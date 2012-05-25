May 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Escorts Construction Equipment Non-FBL A3 800 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Infinity.Com Financial Non-fund based ST Bk A2 180 Reaffirmed
Securities Ltd Fac
Kabadi Shankarsa & Company Packing Credit A4 80 Assigned
Kevin Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB working A3 55 Assigned
capital Fac
Kevin Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB working A3 135 Assigned
capital Fac
Kevin Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, Unallocated Limit A3 250 Assigned
Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 175.4 Revised from
A4+
Kredence Multi Trading Ltd Non-FBL A3 500 Assigned
Krishna Concast Pvt Ltd LOC A4 100 Assigned
Krishna Concast Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 29.9 Assigned
M.J. Patel (India) Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 60 Assigned
Metzeler Automotive Profiles NFBL A1 95 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Letters of Credit A3 42.5 Assigned
(LC) Limit
Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A3 15 Assigned
under LC Limit
Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd FBL* A3 60 Assigned
*Sub Limit of Rs 22.00 crore cash credit limit
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd ST Bk Fac A2 1250 Reaffirmed
Plastchem Industries FBL- Bill Discounting A3 400 Reaffirmed
Plastchem Industries Non-FBL- BG A3 10 Reaffirmed
Regency Ispat Pvt Ltd Letters of Credit A3 60 Assigned
(LC) Limit*
*Sub Limit of Rs 15.00 crore cash credit limit
Steelcon Infratrade Pvt Ltd LOC A4 60 Assigned
Tirumala Milk Products Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ 200 Assigned
United Rubber Industries ST, FB Fac A4 45 Assigned
(India) Pvt Ltd
United Rubber Industries ST, non-FB Fac A4 45 Assigned
(India) Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dharm Exim Fund based Bk Fac BBB-/ 500 Withdrawn
A3
Durgeshwari Industries Ltd TL B- 46.2 Assigned
Durgeshwari Industries Ltd CC B- 122.5 Assigned
Durgeshwari Industries Ltd Unallocated B- 13 Assigned
Escorts Construction Equipment FBL BBB- 910 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Escorts Construction Equipment FBL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Escorts Construction Equipment TL Fac BBB- 380 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Eveready Industries India Ltd Bk limits BBB - Assigned
Infinity.Com Financial LT Bk lines - fund BBB 392.7 Reaffirmed
Securities Ltd based
Jindal Mectec Pvt Ltd Fund based and NFBL D 930 Suspended
Kabadi Shankarsa & Company CC BB 40 Assigned
Kabadi Shankarsa & Company Proposed Limits BB 280 Assigned
Kevin Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BBB- 140 Assigned
capital Fac
Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 410.3 Revised from
BB+
Krishna Concast Pvt Ltd CC* BB- 50 Assigned
* Sub-limit of LC
Krishna Concast Pvt Ltd TL BB- 22.6 Assigned
Krishna Concast Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL BB- 17.5 Assigned
M.J. Patel (India) Ltd LT FB Limit B- 50 Assigned
Metzeler Automotive Profiles CC A 80 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC Limit BBB- 220 Assigned
Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG Limit BBB- 42.5 Assigned
Mytrah Energy (India) Ltd TL BB+ 3710 Assigned
Mytrah Energy (India) Ltd CC BB+ 240 Assigned
Nkg Infrastructure Ltd Bk lines BBB+/ - Withdrawn
A2
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB 171.6 Reaffirmed
Plastchem Industries FBL- CC BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Regency Ispat Pvt Ltd CC Limit BBB- 150 Assigned
Rmz Infotech Pvt Ltd TL programme BBB+ 16077.5 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 661.18 crore earlier
Sarvpriya Industries Ltd fund based and NFBL D 363.9 Suspended
Shetrunjay Dyeing & Weaving FBL - CC BB- 40 Assigned
Mills Ltd
Shetrunjay Dyeing & Weaving FBL - TL BB- 23.1 Assigned
Mills Ltd
Steelcon Infratrade Pvt Ltd Demand CC B 80 Assigned
United Rubber Industries Long-TL BB- 40.8 Assigned
(India) Pvt Ltd
United Rubber Industries LT, FB Fac BB- 120 Assigned
(India) Pvt Ltd
Western Region Transmission TL facility BBB 3297 Withdrawn
(Gujarat) Pvt Ltd
