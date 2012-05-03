May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fives Cail-Kcp Ltd ST, Non-FBL A3 1080 Reaffirmed J.K. Timber Traders Non Fund Based A4 50 Assigned Kamdhenu Polymers Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Kar Mobiles Ltd ST FBL A2 14 Revised from A3+ Kar Mobiles Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 46 Revised from A3+ Khattar Shipyard Non-fund based, ST Fac A4 50 Assigned M M Exports (India) fund based and NFBL A4 97.5 Suspended Mayur Roller Flour Mills Pvt NFBL (LOC) A4 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Mayur Veneer & Plywood NFBL (LOC) A4 300 Reaffirmed Industries Mayur Veneer & Plywood Non-FBL (Letter of A4 10 Reaffirmed Industries Guarantee) Money Logix Securities Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 150 withdrawn Lines New India Roadways ST NFBL A4 150 Assigned P P Products Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 560 Assigned Panda Technologies India Pvt Non FB Fac A4 14 Assigned Ltd Peb Steel Lloyd (India) Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed (SO) Raunaq Automotive Components Non-FBL A3 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Parasnath Exports NFBL - BG A4 50 Assigned Sreelekshmi Cashew Company ST FB Fac A3 220 Assigned Sreelekshmi Cashew Company ST FB Fac - sub limit A3 110 Assigned Sreelekshmi Cashew Company ST non FB Fac A3 50 Assigned Tarajyot Polymers Ltd NFBL A4+ 655 Reaffirmed Triofab India Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac / non-fund A4 105 Suspended based Bk Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aipl Ambuja Housing And Urban TL D 610 Downgraded Infrastructure Ltd from BB+ Aipl Ambuja Housing And Urban Non-FBL D 99.5 Downgraded Infrastructure Ltd from ICRA]BB+ Arya Ship Breaking Corporation CC: FB limits BB 350 Reaffirmed Arya Ship Breaking Corporation LOC: Non-FBL BB 950 Reaffirmed Chaitya FBL BB/ 400 Upgraded from A4 BB- Cinematica Digitals Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 250 Assigned Fives Cail-Kcp Ltd LT, FBL ICRA]BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Gardenia India Ltd TL BB 350 Reaffirmed Golden Cellars Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 50 Assigned Iskrupa Mall Management Bk Fac BB 3000 upgraded from Company Pvt Ltd BB- J.K. Timber Traders Working Capital Limits B 10 Assigned Jalalabad Rice Exports Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Jay Mahakali Ginning CC Limit B+ 50 Assigned K.K. Steel FBL - CC B 87.5 Assigned K.K. Steel Untied/Unallocated B/ 25 Assigned Limits A4 Kamdhenu Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Kar Mobiles Ltd TL BBB 86 Reaffirmed Kar Mobiles Ltd LT FBL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Khattar Shipyard FB, LT Fac B 5 Assigned Ksl Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL B- 75 Suspended Ksl Constructions Pvt Ltd BG limits CRA]B-/ 40 Suspended A4 L&T Devihalli Hassan Tollway TL BBB 2240 Assigned Ltd Mayur Roller Flour Mills Pvt FBL (CC) B+ 20 Downgraded Ltd from BB- Mayur Veneer & Plywood FBL (CC) B+ 50 Downgraded Industries from BB Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB 247.6 Revised from BB Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BB 22.5 Revised from BB Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed TL BB 479.9 Revised from BB N D Developers Fund based (Working B 400 Assigned Capital) N D Developers Proposed (Fund Based B 80 Assigned Working Capital) N.T. Re-Cycling Company Pvt Ltd CC: FB limits BB- 100 Reaffirmed N.T. Re-Cycling Company Pvt Ltd LOC: Non-FBL BB-/ 400 Reaffirmed A4 P P Products Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 50 Assigned Panda Technologies India Pvt TL BB 4 Assigned Ltd Panda Technologies India Pvt FB Fac BB 45 Assigned Ltd Peb Steel Lloyd (India) Ltd FBL A+ 150 Reaffirmed (SO) Peb Steel Lloyd (India) Ltd Unallocated A+ 216.9 Reaffirmed (SO) Rama Steel Tubes Ltd fund based and NFBL BBB-/ 310 Suspended A3 Raunaq Automotive Components TL BBB 176.1 Assigned Ltd Raunaq Automotive Components FB limits BBB 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Riddhi Siddhi Cotex Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 228.4 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Cotex Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Cotex Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 96 Reaffirmed Shri Doodhaganga Krishna FBL C+ 1500 Assigned Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit Shri Parasnath Exports FBL - CC B+ 35 Assigned Shri Parasnath Exports FBL - TL B+ 21.9 Assigned Shrinet & Shandilya FB Fac B+ 30 Assigned Construction Pvt. Ltd Shrinet & Shandilya non-FB Fac B+ 530 Assigned Construction Pvt. Ltd Shrinet & Shandilya unallocated limits B+ 140 Assigned Construction Pvt. Ltd Sreelekshmi Cashew Company LT FB Fac - sub limit BBB- 50 Assigned Tarajyot Polymers Ltd FBL BB+ 25 Assigned Triofab India Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB 70 Suspended Zanzar Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 