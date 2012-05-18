May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Non FB Fac A1 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Anu'S Laboratories Ltd Bk Lines (Fund Based)# D 150 Revised from A4 #sublimit within cash credit facilities Anu'S Laboratories Ltd Bk Lines (Non Fund D 600 Revised from Based) A4 Aqval Ceramic BG A4 7 Assigned Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd FBL A4 48 Assigned Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 30 Assigned Cnn Minerals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 60 Assigned D.K. Project Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 60 assigned Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4+ 4 Suspended Edict Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd non - FB Fac A4 20 Withdrawn Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4+ 455 Reaffirmed Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A4+ 205 Reaffirmed Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd ST, Standby Limits A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Gsn Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 25 Assigned India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4+ 245 Reaffirmed India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A4+ 61.5 Reaffirmed India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd ST, Standby Limits A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Indo Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 60 Suspended Indofil Industries Ltd ST FBL A2+ 2830 Revised from A1 Indofil Industries Ltd ST NFBL A2+ 2420 Revised from A1 Indofil Industries Ltd ST Loans A2+ 100 Revised from A1 Indofil Industries Ltd CP A2+ 500 Revised from A1 Jaguar Overseas Ltd NFBL* A3 2250 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 180 crore; *Includes US$10 mn SBLC facility Kainya Steel Corporation ST non-fund based Bk A4 100 Suspended Fac Narsee Monjee Institute Of MBA Core Programme EB1 IN Assigned Management Studies Narsee Monjee Institute Of MBA Bking Management EB1 IN Assigned Management Studies Programme Narsee Monjee Institute Of MBA Capital Markets EB1 IN Assigned Management Studies Programme Nature Efficient Electronics ST NFBL A4 8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Oswal F M Hammerle Textiles Ltd non-FBL D 10 Revised from A4 Shree Somnath Cotex Forward Contract Limit A4 0.1 Assigned Synergy United Pharmachem Pvt Short- term, FB Fac A4+ 45 Assigned Ltd Synergy United Pharmachem Pvt ST, non- FB Fac A4+ 45 Assigned Ltd Vardhman Polytex Ltd non-FBL D 300 Revised from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals TL A 154 upgraded from Ltd A- Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals CC Fac A 1150 upgraded from Ltd A- Amrith Educational & Cultural Bk Fac C 15 Suspended Society Anu'S Laboratories Ltd Bk lines (TL) D 1300 Revised from BB Anu'S Laboratories Ltd Bk Lines (CC) D 800 Revised from BB Aqval Ceramic CC Limit B+ 30 Assigned Aqval Ceramic TL B+ 22.9 Assigned Cnn Minerals Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 80 Assigned D.K. Project Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 75 Assigned Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB+ 202.7 Suspended Edict Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL BB 100 Withdrawn Edict Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd corporate loans BB 67.5 Withdrawn Edict Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd proposed LT FB Fac BB 20 Withdrawn Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB+ 30.3 Reaffirmed Gsn Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT fund based and B+ 115 Assigned non-FBL India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB+ 60 Assigned Indo Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac B 100 Suspended Indofil Industries Ltd TL BBB+ 1060 Revised from A- Indofil Industries Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 820 Revised from A- Jaguar Overseas Ltd FBL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 17.5 crore Jassum Propcon Projects Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+ 350 Suspended Kainya Steel Corporation LT fund based Bk Fac B 70 Suspended Lancy Constructions Bk Fac B+ 120 Suspended Laxmi Vishal Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL BB- 13 Reaffirmed Laxmi Vishal Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC BB- 47 Reaffirmed Nature Efficient Electronics LT FBL B 750 Assigned Pvt Ltd Nature Efficient Electronics LT FBL B 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Oswal F M Hammerle Textiles Ltd TL D 1434.8 Revised from B Oswal F M Hammerle Textiles Ltd FBL D 150 Revised from B Oswal F M Hammerle Textiles Ltd unallocated limits D 25.2 Revised from B Rainbow Plastics India Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 60 Assigned Shree Somnath Cotex Working Capital Loan B+ 70 Revised from B Shree Somnath Cotex FCDL* B+ 20 Revised from B Shree Somnath Cotex TL Limit B+ 9.6 Revised from B Supreme Manor Wada Bhiwandi LT -FBL BB 3225 Revised from Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BB+ Vardhman Polytex Ltd TL D 1120 Revised from B Vardhman Polytex Ltd FBL D 1440 Revised from B VVA Developers Pvt Ltd FBL-TL BB- 100 Upgraded from B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.