May 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST FB Fac D 265 Downgraded Ltd from A4 Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST Non-FB Fac D 19 Downgraded Ltd from A4 Amardeep Designs non-FB Fac A4 20 Suspended Amardeep Seating Systems non-FB Fac A4 15 Suspended Aruppukottai Shri Vijalakshmi non-FB Fac A4 50 Suspended Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Dnp Foods Ltd ST, FB limits A4 80 Withdrawn Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4+ 70 Upgraded from D Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FB Fac A4+ 15 Upgraded from D Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd ST-Non FB Fac A4, 30 Assigned Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd LOC D 20 Revised from A4+ Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd NFBL A3, 355 Reaffirmed Kishan Cotton Ginning & Export Packing Credit A4 80 Assigned Pressing Factory Limits L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Non-FB Fac from Bks A1+ 4250 Assigned Ltd Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd non-fund based LOC Fac A4+ 550 Suspended Mahavir Rolling Mill Ltd non-fund based LOC Fac A4+ 60 Suspended Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd non-fund based LOC Fac A4+ 450 Suspended Shree Chlorates LT loans & working A4 95 Suspended capital Fac Shree Chlorates hort term, non FB Fac A4 5 Suspended Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd NFBL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Union Kbc Mutual Fund Union KBC Liquid Fund A1+ - Reaffirmed mfs LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. TL D 46.2 Downgraded Ltd from B Amardeep Designs FB Fac and terms loans BB- 57.5 Suspended Amardeep Seating Systems FB Fac and terms loans BB- 51.8 Suspended Aruppukottai Shri Vijalakshmi TL Fac B- 42 Suspended Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Aruppukottai Shri Vijalakshmi FB Fac B- 58 Suspended Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Bhagatpur Tea Co. Ltd TL C+ 25 Assigned Bhagatpur Tea Co. Ltd LT FBL C+ 40 Assigned Bharat Infrastructure & FBL B+ 480 Assigned Engineering Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Bonds AA 2000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Dnp Foods Ltd TL Fac B+ 48.8 Withdrawn Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction LT fund based Bk Lines BBB+ 200 withdrawn Co. Ltd Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd Long-TL BB+ 207.6 Upgraded from D Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) BB+ 65 Upgraded from D Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd TL B+ 40 Assigned Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd LT -FB Fac B+ 210 Assigned Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd LT -Non FB Fac B+ 5 Assigned Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd CC D 50 Revised from BB+ Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd BG D 540 Revised from BB+ Iskrupa Mall Management TL facility BB- 225 withdrawn Company Pvt Ltd Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd TL BBB- 22.2 Withdrawn Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd FBL-CC BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Kaushik Global Logistics Ltd TL BB+ 205 Suspended Kaushik Global Logistics Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB+ 95 Suspended Kaveri Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 2250 Suspended Kaveri Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL B+ 24.5 Suspended Kishan Cotton Ginning & CC Limits BB- 120 Assigned Pressing Factory Kishan Cotton Ginning & Over Draft Limits BB- 10 Assigned Pressing Factory L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Subordinate Bond AA+ 2500 Assigned Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. TL limits from Bks AA+ 27650 Assigned Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. CC limits AA+ 3300* Assigned Ltd *includes Rs. 375 crore of limits which can be interchangeably used as a long term fund based limit and as a short-term non-fund based facility. Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd FB CC BB+ 75 Suspended Mahavir Rolling Mill Ltd FB CC BB+ 165 Suspended Patel Cotton Industries CC Limit B 50 Assigned Patel Cotton Industries TL B 9.3 Assigned Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd FB CC BB+ 65 Suspended Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd FBL AA 4900 Reaffirmed Union Kbc Mutual Fund Union KBC Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 1 Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd TL D 111.5 Suspended Wave Distilleries And FB Limits - CC BB- 460 Downgraded Breweries Ltd from BB Wave Distilleries And FBL - TL BB- 680 Downgraded Breweries Ltd from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)