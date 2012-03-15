Mar 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ST Loans A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1,000 crore) Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CP/STD Programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 750 crore) Kanti Floor Furnishers FB Fac A4+ 280 Assigned Nickunj Edm Wires & LOC Limits A4 15 Assigned Consumables Pvt Ltd Nickunj Edm Wires & BG Limits A4 20 Assigned Consumables Pvt Ltd Nickunj Edm Wires & Credit Exposure for A4 3 Assigned Consumables Pvt Ltd Forward Credit Limits Nickunj Eximp Enterprise Pvt LOC Limits A4 40 Assigned Ltd Nickunj Eximp Enterprise Pvt BG Limits A4 70 Assigned Ltd Nickunj Eximp Enterprise Pvt Credit Exposure for A4 4.6 Assigned Ltd Forward Credit Limits Octamec Engineering Ltd BG A3 850 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.25 crore Rima Transformers & Conductors Non-FBL A4 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sai-Laxmi Texofab ST Non-FBL A4 1.6 Assigned Spr Group Holdings Pvt Ltd ST NFBL* D 12.5 Reaffirmed *Outstanding as on January 31, 2012 Suncorp Lifestyles Ltd FBL A4 64.5 Assigned Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd Bk Lines (Fund Based) D 364.8 Revised from A4+ Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd Bk Lines (Non Fund D 100 Revised from Based) A4+ Zuari Industries Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Zuari Industries Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 30000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.2585 Crores) Zuari Industries Ltd ST Loan A1+ 3150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Foundation Engineering Company TL BB+ 148.6 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore Foundation Engineering Company CC BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore Foundation Engineering Company BG ICRA]BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.2 crore Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD - I AA 5000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD - II AA 10000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD - III AA 17120 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd TL AA 113992 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9,037.73 crore), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd FBL AA 10000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 750 crore) Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Non-FBL AA 37500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3,000 crore) Nickunj Edm Wires & CC Limits BB- 30 Assigned Consumables Pvt Ltd Nickunj Eximp Enterprise Pvt CC Limits BB- 200 Assigned Ltd Octamec Engineering Ltd CC BBB- 1700 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.110 crore Parikh Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL BB 80 Assigned Parikh Constructions Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB 30 Assigned Rima Transformers & Conductors FBL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sai-Laxmi Texofab LT FBL B+ 62.1 Assigned Shree Fats And Proteins Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fund/NFBL B+ / 240 Assigned A4 Spr Group Holdings Pvt Ltd TL* D 43.4 Reaffirmed *Outstanding as on January 31, 2012 Spr Group Holdings Pvt Ltd LT FBL# D 672 Reaffirmed # Outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Suncorp Lifestyles Ltd FBL BB 551.2 Assigned Suncorp Lifestyles Ltd NFBL BB 30 Assigned Suncorp Lifestyles Ltd Proposed/Unallocated BB 4.3 Assigned Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd Bk Lines (Fund Based) D 305.2 Revised from BB+ Zuari Industries Ltd LT FBL A+ 900 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.600Crores) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)