May 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advantec Coils Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 213.2 Reaffirmed Creative Peripherals & NFBL A4+ 60 Assigned Distribution Pvt Ltd Creative Peripherals & *FBL A4+ 50 Assigned Distribution Pvt Ltd *Fund based limits on short term scale are 100% interchangeable with that on long term scale and total utilisation shouldn't exceed Rs. 12.0 crore Eagle Extrusion Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 4.6 Assigned Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL 0.68 A4 6.8 Assigned* *Outstanding ratings were suspended in January 2012 Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 38.8 Reaffirmed Kar Mobiles Ltd ST FBL A2 14 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 4.6 crore Kar Mobiles Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 56 Reaffirmed Kalptaru Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based - LOC D 40 Downgraded from A4 Mohit Ispat Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 75 Assigned Power Engineering (India) Pvt Non-FBL A4 367.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Sunair Hotels Ltd NFBL A2+ 17.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advantec Coils Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 600 Revised from BB Brundavan Educational Trust FBL B 100 Assigned Century Joint Development Pvt TL BB- 1000 Assigned Ltd Creative Peripherals & FBL BB+ 120 Assigned Distribution Pvt Ltd Eagle Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL B 62 Assigned Eagle Extrusion Pvt Ltd FBL B 40 Assigned Goyal Traders CC, FB limits BB- 300* Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Letter of Credit limits Goyal Traders LOC, Non-FBL BB- 1000 Reaffirmed / A4 Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FBL B- 274.7 Assigned* *Outstanding ratings were suspended in January 2012 International Minerals Trading CC*, FB limits BB- 150 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd * Proposed Cash Credit Limit International Minerals Trading TL, FB limits BB- 1150 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd International Minerals Trading LOC, Non-FBL BB- / 500 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd A4 Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 75 Revised from BB Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 31.6 Revised from BB Kalptaru Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL D 101.9 Downgraded from B+ Kalptaru Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC D 45 Downgraded from B+ Kalptaru Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Working D 67.5 Downgraded Capital TL from B+ Kalptaru Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Overdraft D 17.5 Downgraded from B+ Kar Mobiles Ltd TL BBB 176 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 8.6 crore Kar Mobiles Ltd LT FBL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 14.0 crore Kaveri Polymers FB Fac BB 36 Revised from BB+ Kaveri Polymers BG BB 64 Revised from BB+ Mahalakshmi Profiles Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Mahalakshmi Profiles Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Mohit Ispat Ltd LT FB Limit B- 90 Assigned Mohit Ispat Ltd TL B- 62.2 Assigned Power Engineering (India) Pvt FBL B- 132.9 Revised from Ltd B+ Prabhat Cables Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 100 Suspended Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 140 Assigned Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 141.6 Assigned Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC D 50 Assigned Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG D 40 Assigned Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Forward D 16.5 Assigned Contract Shirdi Country Inns Pvt Ltd LT loans D 600 Suspended Sunair Hotels Ltd TL programmes BBB+ 332.5 Reaffirmed Sunair Hotels Ltd FB limits BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd Tranche 2 NCDs AAA 3500 Retained (SO) Tata Motors Ltd Tranche 3 NCDs AAA 18000 Retained (SO) Tata Motors Ltd Tranche 4 NCDs AAA 12500 Retained (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)