May 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aurigene Discovery Non-FB Fac A1+ 10 Re-assigned Technologies Ltd Gopani Iron & Power (India) non-fund based Bk Fac A4+ 710 Suspended Pvt Ltd Hyderabad Industries Ltd LT: FBL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Industries Ltd ST: NFBL A1+ 355 Assigned Hyderabad Industries Ltd CP Programme A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Industries Ltd NCD Programme A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Icfai Business School Hyderabad MBA Programme EB2 IN Assigned Itd Cementation India Ltd non-FBL A2+ 21000 Reaffirmed Khosla Engineering Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4+ 75 Suspended Fac Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 120 Assigned Orient Constructions Pvt Ltd non-fund based BG A4+ 70 Suspended facility Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd FB and non-fund based A4 52 Suspended Bk Fac Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd ST, NFBL A3 50 Suspended Rushil Industries Ltd ST, non FB Fac* A4 581 Reaffirmed Se Electricals Ltd FBL# A4 500 Revised from A3 #SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS Se Electricals Ltd Non FBL A4 1450 Revised from A3 Sonal Gems non-fund based Bk A4 50 Suspended facility Suzlon Energy Ltd FBL# A4 13460 Revised from A3 #SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS Suzlon Energy Ltd Non FBL A4 33340 Revised from A3 Suzlon Generator Ltd FBL# A4 250 Revised from A3 #SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS Suzlon Generator Ltd Non FBL A4 400 Revised from A3 Suzlon Gujarat Wind Parks Ltd FBL# A4 310 revised from A3 #SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS Suzlon Gujarat Wind Parks Ltd Non FBL A4 1470 revised from A3 Suzlon Power Infrastructure Ltd FBL# A4 1000 Revised from A3 #SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS Suzlon Power Infrastructure Ltd Non FBL A4 520 Revised from A3 Suzlon Structure Ltd FBL# A4 600 Revised from A3 #SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS Suzlon Structure Ltd Non FBL A4 1500 Revised from A3 Suzlon Wind International Ltd FBL# A4 3070 Revised from A3 #SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS Suzlon Wind International Ltd Non FBL A4 2550 Revised from A3 Systems & Components (India) ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 27.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd facility Tata Motors Ltd ST Debt (incl. CP) A1+ 45000 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac* A1+ 48000 Assigned * The Non-Fund Based Limits of Tata Motors Limited is interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposures such that total Non-Fund Based Facilities should not Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd LOC A4 40 Assigned Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd BG A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aurigene Discovery FB Fac AA 50 Re-assigned Technologies Ltd Aurigene Discovery Non-FB Fac AA 5 Re-assigned Technologies Ltd Cosmos Premises Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB+ 77.7 Reaffirmed (SO) Gopani Iron & Power (India) working capital Fac BB+ 860 Suspended Pvt Ltd and TL Icon Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB 263.3 Reaffirmed Itd Cementation India Ltd FB BBB+ 6600 Reaffirmed Itd Cementation India Ltd non-FBL BBB+ 21000 Reaffirmed Khosla Engineering Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB+ 92.5 Suspended and TL Ksheer Sagar Developers Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed (SO) Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT fund based BB 90 Assigned Maruti Comforts And Inn Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB- 98.3 Reaffirmed Orient Constructions Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 30 Suspended Pan India Infrastructures Pvt fund based Bk limits BBB- 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 400 crore) Puja Ispat Trading Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B+ 75 Suspended R. Kantilal & Company fund based Bk Fac BB 733.5 Suspended Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd FB Bk facility BB- 35 Suspended Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd LT FBL BBB- 270 Suspended Royal Orchid Ahmedabad Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB+ 279.1 Reaffirmed (SO) Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd LT loans BBB+ 1610.3 Reaffirmed Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd CC limits BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Rushil Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 74 Reaffirmed Se Electricals Ltd LT Loan BB 500 Revised from BBB- Se Electricals Ltd Working Capital TL BB 100 Revised from BBB- Se Electricals Ltd FBL# BB 500 Revised from BBB- #SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS Shree Shakti Ceramics CC ICRA]D 30 Assigned Shree Shakti Ceramics TL ICRA]D 47.5 Assigned Shree Shakti Ceramics BG ICRA]D 40 Assigned Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Purchaser Payouts AAA 1253.6 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd (SO) Suzlon Energy Ltd LT Loan BB 32820 Revised from BBB- Suzlon Energy Ltd Working Capital TL BB 560 Revised from BBB- Suzlon Energy Ltd FBL# BB 13460 Revised from BBB- #SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS Suzlon Generator Ltd LT Loan BB 140 Revised from BBB- Suzlon Generator Ltd FBL# BB 250 Revised from BBB- #SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS Suzlon Gujarat Wind Parks Ltd LT Loan BB 1390 revised from BBB- Suzlon Gujarat Wind Parks Ltd FBL# BB 310 revised from BBB- #SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS Suzlon Power Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan BB 1000 Revised from BBB- Suzlon Power Infrastructure Ltd FBL# BB 100 Revised from BBB- #SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS Suzlon Structure Ltd LT Loan BB 70 Revised from BBB- Suzlon Structure Ltd FBL# BB 600 Revised from BBB- #SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS Suzlon Wind International Ltd LT Loan BB 910 Revised from BBB- Suzlon Wind International Ltd Working Capital TL BB 3740 Revised from BBB- Suzlon Wind International Ltd FBL# BB 3070 Revised from BBB- #SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS Systems & Components (India) LT FB Bk facility BB+ 40.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Tata Motors Ltd NCD (NCD) AA- 6000 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac AA- 60000 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac (Buyer's AA- 10000 Assigned Credit) Tata Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac* AA- 12000 Assigned * The Non-Fund Based Limits of Tata Motors Limited is interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposures such that total Non-Fund Based Facilities should not Tata Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac (BGs) AA- 49000 Assigned Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd TL B+ 85 Assigned Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd FB limits B+ 120 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.