May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd FOBP/FOBNLC/FOUBNLC A4 40 Reaffirmed (sub limit of packing credit) Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd Indian LOC (ILC) A4 20 Reaffirmed Diamond Industries (Ship ST non FBL A4 425 Suspended Breaking Division) Icra Dynamic Ship Recyclers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 295.8 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 18.00 crore Om Anand Exports ST FBL A4 100 Assigned Rpg Life Sciences Ltd Non-Fund based A3+ 309.2 Revised from A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anmol Biscuits Ltd Bk Fac A- 310.9 Withdrawn Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd CC B- 30 Reaffirmed Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit B- 40 Reaffirmed Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL B- 7.2 Reaffirmed Diamond Industries (Ship LT FBL BB 375 Suspended Breaking Division) Icra Dynamic Ship Recyclers Pvt Ltd CC BB 27.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore Harman Cottex & Seeds Pvt Ltd CC B- 60 Assigned Harman Cottex & Seeds Pvt Ltd BG B- 5 Assigned Kb Mall Management Co. Ltd FBL BB 1000 assigned Paramount Towers Pvt Ltd TL BB 1000 Reaffirmed Reliance Capital Ltd- Ilss 6 Second Loss Facility AA- - Withdrawn Trust 2010 (SO) Reliance Capital Ltd- Ilss 6 PTC Series A13 AAA - Withdrawn Trust 2010 (SO) Reliance Capital Ltd- Ilss 6 PTC Series A2 AAA - Withdrawn Trust 2010 (SO) Rpg Life Sciences Ltd TL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Rpg Life Sciences Ltd Working Capital TL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)