May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akasaka Electronics Ltd ST non-FBL* A2+ 142 Downgraded (SO) from A1 (SO) * The credit limits are guaranteed by Mirc Electronics Limited Bharat Mines And Minerals Non FBL - ST A2 150 Reaffirmed Bmm Ispat Ltd Non FBL A2 2500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 110.00 crore) Dev Aromatic Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 30 Reaffirmed Fives Cail-Kcp Ltd ST, Non-FBL A3 1080 Reaffirmed J.K. Timber Traders Non Fund Based A4 50 Assigned Jassar Dental Medical ST fund based Bk A4 126.8 Assigned Education Health Foundation limits- optionally convertible debenture Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A3 40 Suspended Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 50 Suspended Khattar Shipyard Non-fund based, ST Fac A4 50 Assigned Krishnamurthy Spinning Mills NFBL D 6.9 Revised from Pvt Ltd A4 M M Exports (India) fund based and NFBL A4 97.5 Suspended Martopearl Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC A4 2.5 Assigned New India Roadways ST NFBL A4 150 Assigned Panda Technologies India Pvt Non FB Fac A4 14 Assigned Ltd Peb Steel Lloyd (India) Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed (SO) Salasar Balaji Ship Breakers ST, non FB Fac A4 350 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shri Parasnath Exports NFBL - BG A4 5 Assigned Solidus Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 7.5 Suspended Sreelekshmi Cashew Company ST FB Fac A3 220 Assigned Sreelekshmi Cashew Company ST FB Fac - sub limit A3 110 Assigned Sreelekshmi Cashew Company ST non FB Fac A3 50 Assigned Texmo Pipes And Products Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00) The Loot (India) Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 10 Suspended The Loot (India) Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 67.2 Suspended Triofab India Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac / non-fund A4 105 Suspended based Bk Fac Velmurugan Heavy Engineering BG A4 50 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Velnet Non-Conventional Energy Off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned Systems Pvt Ltd projects Velnet Non-Conventional Energy Off-grid solar SP 4B - Assigned Systems Pvt Ltd projects Vijay Jewellers FBL (Gold Loans)* A4 65 Assigned *The Rs. 12.50 crore Fund based Cash Credit limit has a sub limit for Fund based gold loan to the extent of Rs. 6.50 crore. As such the total utilization should not exceed Rs. 12.50 crore at any point of time. Zuberi Engineering Company Non-fund based A4 600 Revised from facility A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aipl Ambuja Housing And Urban TL D 1400 Revised from Infrastructure Ltd BB+ Aipl Ambuja Housing And Urban Non-FBL D 420 Revised from Infrastructure Ltd BB+ Akasaka Electronics Ltd LT FBL* A- 25 Reaffirmed (SO) * The credit limits are guaranteed by Mirc Electronics Limited Amr Power Pvt Ltd FBL BB 950 Assigned Arya Ship Breaking Corporation CC: FB limits BB 350 Reaffirmed Arya Ship Breaking Corporation LOC: Non-FBL BB 950 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Letter of Credit limits Bbf Industries Ltd (Erstwhile FB Bk Fac D 8186 Revised from Bharat Box Factory Ltd) C Bharat Mines And Minerals Fund Based and NFBL-ST- 650 Withdrawn Bharat Mines And Minerals TL BBB 26.9 Reaffirmed Bmm Ispat Ltd TL BBB 45649 Reaffirmed Bmm Ispat Ltd FBL- CC BBB 2900 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 130 .00 crore; includes a proposed limit of Rs. 5.00 crore) Cinematica Digitals Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA]BB 250 Assigned Fives Cail-Kcp Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Gardenia India Ltd TL BB 350 Reaffirmed Hemanth Healthcare Infra TL programme B+ 80 Assigned Services Iskrupa Mall Management Bk Fac BB 3000 Upgraded from Company Pvt Ltd BB- (enhanced from Rs. 272.50 crore) J.K. Timber Traders Working Capital Limits B 10 Assigned Jassar Dental Medical LT fund based Bk BB 129.4 Assigned Education Health Foundation limits- TL Jay Mahakali Ginning CC Limit B+ 50 Assigned K.K. Steel FBL - CC B 87.5 Assigned K.K. Steel Untied/Unallocated B / 2.5 Assigned Limits A4 Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 80 Suspended Khattar Shipyard FB, LT Fac B 5 Assigned Krishnamurthy Spinning Mills FBL D 243.1 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB- L&T Bpp Tollway Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 18540 Assigned L&T Devihalli Hassan Tollway TL BBB 2240 Assigned Ltd M L Rice Mills FBL B+ 70 Assigned M L Rice Mills Bk lines B+ 70 Reaffirmed Mallikarjun Distilleries Pvt TL Facility D 196.5 Suspended Ltd Mallikarjun Distilleries Pvt Funded Interest TL D 34.5 Suspended Ltd facility Mallikarjun Distilleries Pvt CC facility D 29.5 Suspended Ltd Martopearl Alloys Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned Martopearl Alloys Pvt Ltd TL B+ 12.5 Assigned Martopearl Alloys Pvt Ltd BG B+ 25 Assigned Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB 247.6 Downgraded from BB+ Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BB 22.5 Downgraded from BB+ Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed TL BB 479.9 Downgraded from BB+ N D Developers Fund based (Working B 400 Assigned Capital) N D Developers Proposed (Fund Based B 80 Assigned Working Capital) N.T. Re-Cycling Company Pvt Ltd CC: FB limits BB- 100 Reaffirmed N.T. Re-Cycling Company Pvt Ltd LOC: Non-FBL BB- / 400 Reaffirmed A4 Panda Technologies India Pvt TL BB 4 Assigned Ltd Panda Technologies India Pvt FB Fac BB 45 Assigned Ltd Peb Steel Lloyd (India) Ltd Unallocated A+(SO) 216.9 Reaffirmed Peb Steel Lloyd (India) Ltd FBL ICRA]A+(SO) 150 Reaffirmed Png Jewellery & Gems LT Fund Based BB+ 270 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 20 crore Pranav Omprakash Khake CC facility D 205 Suspended Distilleries Pvt Ltd Rama Steel Tubes Ltd fund based and NFBL BBB- 310 Suspended / A3 Raunaq Automotive Components TL BBB- 176.1 Assigned Ltd enhanced from Rs. 11.61 Crore Raunaq Automotive Components FB limits BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Riddhi Siddhi Cotex Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 228.4 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Cotex Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Cotex Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 9.6 Reaffirmed Rishi Fiber Pvt Ltd FBL B 110 Assigned Rithwik Energy Generation Pvt FBL BB 950 Assigned Ltd Rossell India Ltd Icra Bk limits A / 282.9 Assigned A1 Sspdl Ltd Non-FB Fac D 90 Revised from A+ Shri Parasnath Exports FBL - CC B+ 35 Assigned Shri Parasnath Exports FBL - TL B+ 21.9 Assigned Shrinet & Shandilya FB Fac B+ 30 Assigned Construction Pvt. Ltd Shrinet & Shandilya non-FB Fac B+ 530 Assigned Construction Pvt. Ltd Shrinet & Shandilya unallocated limits B+ 140 Assigned Construction Pvt. Ltd Solidus Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd FBL BB 68.6 Suspended Solidus Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd TL BB 73.9 Suspended Sreelekshmi Cashew Company LT FB Fac - sub limit BBB- 50 Assigned Sspdl Ltd FB Fac D 80 Revised from BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)