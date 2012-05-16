May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A S Enterprise fund based A4+ 120 Suspended
pre-shipment and
post-shipment Fac
Allied Digital Services Ltd ST fund based working A2+ 830 Revised from
capital limits* A1
* includes Rs. 47.5 crore as sublimit of cash credit rated on long term scale
Allied Digital Services Ltd ST non-fund based A2+ 120 Revised from
working capital limits A1
Chennai Container Terminal NFBL A1 600 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 52.6 cr)
Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Lines (PC/ PSC) A2 159 Upgraded from
A3+
Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Lines (LC/ BG) A2 125.7 Upgraded from
A3+
Mundra International Non-FB Fac A2 150 Reaffirmed
Container Terminal Pvt Ltd
Reduced from Rs. 60 crores
Nhava Sheva International ST: NFBL A1+@ 1850
Container Terminal Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 150 cr)
Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt Non-fund Based, ST Fac A3 2 Assigned
Ltd
Parmar International Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 990 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.70 crores
Parmar International Pvt Ltd ST fund based A2 60 Reaffirmed
United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt LC/Buyer credit/ A4+ 2245.7 (revised from
Ltd PCFC/ optionally A3)
convertible debenture/ WCDL
United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt BG A4+ 200 (revised from
Ltd A3)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airports Authority Of India Bk Limits AAA 5000 Assigned
Allied Digital Services Ltd LT CC BBB+ 525 Revised from
A
Chennai Container Terminal TL A(SO) 2400 Reassigned
Pvt Ltd
(reduced from Rs. 350.0 cr)
Chennai Container Terminal TL (Proposed) A(SO) 100 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Lines (CC) BBB+ 309.2 Upgraded from
BBB
Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Lines (TL) BBB+ 902.3 Upgraded from
BBB
Dedicated Freight Corridor future borrowing AAA(SO) Reaffirmed
Corporation Of India Ltd programme
Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance LT Bk Limits A+# 2400
Ltd Programme
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Acquirer Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed
Jul-09
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB+(SO) Revised from
Jul-09 BBB(SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Acquirer Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed
Jul-09 II
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB+(SO) Revised from
Jul-09 II BBB(SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed
Mar-10 I
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB+(SO) Revised from
Mar-10 I BBB(SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed
Mar-10 II
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO) Reaffirmed
Mar-10 II
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed
Mar-10 III
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO) Reaffirmed
Mar-10 III
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed
Mar-10 IV
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO) Reaffirmed
Mar-10 IV
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed
Mar-11 I
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO) Reaffirmed
Mar-11 I
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed
Mar-11 II
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO) Reaffirmed
Mar-11 II
Jabalpur Entertainment TL B+ 99 Upgraded from
Complexes Pvt Ltd B+
Jabalpur Entertainment Unallocated B+ 41 Upgraded from
Complexes Pvt Ltd B+
Kalyan Infratech Pvt Ltd TL BBB-(SO)900 Withdrawn
Kalyan Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB-(SO)20 Withdrawn
Middle East Hotel Company TL Fac BB 375 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Mundra International TL A 6000 Reaffirmed
Container Terminal Pvt Ltd
Reduced from Rs. 800 crores
Nhava Sheva International LT: TL A 1500 Reassigned
Container Terminal Pvt Ltd
(reduced from Rs. 250 cr)
Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt FB, LT Fac BBB- 100 Assigned
Ltd
Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt TL BBB- 32.3 Assigned
Ltd
Parmar International Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Rana Sugars Ltd FB Limits - CC D 3557.1 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.211.27 crores
Rana Sugars Ltd FB Limits - TL D 1958.2 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 248.27 crores
Rana Sugars Ltd FB Limits -Unallocated D 97.8 Reaffirmed
Rana Sugars Ltd Non-FBL D 536.9 Reaffirmed
Enahnced from Rs. 14.98 crores
Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd CC BBB 230 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Vinayak Cotton TL Limit B+ 5 Assigned
Industries
Siddhi Vinayak Cotton CC Limit B+ 55 Assigned
Industries
Siddhi Vinayak Cotton CCBD* B+ 10 Assigned
Industries
* Sublimit of CC
Spirit Infratech Pvt Ltd TL B 300 assigned
The Institute Of Chartered FBL BBB+ 3100 revised from
Financial Analysts Of India A-
United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt TL BB+ 1254.3 revised from
Ltd BBB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
