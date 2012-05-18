May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 17, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Non FB Fac A1 250 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Anu'S Laboratories Ltd Bk Lines (Fund Based)# D 150 Revised from
A4
#sublimit within cash credit facilities
Anu'S Laboratories Ltd Bk Lines (Non Fund D 600 Revised from
Based) A4
Aqval Ceramic BG A4 7 Assigned
Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd FBL A4 48 Assigned
Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 30 Assigned
Cnn Minerals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 60 Assigned
D.K. Project Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 60 assigned
Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4+ 4 Suspended
Edict Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd non - FB Fac A4 20 Withdrawn
Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4+ 455 Reaffirmed
Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A4+ 205 Reaffirmed
Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd ST, Standby Limits A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Gsn Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 25 Assigned
India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4+ 245 Reaffirmed
India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A4+ 61.5 Reaffirmed
India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd ST, Standby Limits A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Indo Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 60 Suspended
Indofil Industries Ltd ST FBL A2+ 2830 Revised from
A1
Indofil Industries Ltd ST NFBL A2+ 2420 Revised from
A1
Indofil Industries Ltd ST Loans A2+ 100 Revised from
A1
Indofil Industries Ltd CP A2+ 500 Revised from
A1
Jaguar Overseas Ltd NFBL* A3 2250 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 180 crore;
*Includes US$10 mn SBLC facility
Kainya Steel Corporation ST non-fund based Bk A4 100 Suspended
Fac
Narsee Monjee Institute Of MBA Core Programme EB1 IN Assigned
Management Studies
Narsee Monjee Institute Of MBA Bking Management EB1 IN Assigned
Management Studies Programme
Narsee Monjee Institute Of MBA Capital Markets EB1 IN Assigned
Management Studies Programme
Nature Efficient Electronics ST NFBL A4 8 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Oswal F M Hammerle Textiles Ltd non-FBL D 10 Revised from
A4
Shree Somnath Cotex Forward Contract Limit A4 0.1 Assigned
Synergy United Pharmachem Pvt Short- term, FB Fac A4+ 45 Assigned
Ltd
Synergy United Pharmachem Pvt ST, non- FB Fac A4+ 45 Assigned
Ltd
Vardhman Polytex Ltd non-FBL D 300 Revised from
A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals TL A 154 upgraded from
Ltd A-
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals CC Fac A 1150 upgraded from
Ltd A-
Amrith Educational & Cultural Bk Fac C 15 Suspended
Society
Anu'S Laboratories Ltd Bk lines (TL) D 1300 Revised from
BB
Anu'S Laboratories Ltd Bk Lines (CC) D 800 Revised from
BB
Aqval Ceramic CC Limit B+ 30 Assigned
Aqval Ceramic TL B+ 22.9 Assigned
Cnn Minerals Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 80 Assigned
D.K. Project Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 75 Assigned
Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB+ 202.7 Suspended
Edict Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL BB 100 Withdrawn
Edict Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd corporate loans BB 67.5 Withdrawn
Edict Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd proposed LT FB Fac BB 20 Withdrawn
Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB+ 30.3 Reaffirmed
Gsn Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT fund based and B+ 115 Assigned
non-FBL
India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB+ 60 Assigned
Indo Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac B 100 Suspended
Indofil Industries Ltd TL BBB+ 1060 Revised from
A-
Indofil Industries Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 820 Revised from
A-
Jaguar Overseas Ltd FBL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 17.5 crore
Jassum Propcon Projects Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+ 350 Suspended
Kainya Steel Corporation LT fund based Bk Fac B 70 Suspended
Lancy Constructions Bk Fac B+ 120 Suspended
Laxmi Vishal Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL BB- 13 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Vishal Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC BB- 47 Reaffirmed
Nature Efficient Electronics LT FBL B 750 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Nature Efficient Electronics LT FBL B 200 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Oswal F M Hammerle Textiles Ltd TL D 1434.8 Revised from
B
Oswal F M Hammerle Textiles Ltd FBL D 150 Revised from
B
Oswal F M Hammerle Textiles Ltd unallocated limits D 25.2 Revised from
B
Rainbow Plastics India Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 60 Assigned
Shree Somnath Cotex Working Capital Loan B+ 70 Revised from
B
Shree Somnath Cotex FCDL* B+ 20 Revised from
B
Shree Somnath Cotex TL Limit B+ 9.6 Revised from
B
Supreme Manor Wada Bhiwandi LT -FBL BB 3225 Revised from
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BB+
Vardhman Polytex Ltd TL D 1120 Revised from
B
Vardhman Polytex Ltd FBL D 1440 Revised from
B
VVA Developers Pvt Ltd FBL-TL BB- 100 Upgraded from
B
