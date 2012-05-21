May 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alp Nishikawa Co. Ltd NFBL D 60 Revised from A4+ Corey Organics Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 11 Suspended Crystal Industrial Syndicate ST Bk Fac A4 140 Suspended Pvt Ltd Lupin Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed Lupin Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Lupin Ltd CP/ ST debt programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Overseas Traders ST FB facility A4 110 Assigned Overseas Traders ST non-fund based A4 30 Assigned facility Satyam Spinners Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 15 Assigned Tex Styles International Pvt ST fund based and non A4 40 Suspended Ltd FB Fac Valson Industries Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 10 Suspended Vitromed Healthcare Non FB Fac A4 10 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hmt Bearings Ltd bond programme MD 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alp Nishikawa Co. Ltd TL D 90.6 Revised from BB+ Alp Nishikawa Co. Ltd FBL D 130 Revised from BB+ Challani Ranka Jewellery CC facility B+ 55 Suspended Corey Organics Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 62 Suspended Crystal Industrial Syndicate term Bk Fac BB 80 Suspended Pvt Ltd Globus Institute Of TL BBB- 80.2 Assigned Engineering & Technology Globus Institute Of FB Fac BBB- 30 Assigned Engineering & Technology Globus Institute Of Proposed FB Fac BBB- 19.8 Assigned Engineering & Technology Gmr Highways Ltd NCD BBB+ 7500 Assigned (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating is conditional; the final rating will be assigned after the necessary transaction documentation is executed Grah Avas Vikas Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL B+ 100 Assigned Janta Land Promoters Ltd TL B+ 800 Upgraded from D Kgeyes Residency Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 800 Reaffirmed (increased from 50.0cr) Kusum Healthcare Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Lupin Ltd NCD programme AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Maluk Educational Health And TL Fac BB- 336.2 Suspended Charitable Trust Maluk Educational Health And FB Fac BB- 37 Suspended Charitable Trust Overseas Traders Proposed facility* BB- / 10 Assigned A4 *Rated on both long and short term scales Satyam Spinners Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 60 Assigned Shyam Ferrous Ltd FB Limits B+ 70 Assigned Shyam Ferrous Ltd TL B+ 76 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs AA+ 10000 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 3100 Assigned Tex Styles International Pvt LT loans BB- 31.8 Suspended Ltd Udaya Krishna Steel Rolling TL B+ 174.5 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Udaya Krishna Steel Rolling CC limits B+ 150 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Udayan Greenfield Developers TL BBB+ 1142 Upgraded from Ltd BBB Udayan Greenfield Developers Unallocated Limits BBB+ 647 Upgraded from Ltd BBB Valson Industries Ltd FBL BBB- 133.9 Suspended Vitromed Healthcare FB Fac BB 90 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 