May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 8, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd Import LC A4 17 Assigned Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 23 Assigned Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd Import LC A4 260 Assigned Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit A4 260 Assigned Asia Pacific Resources Pvt Ltd FBL A4 150 Assigned Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd LC/BG A4 240 Assigned Bhurji Supertek Industries Ltd non-FB Fac A4 45 Suspended Calica Exports Fund A4 50 Assigned Based-EPC/PCFC/FBD /EBR facility Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed J. K. Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LC/BG A4 20 Assigned Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Non-FB Fac (LC) A2 67 Assigned Jindal Steel Products Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 45 Reaffirmed Krystal Steel Manufacturing LOC Facility A4 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krystal Steel Manufacturing BG Facility A4 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Overseas Carpets Ltd Bk lines A4 280 Suspended Pitti Laminations Ltd FB Fac A3 310 Suspended Pitti Laminations Ltd FB Fac A3 370 Suspended Pitti Laminations Ltd non-FB Fac A3 540 Suspended Sacheta Metals Ltd NFBL - LOC A4+ 15 Assigned Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd CP/ST debt programme A1+ 11000 Assigned Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 41490 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd CP Programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tops Security Ltd ST, Non-FB limits A2 50 Suspended Tops Security Ltd ST, Unallocated limits A2 35 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Fixed Deposit MA 51 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Assigned Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B+ 80 Assigned Arya Ship Breaking Company Pvt CC: FB limits BB+ 500* Reaffirmed Ltd * Sublimit of Cash Credit is Rs. 50 Crore within the LC limit of Rs. 180.0 Crore Arya Ship Breaking Company Pvt LOC: Non-FBL BB+/ 1800 Reaffirmed Ltd A4+ Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd CC B 70 Assigned Berar Finance Ltd LT fund based Bk lines BB+ 120 Assigned Bhagwati Rice Mills Bk lines B 200 Suspended Bhurji Supertek Industries Ltd FB Fac B- 145 Suspended Calica Exports Fund Based-CC B+ 0.4 Assigned facility* *sublimit of EPC/PCFC/FBD/EBR facility Forech India Ltd TL BBB 164.7 Suspended Forech India Ltd FB Fac BBB 75 Suspended Forech India Ltd non-FB Fac BBB 3150 Suspended Forech India Ltd FBL BBB 335 Suspended Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd TL BB+ 3500 Reaffirmed J. K. Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 46.1 Assigned Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Non-FB Fac (BG) BBB 3 Assigned Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Unallocated BBB/ 1 Assigned A2 Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB Fac ICRA]BBB/ 299 Assigned A2 Jindal Steel Products Ltd FBL - CC B+ 75 Downgraded From BB- Kachchh Steels Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 100 Assigned Kachchh Steels Pvt Ltd CC facility (proposed) B+ 50 Assigned Kiran Global Chems Ltd Bk Fac BBB-/ 361.8 Assigned A3 Krystal Steel Manufacturing CC facility BB 130 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krystal Steel Manufacturing TL BB 53.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Neelkanth Urban Developers Pvt fund based Bk Fac D 950 Withdrawn Ltd Paramount Residency Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed Peninsula Land Ltd NCD programme A 2000 Reaffirmed Pitti Laminations Ltd TL BBB- 196 Suspended R.G. International Bk lines B+ 170 Suspended Rama Krishna Rice Mills Bk lines B+ 75 Suspended Ratan Planet TL B 150 Downgraded From BB- Sacheta Metals Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 80 Assigned Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd TL A+ 10971 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd FBL A+ 14849 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd NCD Programme A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Sony Foundation Trust TL ICRA]B 64 Assigned Sri Balaji Cotton Agro CC B- 70 Assigned Industries Sri Srinivasa Constructions Bk Fac BB+/ 200 Suspended Pvt Ltd A4+ Sterling'S Mac Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 142 Assigned Sterling'S Mac Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FBL (proposed) BB+ 28 Assigned Surinder Kumar & Company FBL B+ 170 Assigned T.C. Agro Food Industries Bk lines B+ 160 Suspended Tops Security Ltd TL BBB+ 250 Suspended Tops Security Ltd LT, FB limits BBB+ 465 Suspended Umed Retails LT: FBL D 51.5 Assigned Utm Retail'S LT: FBL D 75.2 Assigned Utm Retail'S Unallocated D 98 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)