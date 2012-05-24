May 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indian Steel Corporation Ltd Non-FB Limits A4+ 17200 Revised from A3 (revised from 1045.0) Nico Extrusions Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 400 Suspended Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Roshvil Enterprises ST NFBL - LOC A4 100 Assigned Sigma Corporation India Ltd Bk Fac A3 160 Reaffirmed Tube-Weld (India) Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adwaith Textiles Ltd TL Fac B- 162.9 Downgraded from BB Adwaith Textiles Ltd Non-FB Fac B- 6 Downgraded from BB Archean Chemical Industries TL BB+ 5650 Revised from Pvt Ltd BBB- Indian Steel Corporation Ltd TL BB+ 5880 Revised from BBB- (revised from 736.0) Indian Steel Corporation Ltd FB Limits BB+ 1850 Revised from BBB- (revised from 70.0) Kakinada Marine And Offshore LT FBL BBB- 500 Assigned Complex Ltd Kakinada Marine And Offshore LT NFBL BBB- 75 Assigned Complex Ltd Nico Extrusions Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 100 Suspended Religare Finvest Ltd Purchaser Payout AAA 140.1 Reaffirmed (SO) Religare Finvest Ltd Purchaser Payout AAA 126.2 Reaffirmed (SO) Religare Finvest Ltd Purchaser Payout AAA 579 Reaffirmed (SO) Religare Finvest Ltd Purchaser Payout AAA 867.2 Reaffirmed (SO) Religare Finvest Ltd Purchaser Payout AAA 524.6 Reaffirmed (SO) Religare Finvest Ltd Purchaser Payout AAA 597.3 Reaffirmed (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Religare Finvest Ltd Purchaser Payout AAA 854.8 Reaffirmed (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Religare Finvest Ltd Second Loss Facility AAA 75.9 Reaffirmed (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Roshvil Enterprises LT FBL - CC BB- 240 Assigned Sabarmati Papers Pvt Ltd TL B 6.5 Assigned Sabarmati Papers Pvt Ltd CC B 85 Assigned Tube-Weld (India) Ltd LT FB Limit B- 27.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)