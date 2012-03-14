Mar 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Teknow Aids Engineering ST non FB Fac A4 250 Assigned India Ltd Astral Pharmaceutical ST Fund A3+ 99.5 Assigned Industries Astral Pharmaceutical Non FB Fac A3+ 20 Assigned Industries Deepak Nitrite Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 95.00 crore) Deepak Nitrite Ltd CP A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 95.00 crore Deepak Steel & Power Ltd FBL - Export Packing A3 350 Assigned Credit Deepak Steel & Power Ltd FBL - ST Loan A3 200 Assigned Deepak Steel & Power Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A3 31.2 Assigned Contract Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac and non FB A3+ 70 Assigned Fac Greatweld Steel Grating Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 113 Assigned Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd FBL - IUBD (Sublimit A3 50 Assigned within CC Limits Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd NFBL - LOC A3 90 Assigned N.K. Polymers & Additives Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4 110 Assigned Manufacturing Company Nikas Gems EPC A4 40 Assigned Nikas Gems PSC A4 80 Assigned Sai-Laxmi Texofab ST Non-FBL A4 1.6 Assigned Short Term Non-Fund Based ST Non-FBL A4 25 Assigned Limits Sudhir Gensets Ltd ST Scale NFB Limits A1+ 2110 Reaffirmed Sudhir Intra Vidyut Limted ST Scale NFB Limits A1+ 130 Reaffirmed (SO) Sudhir Power Projects Ltd ST Scale NFB Limits ICRA]A1+(SO) 1166 Reaffirmed Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd ST, non fund based A2 231.3 Suspended LOC and BG Fac (SO) Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd fund based and non FB A3 700 Withdrawn Fac Zeta Industrial Corporation Non-FBL A4 32.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Teknow Aids Engineering CC Fac BB- 166 Withdrawn India Ltd Anand Teknow Aids Engineering CC Fac BB- 250 Withdrawn India Ltd Astral Pharmaceutical TL BBB 15.1 Suspended Industries Astral Pharmaceutical CC Fac BBB 70 Suspended Industries Bazargaon Paper & Pulp Mills LT FBL B 62.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bazargaon Paper & Pulp Mills TL B 33.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Deepak Nitrite Ltd TL A+ 180 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 32.16 crore Deepak Nitrite Ltd FBL* A+ 1662 Reaffirmed * entirely interchangeable between long-term and short-term facilities;enhanced from Rs. 136.20 crore Deepak Steel & Power Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 200 Downgraded from BBB enhanced from Rs. 15.0 crore earlier Dhan Shree Fabrics Ltd FB Fac B+ 60 Assigned Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd TL BBB 200 Suspended Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd CC Facilites BBB 330 Suspended Fruitful Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL Programme BB 540 Reaffirmed Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd NFBL BBB / 4500 Assigned A3+ Greatweld Steel Grating Ltd TL BB- 39.8 Withdrawn Greatweld Steel Grating Ltd CC Fac BB- 110 Withdrawn Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 280 Assigned Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 89.9 Assigned Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd Untied Limits - BBB- 10.1 Assigned Unallocated amount / A3 Livingstones EPC B+ 147 Assigned Livingstones PSC B+ 273 Assigned Livingstones Forward Contract B+ 5 Assigned Maharashtra Academy Of TL A- 900 Reaffirmed Engineering And Educational Research revised from Rs. 105.0 crore Maharashtra Academy Of LT, FB Fac (Overdraft) A- 550 Reaffirmed Engineering And Educational Research revised from Rs. 40.0 crore N.K. Polymers & Additives FB, LT Fac BB- 40 Assigned Manufacturing Company Prachee Filaments Pvt Ltd LT FBL B- 216.5 Assigned Instrument Prachee Filaments Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits* B- / 1 Assigned Instrument A4 Rama Wines LT/ST, FB Fac BB- / 100 Revised from A4 BB Sai-Laxmi Texofab LT FBL B+ 62.1 Assigned Sjp Real Estate Ltd line of credit BB- 35 Withdrawn Sudhir Intra Vidyut Limted LT Scale FB Limits AA- 82.5 Reaffirmed (SO) Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd LT loans & working BBB+ 288.3 Suspended capital Fac (SO) Uttara Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd TL Limits A-(SO) 185.3 Assigned Vizag Seaport Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1793.4 Reaffirmed Vizag Seaport Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac ICRA]BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Zeta Industrial Corporation FBL BB- 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.