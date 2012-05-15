May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gvmfl Microfinance Loan Pool Assignee Payouts A1+ 97.9 Revised from D.A. Oct-11 (Oct-11) (SO) A1(SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Gvmfl Microfinance Loan Pool Assignee Payouts A1+ 435.5 Revised from D.A. Sep-11 I (Sep-11 I) (SO) A1(SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Gvmfl Microfinance Loan Pool Assignee Payouts A1+ 466.6 Revised from D.A. Sep-11 Ii (Sep-11 Ii) (SO) A1(SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Gvmfl Satdev Microfinance Loan PTC Series A1 A1+ 262.4 Revised from Pool Nov-11 (Satdev Nov-11) (SO) A1(SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL facility A3 15 Suspended Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd non fund based A3 184 Suspended facility Mats Minerals & Logistics Pvt Non-FBL-LOC D^ 200 Downgraded Ltd from A4 ^Rating Suspended Mats Minerals & Logistics Pvt Non-FBL-Derivative D^ 20 Downgraded Ltd from A4 ^Rating Suspended Opg Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Salaxmi Distributors LOC/ BG A4 30 Assigned Tcs Textiles Pvt Ltd hort term non-fund A3# 80 Suspended based LOC and BG Fac Tv18 Broadcast Ltd CP Programme A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed (SO) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Network18 Media & Investments Fixed Deposit MA-# - Reaffirmed Ltd Programme Tv18 Broadcast Ltd Fixed Deposit MA-# - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambesh Ginning & Oil Industries CC Limit B+ 65 Assigned Euro Footwear Ltd LT FBL BBB 97.5 Reaffirmed Euro Footwear Ltd LT Non FBL ICRA]BBB 70 Reaffirmed First Blue Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A AAA 520.4 Reaffirmed (2004) Mbs 1 (SO) First Blue Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A AAA 1068.6 Reaffirmed (2005) Mbs 1 (SO) First Blue Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 AAA 832.5 Reaffirmed (Nhb Spv Trust Hfc Bh5) (SO) First Blue Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A2 AAA 98.9 Reaffirmed (Nhb Spv Trust Hfc Bh5) (SO) Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 200 Suspended Mats Minerals & Logistics Pvt FBL-CC D^ 70 Downgraded Ltd from B- ^Rating Suspended Mats Minerals & Logistics Pvt FBL-Export Packing D^ 240 Downgraded Ltd Credit from B- ^Rating Suspended Network18 Media & Investments TL BBB-# 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Opg Industries Ltd CC BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Phoenix Datatech Services Pvt FB Fac D 36.5 Downgraded Ltd from B Phoenix Datatech Services Pvt Non-FBL D 113.2 Downgraded Ltd from B Phoenix Datatech Services Pvt Unallocated D 0.3 Downgraded Ltd from B Salaxmi Distributors CC B+ 30 Assigned Shree Gauri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC B- 62.5 Assigned Shree Gauri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL B- 62.3 Assigned Tcs Textiles Pvt Ltd LT loans and fund BBB-# 1436 Suspended based working capital Fac Tv18 Broadcast Ltd TL BBB# 24.5 Reaffirmed Tv18 Broadcast Ltd CC BBB# 1630 Reaffirmed Tv18 Broadcast Ltd BG BBB# 2000 Reaffirmed Utkal Realtors Pvt Ltd TL BB- 300 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.