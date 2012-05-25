May 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Escorts Construction Equipment Non-FBL A3 800 Reaffirmed Ltd Infinity.Com Financial Non-fund based ST Bk A2 180 Reaffirmed Securities Ltd Fac Kabadi Shankarsa & Company Packing Credit A4 80 Assigned Kevin Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB working A3 55 Assigned capital Fac Kevin Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB working A3 135 Assigned capital Fac Kevin Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, Unallocated Limit A3 250 Assigned Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 175.4 Revised from A4+ Kredence Multi Trading Ltd Non-FBL A3 500 Assigned Krishna Concast Pvt Ltd LOC A4 100 Assigned Krishna Concast Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 29.9 Assigned M.J. Patel (India) Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 60 Assigned Metzeler Automotive Profiles NFBL A1 95 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Letters of Credit A3 42.5 Assigned (LC) Limit Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A3 15 Assigned under LC Limit Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd FBL* A3 60 Assigned *Sub Limit of Rs 22.00 crore cash credit limit Pioneer Investcorp Ltd ST Bk Fac A2 1250 Reaffirmed Plastchem Industries FBL- Bill Discounting A3 400 Reaffirmed Plastchem Industries Non-FBL- BG A3 10 Reaffirmed Regency Ispat Pvt Ltd Letters of Credit A3 60 Assigned (LC) Limit* *Sub Limit of Rs 15.00 crore cash credit limit Steelcon Infratrade Pvt Ltd LOC A4 60 Assigned Tirumala Milk Products Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ 200 Assigned United Rubber Industries ST, FB Fac A4 45 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd United Rubber Industries ST, non-FB Fac A4 45 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dharm Exim Fund based Bk Fac BBB-/ 500 Withdrawn A3 Durgeshwari Industries Ltd TL B- 46.2 Assigned Durgeshwari Industries Ltd CC B- 122.5 Assigned Durgeshwari Industries Ltd Unallocated B- 13 Assigned Escorts Construction Equipment FBL BBB- 910 Reaffirmed Ltd Escorts Construction Equipment FBL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Ltd Escorts Construction Equipment TL Fac BBB- 380 Reaffirmed Ltd Eveready Industries India Ltd Bk limits BBB - Assigned Infinity.Com Financial LT Bk lines - fund BBB 392.7 Reaffirmed Securities Ltd based Jindal Mectec Pvt Ltd Fund based and NFBL D 930 Suspended Kabadi Shankarsa & Company CC BB 40 Assigned Kabadi Shankarsa & Company Proposed Limits BB 280 Assigned Kevin Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BBB- 140 Assigned capital Fac Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 410.3 Revised from BB+ Krishna Concast Pvt Ltd CC* BB- 50 Assigned * Sub-limit of LC Krishna Concast Pvt Ltd TL BB- 22.6 Assigned Krishna Concast Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL BB- 17.5 Assigned M.J. Patel (India) Ltd LT FB Limit B- 50 Assigned Metzeler Automotive Profiles CC A 80 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC Limit BBB- 220 Assigned Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG Limit BBB- 42.5 Assigned Mytrah Energy (India) Ltd TL BB+ 3710 Assigned Mytrah Energy (India) Ltd CC BB+ 240 Assigned Nkg Infrastructure Ltd Bk lines BBB+/ - Withdrawn A2 Pioneer Investcorp Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB 171.6 Reaffirmed Plastchem Industries FBL- CC BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Regency Ispat Pvt Ltd CC Limit BBB- 150 Assigned Rmz Infotech Pvt Ltd TL programme BBB+ 16077.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 661.18 crore earlier Sarvpriya Industries Ltd fund based and NFBL D 363.9 Suspended Shetrunjay Dyeing & Weaving FBL - CC BB- 40 Assigned Mills Ltd Shetrunjay Dyeing & Weaving FBL - TL BB- 23.1 Assigned Mills Ltd Steelcon Infratrade Pvt Ltd Demand CC B 80 Assigned United Rubber Industries Long-TL BB- 40.8 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd United Rubber Industries LT, FB Fac BB- 120 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Western Region Transmission TL facility BBB 3297 Withdrawn (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 