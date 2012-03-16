Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 15, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arcotech Ltd Non-FBL A3 200 Reaffirmed Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd Non FBL- LOC A4 15 Assigned Eicher Motors Ltd Fund based and A1+ 95 Reaffirmed Non-fund based working capital Fac Eicher Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Kanohar Electricals Ltd NFBL A4 610 Revised from A4+ Lucent Cleanenergy Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 4 Assigned Mohindra Fasteners Ltd Non- FBL A4 160 Reaffirmed Patel Kenwood Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 17.2 Assigned Shubham Ginning Pressing Pvt Forward Contract A4 0.2 Assigned Ltd Limits Spg Multi Trade Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 140 Assigned Letter of Spg Multi Trade Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- LER A4 10 Assigned Stallion Garments FB Fac (ST) D 120 Assigned Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd NFBL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Tanna Agro Impex Pvt Ltd ST scale- Non-FBL A3 120 Reaffirmed Vensat Tech Services Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstom Projects India Ltd FBL AA 475 Reaffirmed Alstom Projects India Ltd Long/ST Non-FBL # AA / 31422.1 Reaffirmed A1+ #: Utilization of non-fund-based facilities (long-term as well as short-term) should not exceed Rs. 3142.21 Cr. Arcotech Ltd FBL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Arcotech Ltd TL BBB- 98 Reaffirmed Arcotech Ltd Unallocated BBB- 27 Reaffirmed Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BB 60 Assigned Eicher Motors Ltd CC Fac AA 90 Revised from AA- Eicher Motors Ltd Fund based and AA 95 Revised from Non-fund based AA- working capital Fac Eicher Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac AA/ 50 Revised from AA- Kanohar Electricals Ltd FBL BB 325 Revised from BB+ Kanohar Electricals Ltd Unallocated BB 24.9 Revised from BB+ Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd TL BBB- 70 Revised from from BB+ Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 930 Revised from from BB+ Keya International Bk limits BB- / 1 Withdrawn A4 Lucent Cleanenergy Pvt Ltd TL B+ 115 Assigned Lucent Cleanenergy Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA]B+ / 40 Assigned A4 Madhav Ginning & Pressing Pvt CC Limits* B+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd *includes fund based ODBD sublimit of Rs. 2.00 crore Madhav Ginning & Pressing Pvt TL Limits B+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Mohindra Fasteners Ltd FBL BB 230 Reaffirmed Patel Kenwood Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 237.2 Assigned Revashankar Gems Ltd LT FBL BB+ 450 Assigned Shreyash Ginning & Pressing LT FBL B 52.5 Suspended Factory Shubham Ginning Pressing Pvt CC Limits* B+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd *includes fund based FCDL sublimit of Rs. 3.00 crore Shubham Ginning Pressing Pvt TL Limits B+ 16 Reaffirmed Ltd Spg Multi Trade Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB- 60 Assigned Spg Multi Trade Pvt Ltd Unallocated amount BB- / 300 Assigned A4 Stallion Garments TL Fac D 141.1 Assigned Stallion Garments FB Fac (LT) D 100 Assigned Sunderlal Moolchand Jain FBL B+ 100 Assigned Tobacconist Pvt Ltd Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd FBL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd TL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Tanna Agro Impex Pvt Ltd LT and ST Scale-FBL BBB- 1730 Reaffirmed / A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.