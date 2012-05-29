May 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 28, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bds Projects India Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 50 Suspended Calcutta Industrial Supply ST non fund based Bk A4 1000 Suspended Corporation facility Duplex Industries Ltd ST, non fund based A4+ 1150 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Gold Star Cottex Ltd FBL - Packing Credit A4 160 Assigned cum Foreign Bill Purchase cum Foreign Bill Negotiation Gold Star Cottex Ltd NFBL - BG A4 25 Assigned Intercontinental Consultants & FBL A1+ 105* Reaffirmed Technocrats Pvt Ltd *Rs. 10.5 Cr is a sublimit of Rs. 25 Cr of fund based limits. Keshri Export ST FBL A3 590 Reaffirmed Keshri Export ST NFBL A3 36.7 Assigned M. P. International Pvt Ltd ST FB and non-fund A4 40 Assigned based facility Magnum Estates Ltd FBL (Export Packing A4 125 Reaffirmed Credit)* * Export Packing Credit limit has been converted into a sub limit of the Cash Credit limit of Rs 12.50 crore. Magnum Estates Ltd Non FBL (Foreign LOC) A4 50 Reaffirmed Magnum Estates Ltd Non FBL (BG) A4 25 Reaffirmed Magnum Estates Ltd FBL (Foreign Bill A4 25 Reaffirmed Discounting)# # Foreign Bill Discounting limit of Rs 2.50 crore is within overall working capital limit Magnum Estates Ltd Non FBL (Credit A4 20 Reaffirmed Exposure Limits) Magnum Sea Foods Ltd FBL (Export Packing A4 280* Assigned Credit) * including proposed limit of Rs. 10.00 crore and Including sublimit of FDDBP/ FDUBD of Rs. 7.00 crore Magnum Sea Foods Ltd FBL (FDDBP/ FDUBD) A4 60 Assigned Power Grid Corporation Of ST debt programme A1+ 25000 Assigned India Ltd Prakash Ply Centre Pvt Ltd NFBL- LOC A4 70 Assigned Prakash Ply Exim Pvt Ltd NFBL- LOC A4 120 Assigned Sanghvi Bothra Engineering Co LOC Limit A4 92.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sendoz Commercials Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 70 assigned facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bds Projects India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 50 Suspended Calcutta Industrial Supply CC facility B 250 Suspended Corporation Duplex Industries Ltd LT loans & working BB+ 1100 Suspended capital Fac Federation Of Indian Mineral FBL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Industries Intercontinental Consultants & FBL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Technocrats Pvt Ltd Intercontinental Consultants & NFBL (enhanced from A+ 600 Assigned Technocrats Pvt Ltd Rs. 50 Cr) Intercontinental Consultants & NFBL (enhanced from A+ 50 Assigned Technocrats Pvt Ltd Rs. 50 Cr) Karuturi Global Ltd TL BB+ 500 Downgraded From BBB Karuturi Global Ltd FBL BB+ 225 Downgraded From BBB Karuturi Telecom Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 2 Downgraded (SO) from BBB (SO) Karuturi Telecom Pvt Ltd NFBL BB+ 2 Downgraded (SO) from BBB (SO) Laxmi Agro Industries FB Fac B+ 95.3 Suspended M. P. International Pvt Ltd LT FB facility B+ 15 Assigned M. P. International Pvt Ltd Proposed facility* B+ / 40 Assigned A4 *Rated on both long and short term scales Magnum Estates Ltd FBL (TL) BB 120 Reaffirmed Magnum Estates Ltd FBL (CC) BB 125 Reaffirmed Magnum Sea Foods Ltd FBL (TL) BB 113.8 Assigned Power Grid Corporation Of LT Bonds AAA 135000 Assigned India Ltd Prakash Ply Centre Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 160 Assigned Prakash Ply Exim Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 120 Assigned Sanghvi Bothra Engineering Co CC Limit BB 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sendoz Commercials Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 130 Suspended Techno Fab Manufacturing Ltd TL B 45 Suspended Techno Fab Manufacturing Ltd CC facility B 340 Suspended Techno Fab Manufacturing Ltd LT non fund based B 185 Suspended facility Tvs Credit Services Ltd LT Bk Limits A 7000 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.