May 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advantec Coils Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 213.2 Reaffirmed
Creative Peripherals & NFBL A4+ 60 Assigned
Distribution Pvt Ltd
Creative Peripherals & *FBL A4+ 50 Assigned
Distribution Pvt Ltd
*Fund based limits on short term scale are 100% interchangeable with that on
long term scale and total utilisation shouldn't exceed Rs. 12.0 crore
Eagle Extrusion Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 4.6 Assigned
Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL 0.68 A4 6.8 Assigned*
*Outstanding ratings were suspended in January 2012
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 38.8 Reaffirmed
Kar Mobiles Ltd ST FBL A2 14 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 4.6 crore
Kar Mobiles Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 56 Reaffirmed
Kalptaru Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based - LOC D 40 Downgraded
from A4
Mohit Ispat Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 75 Assigned
Power Engineering (India) Pvt Non-FBL A4 367.1 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sunair Hotels Ltd NFBL A2+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advantec Coils Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 600 Revised from
BB
Brundavan Educational Trust FBL B 100 Assigned
Century Joint Development Pvt TL BB- 1000 Assigned
Ltd
Creative Peripherals & FBL BB+ 120 Assigned
Distribution Pvt Ltd
Eagle Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL B 62 Assigned
Eagle Extrusion Pvt Ltd FBL B 40 Assigned
Goyal Traders CC, FB limits BB- 300* Reaffirmed
* Sublimit of Letter of Credit limits
Goyal Traders LOC, Non-FBL BB- 1000 Reaffirmed
/ A4
Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FBL B- 274.7 Assigned*
*Outstanding ratings were suspended in January 2012
International Minerals Trading CC*, FB limits BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
* Proposed Cash Credit Limit
International Minerals Trading TL, FB limits BB- 1150 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
International Minerals Trading LOC, Non-FBL BB- / 500 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd A4
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 75 Revised from
BB
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 31.6 Revised from
BB
Kalptaru Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL D 101.9 Downgraded
from B+
Kalptaru Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC D 45 Downgraded
from B+
Kalptaru Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Working D 67.5 Downgraded
Capital TL from B+
Kalptaru Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Overdraft D 17.5 Downgraded
from B+
Kar Mobiles Ltd TL BBB 176 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 8.6 crore
Kar Mobiles Ltd LT FBL BBB 170 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 14.0 crore
Kaveri Polymers FB Fac BB 36 Revised from
BB+
Kaveri Polymers BG BB 64 Revised from
BB+
Mahalakshmi Profiles Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Mahalakshmi Profiles Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 21.5 Reaffirmed
Mohit Ispat Ltd LT FB Limit B- 90 Assigned
Mohit Ispat Ltd TL B- 62.2 Assigned
Power Engineering (India) Pvt FBL B- 132.9 Revised from
Ltd B+
Prabhat Cables Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 100 Suspended
Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 140 Assigned
Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 141.6 Assigned
Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC D 50 Assigned
Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG D 40 Assigned
Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Forward D 16.5 Assigned
Contract
Shirdi Country Inns Pvt Ltd LT loans D 600 Suspended
Sunair Hotels Ltd TL programmes BBB+ 332.5 Reaffirmed
Sunair Hotels Ltd FB limits BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Ltd Tranche 2 NCDs AAA 3500 Retained
(SO)
Tata Motors Ltd Tranche 3 NCDs AAA 18000 Retained
(SO)
Tata Motors Ltd Tranche 4 NCDs AAA 12500 Retained
(SO)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
