Apr 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agroflex Reinforce Inc ST, Non-FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed Bangalore Surgicals ST rating A3+ - Reaffirmed Chadha Sugars And Industries NFBL A4 60 Assigned Ltd Krishna Enterprises LC A4 280 Assigned Krishna Enterprises Unallocated limits A4 10 Assigned Om Kailash Cotton ST Fund based - CCBD A4 20 Assigned Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd FB Fac A3 350 Assigned Punjab National Bank Certificates of A1+ 600000 Reaffirmed Deposits Programme Radha Madhav Exim Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4 145 Assigned Working Capital Limits Sagar Autotech Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned Shine Garments ST FB Fac A4 75 Suspended Shine Garments ST non-FB Fac A4 20 Suspended Shree Krishna Vanaspati ST NFBL A4 270 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Punjab National Bank Fixed Deposit MAAA Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhilasha Jewellers Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 680 Assigned Agroflex Reinforce Inc LT, FB Fac BB- 15 Reaffirmed Baba Structural Pvt Ltd FBL -TL B+ 94 Reaffirmed Baba Structural Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Baba Structural Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG B+ 60 Reaffirmed Bangalore Surgicals LT rating BBB - Reaffirmed Chadha Sugars And Industries TL B 2209.5 Assigned Ltd Chadha Sugars And Industries FBL B 976.4 Assigned Ltd Dev Aromatic Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 122.5 Suspended Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd FBL D 80 Suspended Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd TL D 30 Suspended Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd Unallocated Limits D 10.5 Suspended Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd NFBL D 20 Suspended Kids Stuff FBL- PCL B 60 Assigned Kids Stuff FBL- FDBN/FDBP/FDBD B 60 Assigned Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 41.5 Assigned Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd TL D 11.5 Assigned Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL D 20 Assigned Krishna Enterprises FBL B+ 10 Assigned Maa Television Network Ltd Outstanding TL A 147 Reaffirmed Maa Television Network Ltd Working capital loans A 400 Reaffirmed Maa Television Network Ltd LOC A 10 Reaffirmed Maa Television Network Ltd Proposed working A 150 Reaffirmed capital limits Maa Television Network Ltd Unallocated A 14.8 Reaffirmed Mahati Hydro Power Projects TL BB+ 250 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd BB Mahati Hydro Power Projects Non-FBL BB+ 300 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd BB Mantora Oil Products Ltd TL BB 40 Suspended Mantora Oil Products Ltd LT FBL BB 400 Suspended Ntpc Ltd Bonds AAA 10000 Assigned Om Kailash Cotton LT FBL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Peevees Projects Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 1158.5 Assigned Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 25 Assigned Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 1200 Assigned Punjab National Bank Subordinated Bond AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Programme(series XI) Punjab National Bank Subordinated Bond AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Programme (Series X) Punjab National Bank Subordinated Bond AAA 2650 Reaffirmed Programme (Series IX) Punjab National Bank Subordinated Bond AAA 2950 Reaffirmed Programme (Series VIII) Punjab National Bank EVRS Bonds AAA 790 Reaffirmed Radha Madhav Exim Ltd LT Fund Based Working BB- 50 Assigned Capital Limits Sagar Autotech Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB/ 10 Assigned A4 Sagar Autotech Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA]BB 116 Assigned Shree Krishna Vanaspati TL B 30 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Shree Krishna Vanaspati LT FBL B 60 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Siddhivinayak Developers FB Working Capital Fac BB 105 Assigned Singh Industries Pvt Ltd FBL D 100 Suspended Singh Industries Pvt Ltd TL D 13.2 Suspended Soham Developers FB Working Capital BB- 70 Assigned Fac (Proposed) Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd TL (including Rs. 80 B+ 1230 Suspended crore LOC as sub-limit) Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B+/ 270 Suspended A4 Sparsh Packagings Pvt Ltd TL BB- 67.5 Suspended Sparsh Packagings Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB- 70 Suspended Sparsh Packagings Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB-/ 17.5 Suspended A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)