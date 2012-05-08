May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Special A4+ 41.9 Assigned Foreign LOC (Spl FLC) B.D. Motors Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 1 Assigned Bmm Cements Ltd ST-Non Fund Based Bk A4+ 150 Assigned Fac Chadha Sugars And Industries NFBL A4 60 Assigned Ltd Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd CP/ ST Debt A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Avnija Properties Ltd) Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Non Fund Based Bk A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Avnija Properties Limits Ltd) Elect Systems Engineers Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 95 Revised from A3 Fund-Based Limit Non-FB Limit A4 280 Assigned Non-Fund Based Limit - Letter Non-FBL - Letter of A4+ 10 Assigned Of Guarantee Guarantee Non-Fund Based Limit - Letter Non-FBL - LOC * A4+ 100 Assigned Of Guarantee * Letter of Credit limit is a sub limit of the Term Loans Peerless Funds Management Co. eerless Liquid Fund A1mfs - Withdrawn Ltd and Peerless Ultra ST Fund Riddhi Steel & Tube Pvt Ltd BG A4 0.8 Suspended Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd ST fund based / A4 70.5 Revised from non-FBL A3 Enhanced to Rs. 7.05 from Rs. 5.25 crore Sharpline Machinery Pvt Ltd ST fund based / A4 60 Revised from non-FBL A3 Shiva Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 110 Assigned Shree Sai Baba Ship Breaking Non - FBL A4 950 Reaffirmed Company Sidharth Construction & Non-FBL - BG A3 100 Reaffirmed Trading Pvt Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA- - Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Avnija Properties Ltd) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------ Alukkas Jewellery (Anto LT FB Fac BB 330 Assigned Alukkas) Amrit Hatcheries Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 366.3 Assigned Amrit Hatcheries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 154.1 Assigned B.D. Motors Ltd FBL - TL B 116.8 Assigned B.D. Motors Ltd FBL - CC B 400 Assigned Bhagwan Mahavir Educational LT fund based Bk B 113.5 Assigned Society limits-TL Blb Mall Management Company FBL BBB+ 420 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bmm Cements Ltd TL BB+ 3280 Reaffirmed Bmm Cements Ltd LT -Fund Based Bk Fac BB+ 500 Assigned Brandhouse Retails Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) B+ 1100 Reaffirmed Chadha Sugars And Industries TL B 2042.2 Assigned Ltd Revised from Rs. 220.95 crore to Rs. 204.22 crore Chadha Sugars And Industries FBL B 976.4 Assigned Ltd Chadha Sugars And Industries Proposed FBL B 167.3 Assigned Ltd Revised from Nil to Rs. 16.73 crore Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD AA- 12800 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Avnija Properties Ltd) Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits AA- 4000 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Avnija Properties Ltd) Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd TL AA- 9659 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Avnija Properties Ltd) Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds BBB 270 Downgraded from BBB+ Elect Systems Engineers Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 40 Revised from BBB- Fund-Based Limit FB Limit BB- 80 Assigned K. K. Homes FBL - TL BB 100 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bond AA 1000 Reaffirmed Programme Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bond AA 500 Reaffirmed Programme Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Programme Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond AA+ 750 Reaffirmed Programme Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Programme Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Programme Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond AA+ 600 Reaffirmed Programme Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond AA+ 400 Reaffirmed Programme Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Programme Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Programme Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Programme Legacy Foods Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 145 Upgraded from BBB Legacy Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 105 Upgraded from BBB Milestone Mercandise Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B 90 Suspended Navratna Sg Highway Properties FBL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Bk lines BBB+ 7237.2 Assigned / A2 Pch Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL BB 1730 Assigned Pch Marketing Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB / 180 Assigned A4 Rajpal Abhikaran Pvt Ltd CC Fac B 25 Reaffirmed Rajpal Abhikaran Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 75 Reaffirmed Riddhi Steel & Tube Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB 135 Suspended Riddhi Steel & Tube Pvt Ltd TL BB 42.5 Suspended Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd LT FB limits B 31.5 Revised from BBB- Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd TL B 36.2 Revised from BBB- Reduced to Rs. 3.62 crore from Rs. 5.29 crore Sharpline Machinery Pvt Ltd LT FB limits B 10 Revised from BBB- Shree Sai Baba Ship Breaking FBL BB 250 Reaffirmed Company Stella Industries Ltd FBL BB- 140 Assigned Stella Industries Ltd Unallocated BB- 40 Assigned Udharma Infratech Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 32.5 Assigned Udharma Infratech Pvt Ltd LT NFBL B+ 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)