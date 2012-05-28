May 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 25, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aurigene Discovery Non-FB Fac A1+ 10 Re-assigned
Technologies Ltd
Gopani Iron & Power (India) non-fund based Bk Fac A4+ 710 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Hyderabad Industries Ltd LT: FBL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed
Hyderabad Industries Ltd ST: NFBL A1+ 355 Assigned
Hyderabad Industries Ltd CP Programme A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Hyderabad Industries Ltd NCD Programme A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
Icfai Business School Hyderabad MBA Programme EB2 IN Assigned
Itd Cementation India Ltd non-FBL A2+ 21000 Reaffirmed
Khosla Engineering Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4+ 75 Suspended
Fac
Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 120 Assigned
Orient Constructions Pvt Ltd non-fund based BG A4+ 70 Suspended
facility
Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd FB and non-fund based A4 52 Suspended
Bk Fac
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd ST, NFBL A3 50 Suspended
Rushil Industries Ltd ST, non FB Fac* A4 581 Reaffirmed
Se Electricals Ltd FBL# A4 500 Revised from
A3
#SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS
Se Electricals Ltd Non FBL A4 1450 Revised from
A3
Sonal Gems non-fund based Bk A4 50 Suspended
facility
Suzlon Energy Ltd FBL# A4 13460 Revised from
A3
#SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS
Suzlon Energy Ltd Non FBL A4 33340 Revised from
A3
Suzlon Generator Ltd FBL# A4 250 Revised from
A3
#SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS
Suzlon Generator Ltd Non FBL A4 400 Revised from
A3
Suzlon Gujarat Wind Parks Ltd FBL# A4 310 revised from
A3
#SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS
Suzlon Gujarat Wind Parks Ltd Non FBL A4 1470 revised from
A3
Suzlon Power Infrastructure Ltd FBL# A4 1000 Revised from
A3
#SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS
Suzlon Power Infrastructure Ltd Non FBL A4 520 Revised from
A3
Suzlon Structure Ltd FBL# A4 600 Revised from
A3
#SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS
Suzlon Structure Ltd Non FBL A4 1500 Revised from
A3
Suzlon Wind International Ltd FBL# A4 3070 Revised from
A3
#SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS
Suzlon Wind International Ltd Non FBL A4 2550 Revised from
A3
Systems & Components (India) ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 27.5 Suspended
Pvt Ltd facility
Tata Motors Ltd ST Debt (incl. CP) A1+ 45000 Assigned
Tata Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac* A1+ 48000 Assigned
* The Non-Fund Based Limits of Tata Motors Limited is interchangeable between long-term and
short-term exposures such that total Non-Fund Based Facilities should not
Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd LOC A4 40 Assigned
Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd BG A4 20 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aurigene Discovery FB Fac AA 50 Re-assigned
Technologies Ltd
Aurigene Discovery Non-FB Fac AA 5 Re-assigned
Technologies Ltd
Cosmos Premises Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB+ 77.7 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Gopani Iron & Power (India) working capital Fac BB+ 860 Suspended
Pvt Ltd and TL
Icon Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB 263.3 Reaffirmed
Itd Cementation India Ltd FB BBB+ 6600 Reaffirmed
Itd Cementation India Ltd non-FBL BBB+ 21000 Reaffirmed
Khosla Engineering Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB+ 92.5 Suspended
and TL
Ksheer Sagar Developers Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT fund based BB 90 Assigned
Maruti Comforts And Inn Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB- 98.3 Reaffirmed
Orient Constructions Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 30 Suspended
Pan India Infrastructures Pvt fund based Bk limits BBB- 6000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 400 crore)
Puja Ispat Trading Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B+ 75 Suspended
R. Kantilal & Company fund based Bk Fac BB 733.5 Suspended
Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd FB Bk facility BB- 35 Suspended
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd LT FBL BBB- 270 Suspended
Royal Orchid Ahmedabad Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB+ 279.1 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd LT loans BBB+ 1610.3 Reaffirmed
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd CC limits BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Rushil Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 74 Reaffirmed
Se Electricals Ltd LT Loan BB 500 Revised from
BBB-
Se Electricals Ltd Working Capital TL BB 100 Revised from
BBB-
Se Electricals Ltd FBL# BB 500 Revised from
BBB-
#SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS
Shree Shakti Ceramics CC ICRA]D 30 Assigned
Shree Shakti Ceramics TL ICRA]D 47.5 Assigned
Shree Shakti Ceramics BG ICRA]D 40 Assigned
Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Purchaser Payouts AAA 1253.6 Reaffirmed
Finance Ltd (SO)
Suzlon Energy Ltd LT Loan BB 32820 Revised from
BBB-
Suzlon Energy Ltd Working Capital TL BB 560 Revised from
BBB-
Suzlon Energy Ltd FBL# BB 13460 Revised from
BBB-
#SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS
Suzlon Generator Ltd LT Loan BB 140 Revised from
BBB-
Suzlon Generator Ltd FBL# BB 250 Revised from
BBB-
#SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS
Suzlon Gujarat Wind Parks Ltd LT Loan BB 1390 revised from
BBB-
Suzlon Gujarat Wind Parks Ltd FBL# BB 310 revised from
BBB-
#SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS
Suzlon Power Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan BB 1000 Revised from
BBB-
Suzlon Power Infrastructure Ltd FBL# BB 100 Revised from
BBB-
#SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS
Suzlon Structure Ltd LT Loan BB 70 Revised from
BBB-
Suzlon Structure Ltd FBL# BB 600 Revised from
BBB-
#SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS
Suzlon Wind International Ltd LT Loan BB 910 Revised from
BBB-
Suzlon Wind International Ltd Working Capital TL BB 3740 Revised from
BBB-
Suzlon Wind International Ltd FBL# BB 3070 Revised from
BBB-
#SHORT TERM FUND BASED LIMITS ARE SUBLIMIT TO THE LONG TERM FUND BASED LIMITS
Systems & Components (India) LT FB Bk facility BB+ 40.5 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Tata Motors Ltd NCD (NCD) AA- 6000 Assigned
Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac AA- 60000 Assigned
Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac (Buyer's AA- 10000 Assigned
Credit)
Tata Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac* AA- 12000 Assigned
* The Non-Fund Based Limits of Tata Motors Limited is interchangeable between long-term and
short-term exposures such that total Non-Fund Based Facilities should not
Tata Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac (BGs) AA- 49000 Assigned
Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd TL B+ 85 Assigned
Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd FB limits B+ 120 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
