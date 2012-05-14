May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 15 Assigned Chloride Metals Ltd Non Fund Based - LC A1+ 150 Assigned Chloride Metals Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A1+ 10 Assigned Digital Circuits Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Assigned Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd ST Lines of Credit A3 250 Reaffirmed from Bks Ganpati Petrochemicals Non-FBL A3 20 Reaffirmed Kalyan Exporters And Importers FB Fac A3+ 350 Assigned Luxmi Tea Co. Ltd ST Loan A1 55** Assigned **Sublimit of cash credit facilities Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 43.5 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Mohit Steel Industries Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 60 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Reliance Communications Ltd ST FB/Non-FBL A1+ 73140 Reaffirmed Reliance Communications Ltd CP Programme A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed S P Textile Processors Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 2.5 Assigned faciliti Space Matrix Ltd Non-Fund Based A4^ 750 Downgraded Working Capital from Limits 75.00 BBB+ ^Rating Suspended Sun Zone Solar Systems Off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned Projects LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amcl Machinery Ltd FBL A+ 60 Reassigned (SO) Amcl Machinery Ltd Non-FBL A+ 300 Reassigned (SO) / A1 (SO) Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd FBL- TL B 56 Assigned Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B 195 Assigned Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG B 5 Assigned Chloride Metals Ltd FBL - CC AA 150 Assigned Digital Circuits Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 138.7 Assigned Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd LT Lines of Credit BBB- 250 Reaffirmed from Bks Ganpati Petrochemicals TL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.00 crore) Ganpati Petrochemicals FBL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Ganpati Petrochemicals Proposed Limits BBB- 135 Reaffirmed / A3 Gimpex Ltd Fund and Non FB Fac BB+ 1090 Assigned Gimpex Ltd Fund Based- CC BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Gimpex Ltd Fund and Non FB Fac BB+ 2850 Reassigned from A4+ Icomm Tele Ltd LT FBL D 4676 Revised from BBB- Icomm Tele Ltd LT proposed FBL D 1844 Revised from BBB- Icomm Tele Ltd NFBL D / 13056.5 Revised from D BBB- / A3 Icomm Tele Ltd Proposed non-FBL D / 4329.9 Revised from D BBB- / A3 Itp Ltd CC BBB 151.4 Reaffirmed Khalilabad Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd FBL D 100 Reaffirmed Khalilabad Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd NFBL D 5 Reaffirmed Luxmi Tea Co. Ltd CC A- 324** Upgraded from BBB+ **Sublimit of cash credit facilities Luxmi Tea Co. Ltd TL A- 12 Upgraded from BBB+ Luxmi Tea Co. Ltd BG A- 5 Upgraded from BBB+ Luxmi Tea Co. Ltd Unallocated A- 45.7 Assigned Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd Working capital Fac BB 27 Suspended Mohit Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Working capital Fac BB 40 Suspended Nitesh Residency Hotels Pvt Ltd TL B+ 3125 Revised from BB- P.E. Erectors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 25 Assigned P.E. Erectors Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG BB 100 Assigned Reliance Communications Ltd NCD (NCD) Programme A+ 50000 Revised from AA Reliance Communications Ltd LT Fund Based/Non-FBL A+ 281160 Revised from AA S P Textile Processors Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 55 Assigned Sorento Granito Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 160 Revised from B- Sorento Granito Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL D 8.5 Revised from B- Space Matrix Ltd TL B^ 1270 Downgraded from BBB+ ^Rating Suspended Space Matrix Ltd Fund Based Working B^ 1750 Downgraded Capital Limits from BBB+ ^Rating Suspended Tata Capital Financial NCD programme AA+ 10000 Assigned Services Ltd Thakur Fininvest Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Lines BBB- 500 Suspended / A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.