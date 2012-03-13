Mar 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Auto Products & ST FBL ICRA]A2 313.5 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products & ST Non-FBL ICRA]A2 57 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 5.35 crore Ambey Metallic Ltd LOC Limits A4 100 Assigned Ambey Metallic Ltd BG A4 1.9 Assigned Arani Power Systems Ltd LOC D 38 Downgraded from A4 Ashley Alteams India Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 200 Assigned Ashley Alteams India Ltd Proposed non-FB Fac A4+ 100 Assigned Consolidated Construction FB Fac A2+ 1900 Revised from Consortium Ltd A Consolidated Construction Non-FB Fac A2+ 12750 Revised from Consortium Ltd ICRA]A1 Dewan Alloys And Metals Pvt Ltd LOC A4 100 Assigned Dewan Alloys And Metals Pvt Ltd BG A4 1.6 Assigned Electronica Plastic Machines Non Fund Based A3 60 Reaffirmed Ltd G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL -WCDL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Js Fashions (Intl) Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Js Fashions (Intl) Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 64.3 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore Macro Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based/ Non-FBL A3 35 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 4.20 crore Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST -Proposed Fund CRA]A3 500 Downgraded Based from A2 Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST -NFBL ICRA]A3 1350 Downgraded from A2 Nutan Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based ICRA]A4 75 Assigned LOC facility Paltech Cooling Towers & NFBL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Equipments Ltd Pankaj Steel Corporation Non FB Fac A4 100 Assigned Reliance Metals & Alloys Non-FBL A4 35 Assigned Rk Electrical Industries Non-FBL A4 140 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Rose Gems ST FB facility A4+ 218 Assigned Shivam Iron & Steel Co. Ltd NFBL (LOC & BG) A4+ 470 Reaffirmed Sree Astalaxmi Spinning Mills BG A4 22 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Bhagirath Textiles Ltd ST FBL-Export Packing A3 70* Assigned Credit *Sub limit of Cash Credit Sri Bhagirath Textiles Ltd ST FBL- Export Bill A3 50* Assigned Discounting *Sub limit of Cash Credit Suncity Art Exporters Bk lines A3 85 Suspended Suzlon Energy Ltd FBL A3 13460 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 1,127 Crore Suzlon Energy Ltd Non FBL A3 33340 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 2,844 Crore Suzlon Wind International Ltd FBL A3 3070 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 361 Core Suzlon Wind International Ltd Non FBL A3 2550 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 170 Crore V. N. Jewellers ST non-fund based BG A4 50 Suspended Facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special TL AA- 22099.6 Reaffirmed Economic Zone Ltd Reduced from Rs.3131.34 crore Adani Ports And Special Non Fund Based Bk AA- 26200 Reaffirmed Economic Zone Ltd Limits Enhanced from Rs. 944.00 crore Aditya Auto Products & TL BBB 353.7 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 5.30 crore Aditya Auto Products & LT FBL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore Ambey Metallic Ltd CC Limits B+ 47 Assigned Arani Power Systems Ltd TL D 274.2 Downgraded from B+ Arani Power Systems Ltd CC D 95 Downgraded from B+ Arani Power Systems Ltd BG D 20 Downgraded from B+ Ashley Alteams India Ltd TL BB+ 550 Assigned Ashley Alteams India Ltd FB Fac BB+ 300 Assigned Ashley Alteams India Ltd Proposed TL BB+ 100 Assigned Cauvery Coffee Traders TL D 11.1 Revised from B Cauvery Coffee Traders Packing Credit D 168 Revised from B Cauvery Coffee Traders TL D 42 Revised from B Cauvery Coffee Traders TL D 14.9 Revised from B Consolidated Construction TL A- 720.5 Revised from Consortium Ltd A Consolidated Construction FB Fac A- 3800 Revised from Consortium Ltd A Consolidated Construction Proposed Fac A- 450 Revised from Consortium Ltd A Consolidated Construction NCD Programme A- 500 Revised from Consortium Ltd A Core Education & Technologies LT, FB Fac A- 2400 Revised from Ltd A Core Education & Technologies LT, non-FB Fac A- 750 Reassigned Ltd Reduced from Rs. 125.0 crore Core Education & Technologies CP programme A- 1500 Withdrawn Ltd Dewan Alloys And Metals Pvt Ltd CC B 13 Assigned Electronica Plastic Machines TL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Electronica Plastic Machines CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 400 Withdrawn G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC A- 200 Reaffirmed G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- L/C & A- / 3000 Reaffirmed B/G A2+ Intercontinental Bk Fac BB+ 150 Withdrawn Infrastructure Ltd / A4+ Js Fashions (Intl) Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 150 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore Macro Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore Macro Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 44.1 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 7.30 crore Malpe Manipal Builders Pvt Ltd TL B 300 Assigned Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT -FBL ICRA]BBB- 450 Downgraded from BBB Nutan Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd CC BB 140 Suspended Nutan Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd TL BB 25 Suspended Nutan Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd BG Fac BB 40 Suspended P&R Engineering Services Pvt FBL D 290 Reaffirmed Ltd Paltech Cooling Towers & FBL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Equipments Ltd Paltech Cooling Towers & Non FBL* BB+ 58.5 Reaffirmed Equipments Ltd *Project specific Paltech Cooling Towers & Bk TL BB+ 50 Assigned Equipments Ltd Pankaj Steel Corporation FB Fac B+ 45 Assigned Raus Infras Ltd FB Limits B+ 70 Downgraded from BB- Raus Infras Ltd Non-FB Limits B+ 250 Downgraded from BB- Raus Infras Ltd TL B+ 5 Downgraded from BB- Reliance Metals & Alloys FB Limits BB 15 Assigned Rk Electrical Industries FBL B+ 100 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Rohini Oil Field Chemical LT FBL B+ 100 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Rose Gems Proposed facility BB+ / 32 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)