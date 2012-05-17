May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahimsa Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac # A4 32 Assigned # Term loan facilities of Rs. 5.66 crore include non-fund based sublimit of Rs. 3.20 crore, which has been assigned A4 Creations Jewellery ST FB Limits A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Mps Greenery Developers Ltd Collective Investment CS 4 @ 8373 Scheme Skymax Ceramic ST- Non Fund Based- BG A4 80 Assigned Adhaya Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 70 Suspended A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahimsa Industries Pvt Ltd TL # B+ 56.6 Assigned # Term loan facilities of Rs. 5.66 crore include non-fund based sublimit of Rs. 3.20 crore, which has been assigned A4 Ahimsa Industries Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac B+ 12.5 Assigned Ahimsa Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ / 9 Assigned A4 Capital Overseas Pvt Ltd FBL B 125 Assigned Dm Towers TL B- 270 Assigned Gujarat Power Corporation Ltd LT FB : TL A 940 Assigned Island Star Mall Developers fund based Bk Fac BB 3000 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Kalpatharu Liquor Distributors TL B+ 14 Assigned Kalpatharu Liquor Distributors FBL B+ 136 Assigned Nagar Kopargaon Pvt Ltd LT loans ICRA]D 932 Suspended Pranjal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT loans D 980 Suspended Samarpan Synthetics Pvt Ltd FBL-TL B 132 Assigned Samarpan Synthetics Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B 65 Assigned Satyam Suitings Pvt Ltd FBL-TL B+ 20.7 Assigned Satyam Suitings Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B+ 50 Assigned Satyam Suitings Pvt Ltd FBL-SLC B+ 5 Assigned Skymax Ceramic LT-FBL-CC B+ 25 Assigned Skymax Ceramic LT- Fund Based- TL B+ 45.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)