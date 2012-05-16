May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Enterprise fund based A4+ 120 Suspended pre-shipment and post-shipment Fac Allied Digital Services Ltd ST fund based working A2+ 830 Revised from capital limits* A1 * includes Rs. 47.5 crore as sublimit of cash credit rated on long term scale Allied Digital Services Ltd ST non-fund based A2+ 120 Revised from working capital limits A1 Chennai Container Terminal NFBL A1 600 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 52.6 cr) Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Lines (PC/ PSC) A2 159 Upgraded from A3+ Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Lines (LC/ BG) A2 125.7 Upgraded from A3+ Mundra International Non-FB Fac A2 150 Reaffirmed Container Terminal Pvt Ltd Reduced from Rs. 60 crores Nhava Sheva International ST: NFBL A1+@ 1850 Container Terminal Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 150 cr) Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt Non-fund Based, ST Fac A3 2 Assigned Ltd Parmar International Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 990 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.70 crores Parmar International Pvt Ltd ST fund based A2 60 Reaffirmed United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt LC/Buyer credit/ A4+ 2245.7 (revised from Ltd PCFC/ optionally A3) convertible debenture/ WCDL United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt BG A4+ 200 (revised from Ltd A3) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airports Authority Of India Bk Limits AAA 5000 Assigned Allied Digital Services Ltd LT CC BBB+ 525 Revised from A Chennai Container Terminal TL A(SO) 2400 Reassigned Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 350.0 cr) Chennai Container Terminal TL (Proposed) A(SO) 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Lines (CC) BBB+ 309.2 Upgraded from BBB Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Lines (TL) BBB+ 902.3 Upgraded from BBB Dedicated Freight Corridor future borrowing AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Corporation Of India Ltd programme Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance LT Bk Limits A+# 2400 Ltd Programme Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Acquirer Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Jul-09 Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB+(SO) Revised from Jul-09 BBB(SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Acquirer Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Jul-09 II Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB+(SO) Revised from Jul-09 II BBB(SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Mar-10 I Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB+(SO) Revised from Mar-10 I BBB(SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Mar-10 II Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO) Reaffirmed Mar-10 II Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Mar-10 III Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO) Reaffirmed Mar-10 III Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Mar-10 IV Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO) Reaffirmed Mar-10 IV Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Mar-11 I Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO) Reaffirmed Mar-11 I Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Mar-11 II Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO) Reaffirmed Mar-11 II Jabalpur Entertainment TL B+ 99 Upgraded from Complexes Pvt Ltd B+ Jabalpur Entertainment Unallocated B+ 41 Upgraded from Complexes Pvt Ltd B+ Kalyan Infratech Pvt Ltd TL BBB-(SO)900 Withdrawn Kalyan Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB-(SO)20 Withdrawn Middle East Hotel Company TL Fac BB 375 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mundra International TL A 6000 Reaffirmed Container Terminal Pvt Ltd Reduced from Rs. 800 crores Nhava Sheva International LT: TL A 1500 Reassigned Container Terminal Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 250 cr) Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt FB, LT Fac BBB- 100 Assigned Ltd Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt TL BBB- 32.3 Assigned Ltd Parmar International Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 50 Reaffirmed Rana Sugars Ltd FB Limits - CC D 3557.1 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.211.27 crores Rana Sugars Ltd FB Limits - TL D 1958.2 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 248.27 crores Rana Sugars Ltd FB Limits -Unallocated D 97.8 Reaffirmed Rana Sugars Ltd Non-FBL D 536.9 Reaffirmed Enahnced from Rs. 14.98 crores Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd CC BBB 230 Reaffirmed Siddhi Vinayak Cotton TL Limit B+ 5 Assigned Industries Siddhi Vinayak Cotton CC Limit B+ 55 Assigned Industries Siddhi Vinayak Cotton CCBD* B+ 10 Assigned Industries * Sublimit of CC Spirit Infratech Pvt Ltd TL B 300 assigned The Institute Of Chartered FBL BBB+ 3100 revised from Financial Analysts Of India A- United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt TL BB+ 1254.3 revised from Ltd BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)