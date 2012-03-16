US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 15, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arcotech Ltd Non-FBL A3 200 Reaffirmed Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd Non FBL- LOC A4 15 Assigned Eicher Motors Ltd Fund based and A1+ 95 Reaffirmed Non-fund based working capital Fac Eicher Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Kanohar Electricals Ltd NFBL A4 610 Revised from A4+ Lucent Cleanenergy Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 4 Assigned Mohindra Fasteners Ltd Non- FBL A4 160 Reaffirmed Patel Kenwood Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 17.2 Assigned Shubham Ginning Pressing Pvt Forward Contract A4 0.2 Assigned Ltd Limits Spg Multi Trade Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 140 Assigned Letter of Spg Multi Trade Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- LER A4 10 Assigned Stallion Garments FB Fac (ST) D 120 Assigned Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd NFBL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Tanna Agro Impex Pvt Ltd ST scale- Non-FBL A3 120 Reaffirmed Vensat Tech Services Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstom Projects India Ltd FBL AA 475 Reaffirmed Alstom Projects India Ltd Long/ST Non-FBL # AA / 31422.1 Reaffirmed A1+ #: Utilization of non-fund-based facilities (long-term as well as short-term) should not exceed Rs. 3142.21 Cr. Arcotech Ltd FBL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Arcotech Ltd TL BBB- 98 Reaffirmed Arcotech Ltd Unallocated BBB- 27 Reaffirmed Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BB 60 Assigned Eicher Motors Ltd CC Fac AA 90 Revised from AA- Eicher Motors Ltd Fund based and AA 95 Revised from Non-fund based AA- working capital Fac Eicher Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac AA/ 50 Revised from AA- Kanohar Electricals Ltd FBL BB 325 Revised from BB+ Kanohar Electricals Ltd Unallocated BB 24.9 Revised from BB+ Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd TL BBB- 70 Revised from from BB+ Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 930 Revised from from BB+ Keya International Bk limits BB- / 1 Withdrawn A4 Lucent Cleanenergy Pvt Ltd TL B+ 115 Assigned Lucent Cleanenergy Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA]B+ / 40 Assigned A4 Madhav Ginning & Pressing Pvt CC Limits* B+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd *includes fund based ODBD sublimit of Rs. 2.00 crore Madhav Ginning & Pressing Pvt TL Limits B+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Mohindra Fasteners Ltd FBL BB 230 Reaffirmed Patel Kenwood Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 237.2 Assigned Revashankar Gems Ltd LT FBL BB+ 450 Assigned Shreyash Ginning & Pressing LT FBL B 52.5 Suspended Factory Shubham Ginning Pressing Pvt CC Limits* B+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd *includes fund based FCDL sublimit of Rs. 3.00 crore Shubham Ginning Pressing Pvt TL Limits B+ 16 Reaffirmed Ltd Spg Multi Trade Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB- 60 Assigned Spg Multi Trade Pvt Ltd Unallocated amount BB- / 300 Assigned A4 Stallion Garments TL Fac D 141.1 Assigned Stallion Garments FB Fac (LT) D 100 Assigned Sunderlal Moolchand Jain FBL B+ 100 Assigned Tobacconist Pvt Ltd Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd FBL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd TL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Tanna Agro Impex Pvt Ltd LT and ST Scale-FBL BBB- 1730 Reaffirmed / A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.