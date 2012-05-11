May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akik Tiles Ltd Fund Based - D 11 Downgraded Corporate Loan from A4 Arora Construction Company (P) Non FB Fac A4 100 Assigned Ltd Environ Energy Corporation off-grid solar SP 1B - Assigned India Pvt Ltd projects Ganpati Plastfab Ltd Non-Fund Base Working A4+ 10 Suspended Capital Limits Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd LOC D 820 Revised from A4 Gladder Ceramics Ltd Fund Based - Demand D 30 Downgraded Loan from A4 Gladder Ceramics Ltd Non Fund Based - D 12.5 Downgraded Credit Exposure Limit from A4 Nivon Textile Industries Pvt NFBL (BG) A4 0.6 Assigned Ltd Refex Refrigerants Ltd Non FB Fac D 120 Revised from A4 Shree Padmawati Metaliks Pvt NFBL- LOC A4 50* Assigned Ltd *Rs. 2.5 Crore Interchangeable between LC and CC Sr Constructions Non- FBL ICRA]A4 120 Assigned Sunrise Copper Pvt Ltd ST NFBL (LOC) ICRA]A4 100 Assigned Swastik Ceracon Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC D 30 Downgraded from A4 Swastik Ceracon Ltd Non Fund Based - BG D 20 Downgraded from A4 Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Forward Sale Contract A4 22.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akik Tiles Ltd Fund Based - CC D 100 Downgraded from BB- Akik Tiles Ltd Fund Based - TL D 71 Downgraded from BB- Akik Tiles Ltd Fund Based - D 38 Downgraded Corporate Loan from BB- Arora Construction Company (P) FB Fac* BB 50 Assigned Ltd *includes Rs. 1 Crore of Overdraft facility Cs Construction Company Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB- 250 Suspended Ganpati Plastfab Ltd TL BB+ 87 Suspended Ganpati Plastfab Ltd Fund Based Working BB+ 50 Suspended Capital Limits Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd TL D 102.4 Revised from BB Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd CC D 400 Revised from BB Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd BG D 350 Revised from BB Gladder Ceramics Ltd Fund Based - CC D 90 Downgraded from BB- Gladder Ceramics Ltd Fund Based - TL D 77.4 Downgraded from BB- Hg Retail Solution Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 400 Suspended Indu Projects Ltd TL D 7280 Revised from BBB- Indu Projects Ltd FBL D 5190 Revised from BBB- Indu Projects Ltd Non-FBL D 18900 Revised from A3 Indu Projects Ltd Non-FBL D 3050 Revised from A3 Infronics Systems Ltd TL D 78 Revised from BB Infronics Systems Ltd CC D 65 Revised from BB Infronics Systems Ltd NFBL (sub limit of CC) D 34 Revised from BB Infronics Systems Ltd NFBL D 13 Revised from BB Kach Motors Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 25 Assigned Kach Motors Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 48.3 Assigned Nivon Textile Industries Pvt TL BB- 21.9 Assigned Ltd Nivon Textile Industries Pvt FBL (CC) BB- 47.5 Assigned Ltd Refex Refrigerants Ltd TL D 64.1 Revised from BB Refex Refrigerants Ltd FB Fac D 160 Revised from BB S R Ashok & Associates Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB- 250 Suspended Shree Padmawati Metaliks Pvt FBL- CC B+ 275* Assigned Ltd *Rs. 2.5 Crore Interchangeable between LC and CC Shree Padmawati Metaliks Pvt NFBL- LOC B+ 15 Assigned Ltd Sr Constructions FBL B 140.6 Assigned Sri Onkar Cotton Agro TL B- 22.5 Assigned Industries Sri Onkar Cotton Agro CC B- 49 Assigned Industries Swastik Ceracon Ltd Fund Based - CC D 110 Downgraded from BB- Swastik Ceracon Ltd Fund Based - TL D 292.5 Downgraded from BB- Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Loans AA- 120.75 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 8,888 crore Toshniwal Enterprises Controls TL BB- 42.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Toshniwal Enterprises Controls FB Fac BB- 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Non FB Fac* BB- / 55 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4 *The rated limits are interchangeable between short term and long term scale -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.