May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ahimsa Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac # A4 32 Assigned
# Term loan facilities of Rs. 5.66 crore include non-fund based sublimit of Rs. 3.20 crore,
which has been assigned A4
Creations Jewellery ST FB Limits A3+ 300 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
Mps Greenery Developers Ltd Collective Investment CS 4 @ 8373
Scheme
Skymax Ceramic ST- Non Fund Based- BG A4 80 Assigned
Adhaya Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 70 Suspended
A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ahimsa Industries Pvt Ltd TL # B+ 56.6 Assigned
# Term loan facilities of Rs. 5.66 crore include non-fund based sublimit of Rs. 3.20 crore,
which has been assigned A4
Ahimsa Industries Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac B+ 12.5 Assigned
Ahimsa Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ / 9 Assigned
A4
Capital Overseas Pvt Ltd FBL B 125 Assigned
Dm Towers TL B- 270 Assigned
Gujarat Power Corporation Ltd LT FB : TL A 940 Assigned
Island Star Mall Developers fund based Bk Fac BB 3000 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Kalpatharu Liquor Distributors TL B+ 14 Assigned
Kalpatharu Liquor Distributors FBL B+ 136 Assigned
Nagar Kopargaon Pvt Ltd LT loans ICRA]D 932 Suspended
Pranjal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT loans D 980 Suspended
Samarpan Synthetics Pvt Ltd FBL-TL B 132 Assigned
Samarpan Synthetics Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B 65 Assigned
Satyam Suitings Pvt Ltd FBL-TL B+ 20.7 Assigned
Satyam Suitings Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B+ 50 Assigned
Satyam Suitings Pvt Ltd FBL-SLC B+ 5 Assigned
Skymax Ceramic LT-FBL-CC B+ 25 Assigned
Skymax Ceramic LT- Fund Based- TL B+ 45.4 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
