BB- 25 Assigned Ltd Varia Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 430 Suspended Varia Engineering Works Pvt Ltd TL facility BB+ 656 Suspended Vinayaga Marine Petro Ltd FBL BBB 20 Assigned Viraj Impex Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.