May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amrit Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Special A4+ 41.9 Assigned
Foreign LOC (Spl FLC)
B.D. Motors Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 1 Assigned
Bmm Cements Ltd ST-Non Fund Based Bk A4+ 150 Assigned
Fac
Chadha Sugars And Industries NFBL A4 60 Assigned
Ltd
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd CP/ ST Debt A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
(Erstwhile Avnija Properties
Ltd)
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Non Fund Based Bk A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
(Erstwhile Avnija Properties Limits
Ltd)
Elect Systems Engineers Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 95 Revised from
A3
Fund-Based Limit Non-FB Limit A4 280 Assigned
Non-Fund Based Limit - Letter Non-FBL - Letter of A4+ 10 Assigned
Of Guarantee Guarantee
Non-Fund Based Limit - Letter Non-FBL - LOC * A4+ 100 Assigned
Of Guarantee
* Letter of Credit limit is a sub limit of the Term Loans
Peerless Funds Management Co. eerless Liquid Fund A1mfs - Withdrawn
Ltd and Peerless Ultra ST
Fund
Riddhi Steel & Tube Pvt Ltd BG A4 0.8 Suspended
Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd ST fund based / A4 70.5 Revised from
non-FBL A3
Enhanced to Rs. 7.05 from Rs. 5.25 crore
Sharpline Machinery Pvt Ltd ST fund based / A4 60 Revised from
non-FBL A3
Shiva Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 110 Assigned
Shree Sai Baba Ship Breaking Non - FBL A4 950 Reaffirmed
Company
Sidharth Construction & Non-FBL - BG A3 100 Reaffirmed
Trading Pvt Ltd
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA- - Reaffirmed
(Erstwhile Avnija Properties
Ltd)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
------------------
Alukkas Jewellery (Anto LT FB Fac BB 330 Assigned
Alukkas)
Amrit Hatcheries Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 366.3 Assigned
Amrit Hatcheries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 154.1 Assigned
B.D. Motors Ltd FBL - TL B 116.8 Assigned
B.D. Motors Ltd FBL - CC B 400 Assigned
Bhagwan Mahavir Educational LT fund based Bk B 113.5 Assigned
Society limits-TL
Blb Mall Management Company FBL BBB+ 420 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bmm Cements Ltd TL BB+ 3280 Reaffirmed
Bmm Cements Ltd LT -Fund Based Bk Fac BB+ 500 Assigned
Brandhouse Retails Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) B+ 1100 Reaffirmed
Chadha Sugars And Industries TL B 2042.2 Assigned
Ltd
Revised from Rs. 220.95 crore to Rs. 204.22 crore
Chadha Sugars And Industries FBL B 976.4 Assigned
Ltd
Chadha Sugars And Industries Proposed FBL B 167.3 Assigned
Ltd
Revised from Nil to Rs. 16.73 crore
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD AA- 12800 Reaffirmed
(Erstwhile Avnija Properties
Ltd)
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits AA- 4000 Reaffirmed
(Erstwhile Avnija Properties
Ltd)
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd TL AA- 9659 Reaffirmed
(Erstwhile Avnija Properties
Ltd)
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds BBB 270 Downgraded
from
BBB+
Elect Systems Engineers Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 40 Revised from
BBB-
Fund-Based Limit FB Limit BB- 80 Assigned
K. K. Homes FBL - TL BB 100 Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bond AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bond AA 500 Reaffirmed
Programme
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Programme
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond AA+ 750 Reaffirmed
Programme
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Programme
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Programme
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond AA+ 600 Reaffirmed
Programme
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond AA+ 400 Reaffirmed
Programme
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Programme
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Programme
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Legacy Foods Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 145 Upgraded from
BBB
Legacy Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 105 Upgraded from
BBB
Milestone Mercandise Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B 90 Suspended
Navratna Sg Highway Properties FBL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Bk lines BBB+ 7237.2 Assigned
/ A2
Pch Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL BB 1730 Assigned
Pch Marketing Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB / 180 Assigned
A4
Rajpal Abhikaran Pvt Ltd CC Fac B 25 Reaffirmed
Rajpal Abhikaran Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 75 Reaffirmed
Riddhi Steel & Tube Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB 135 Suspended
Riddhi Steel & Tube Pvt Ltd TL BB 42.5 Suspended
Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd LT FB limits B 31.5 Revised from
BBB-
Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd TL B 36.2 Revised from
BBB-
Reduced to Rs. 3.62 crore from Rs. 5.29 crore
Sharpline Machinery Pvt Ltd LT FB limits B 10 Revised from
BBB-
Shree Sai Baba Ship Breaking FBL BB 250 Reaffirmed
Company
Stella Industries Ltd FBL BB- 140 Assigned
Stella Industries Ltd Unallocated BB- 40 Assigned
Udharma Infratech Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 32.5 Assigned
Udharma Infratech Pvt Ltd LT NFBL B+ 50 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)