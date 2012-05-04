May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Telelink Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 60 Assigned Automotive Marketing Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A3 75 Assigned Bhavana Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 50* Assigned * Total fund based and non fund based limit should not exceed Rs. 12.00 crore at any point of time Brijbasi Art Press Ltd ST, non fund based A3 188 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Chorus Labs Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A4 28.5 Suspended Dempo Shipbuilding And ST, non-FBL A4 150 Revised from Engineering Pvt Ltd A4+ Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore Global Wind Power Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac A4 1500 Revised from A2 Hemani Industries Ltd Poor fundamentals Grade 1 - Assigned Hemani Industries Ltd Initial public IPO Grade 3 - Assigned offering Hemani Industries Ltd Strong fundamentals Grade 5 - Assigned International Tractors Ltd Bills Purchased under A1+ 40 Assigned LC International Tractors Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) A1+ 260 Assigned Janta Engineers & Comoany Iron LC/BG A4 50 Assigned Kejriwal Castings Ltd NFBL - LC A4+ 27.5 Assigned Kejriwal Castings Ltd NFBL - BG A4+ 15 Assigned M. P. Recycling Company Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 605 Reaffirmed facility# #Interchangeable between long-term and short-term scale Megawin Switchgear Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Megawin Switchgear Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A3+ 500 Reaffirmed P G Glass Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac D 26 Assigned Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac D 40 Assigned Seth Pokhar Mal Education ST fund based Bk A4 50 Assigned limits Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 30 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+s 250 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT FBL A1+ 52230# Assigned #- Interchangeable between Short Term and Long Term fund based limits; out of Rs. 5,523 crore maximum long term fund based limit utilization is subject to Rs. 5,223 crore Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Loan A1+ 11500 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt/CP programme A1+ 40000 Assigned Tulsiram Hanumanbagas Gilada LC A4 75 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Telelink Pvt Ltd FBL BB 120 Assigned Automotive Marketing Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 25 Assigned Bhavana Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B- 100 Assigned Brijbasi Art Press Ltd LT loans & working BBB- 200 Suspended capital Fac Chorus Labs Ltd Fund based Bk Fac B- 40 Suspended Dajikaka Gadgil Developers Pvt TL BB- 200 Assigned Ltd Dempo Shipbuilding And LT, FB limits BB 70 Revised from Engineering Pvt Ltd BB+ Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore Dempo Shipbuilding And TL BB 9.1 Revised from Engineering Pvt Ltd BB+ Reduced from Rs. 2.87 crore Dempo Shipbuilding And LT, non-FBL BB 500 Revised from Engineering Pvt Ltd BB+ Enhanced from Rs. 30.00 crore Global Wind Power Ltd TL BB 2905 Revised from BBB Global Wind Power Ltd FB Fac BB 2905 Revised from BBB International Tractors Ltd FBL (CC/BPLC)* AA / 300 Revised from A1+ Rs. 15.0 Crore * CC is one-way convertible to BPLC and has been rated on both long term and short term scales Revised from Rs. 15.0 Crore to Rs. 30 Crore) Janta Engineers & Comoany Iron Working Capital Limits B 180 Assigned Kejriwal Castings Ltd FBL- CC BB+ 125 Assigned Kejriwal Castings Ltd FBL- TL BB+ 47.59 Assigned Kejriwal Castings Ltd FBL - WCDL* BB+ 62.5 Assigned *Sub-limit of CC Kejriwal Castings Ltd FBL - EPC/FBD* BB+ 20 Assigned *Sub-limit of CC Kejriwal Castings Ltd FBL - LCBD* BB+ 30 Assigned *Sub-limit of CC L.S. Mills Ltd TL D 1900 Downgraded from C L.S. Mills Ltd FB Fac D 450 Downgraded from C M. P. Recycling Company Pvt Ltd LT FB facility* BB- 500 Reaffirmed *As a sub-limit of non-fund based limit M. P. Recycling Company Pvt Ltd Foreign currency BB- 600 Reaffirmed term-loan limit Mailam Subramaniya Swamy TL D 103.6 Downgraded Educational Trust from BB Mailam Subramaniya Swamy FB Fac D 6.4 Downgraded Educational Trust from BB Megawin Switchgear Pvt Ltd TL BBB 26.5 Reaffirmed Megawin Switchgear Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 400 Reaffirmed P G Glass Pvt Ltd Long-TL D 200 Assigned P G Glass Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) D 34 Assigned Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd Long-TL D 208 Assigned Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) D 175 Assigned Seth Pokhar Mal Education LT fund based Bk [ICRABB 65 Assigned limits Shakti Industries FBL B 80 Assigned Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd FB Fac A- 400 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.30.00 crore Tapan Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Bk TL B 40 Assigned Tapan Solar Energy Pvt Ltd FBL B 60 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt A+ 500 Revised Programme Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt A+ 2000 Revised Programme Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Loans AA- 88880 Revised Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt AA- 3000 Revised Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt AA- 3000 Revised Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt AA- 2000 Revised Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD programme AA- 1500 Revised Tulsiram Hanumanbagas Gilada FBL BB 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)