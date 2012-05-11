May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akik Tiles Ltd Fund Based - D 11 Downgraded
Corporate Loan from A4
Arora Construction Company (P) Non FB Fac A4 100 Assigned
Ltd
Environ Energy Corporation off-grid solar SP 1B - Assigned
India Pvt Ltd projects
Ganpati Plastfab Ltd Non-Fund Base Working A4+ 10 Suspended
Capital Limits
Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd LOC D 820 Revised from
A4
Gladder Ceramics Ltd Fund Based - Demand D 30 Downgraded
Loan from A4
Gladder Ceramics Ltd Non Fund Based - D 12.5 Downgraded
Credit Exposure Limit from A4
Nivon Textile Industries Pvt NFBL (BG) A4 0.6 Assigned
Ltd
Refex Refrigerants Ltd Non FB Fac D 120 Revised from
A4
Shree Padmawati Metaliks Pvt NFBL- LOC A4 50* Assigned
Ltd
*Rs. 2.5 Crore Interchangeable between LC and CC
Sr Constructions Non- FBL ICRA]A4 120 Assigned
Sunrise Copper Pvt Ltd ST NFBL (LOC) ICRA]A4 100 Assigned
Swastik Ceracon Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC D 30 Downgraded
from A4
Swastik Ceracon Ltd Non Fund Based - BG D 20 Downgraded
from A4
Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Forward Sale Contract A4 22.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akik Tiles Ltd Fund Based - CC D 100 Downgraded
from
BB-
Akik Tiles Ltd Fund Based - TL D 71 Downgraded
from
BB-
Akik Tiles Ltd Fund Based - D 38 Downgraded
Corporate Loan from
BB-
Arora Construction Company (P) FB Fac* BB 50 Assigned
Ltd
*includes Rs. 1 Crore of Overdraft facility
Cs Construction Company Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB- 250 Suspended
Ganpati Plastfab Ltd TL BB+ 87 Suspended
Ganpati Plastfab Ltd Fund Based Working BB+ 50 Suspended
Capital Limits
Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd TL D 102.4 Revised from
BB
Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd CC D 400 Revised from
BB
Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd BG D 350 Revised from
BB
Gladder Ceramics Ltd Fund Based - CC D 90 Downgraded
from
BB-
Gladder Ceramics Ltd Fund Based - TL D 77.4 Downgraded
from
BB-
Hg Retail Solution Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 400 Suspended
Indu Projects Ltd TL D 7280 Revised from
BBB-
Indu Projects Ltd FBL D 5190 Revised from
BBB-
Indu Projects Ltd Non-FBL D 18900 Revised from
A3
Indu Projects Ltd Non-FBL D 3050 Revised from
A3
Infronics Systems Ltd TL D 78 Revised from
BB
Infronics Systems Ltd CC D 65 Revised from
BB
Infronics Systems Ltd NFBL (sub limit of CC) D 34 Revised from
BB
Infronics Systems Ltd NFBL D 13 Revised from
BB
Kach Motors Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 25 Assigned
Kach Motors Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 48.3 Assigned
Nivon Textile Industries Pvt TL BB- 21.9 Assigned
Ltd
Nivon Textile Industries Pvt FBL (CC) BB- 47.5 Assigned
Ltd
Refex Refrigerants Ltd TL D 64.1 Revised from
BB
Refex Refrigerants Ltd FB Fac D 160 Revised from
BB
S R Ashok & Associates Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB- 250 Suspended
Shree Padmawati Metaliks Pvt FBL- CC B+ 275* Assigned
Ltd
*Rs. 2.5 Crore Interchangeable between LC and CC
Shree Padmawati Metaliks Pvt NFBL- LOC B+ 15 Assigned
Ltd
Sr Constructions FBL B 140.6 Assigned
Sri Onkar Cotton Agro TL B- 22.5 Assigned
Industries
Sri Onkar Cotton Agro CC B- 49 Assigned
Industries
Swastik Ceracon Ltd Fund Based - CC D 110 Downgraded
from
BB-
Swastik Ceracon Ltd Fund Based - TL D 292.5 Downgraded
from
BB-
Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Loans AA- 120.75 Assigned
Enhanced from Rs. 8,888 crore
Toshniwal Enterprises Controls TL BB- 42.9 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Toshniwal Enterprises Controls FB Fac BB- 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Non FB Fac* BB- / 55 Assigned
Pvt Ltd A4
*The rated limits are interchangeable between short term and long term scale
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
